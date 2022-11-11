ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, ID

Police cancel endangered missing person alert

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIpZw_0j7ZCJAu00

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: Police say Bob has been located safely.

ORIGINAL: Idaho State Police is issuing an endangered missing person alert on behalf the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

Bob Dietz has been missing since Nov. 10 at 8 p.m.

Police say he is concidered endandgered due to medical conditions and is easily confused. He recently moved to Idaho from Utah and may head toward Utah.

He was last seen in the St. Anthony area wearing red jacket and blue jeans. He also has a shaved head.

Police say he is possibly traveling in a white 2012 Chevy Silverado 4-door, has damage on the passenger side with Idaho plate number 2F2297U.

The post Police cancel endangered missing person alert appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Crash blocks US 26 east of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, at westbound US26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents

Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Good samaritan saves woman from Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge for a report of an individual who had driven a vehicle into the river.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fish and Game euthanizes grizzly sow and cubs in East Idaho

On Nov. 9 and 10, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a sow grizzly and two cubs after the bears increasingly showed little fear toward humans and became habituated to areas near homes in the Tetonia area northwest of Driggs. Euthanization is never a desired outcome. However, there were no relocation sites available in Idaho and because of consistent habituation and potential for human risk, Fish and Game officials determined these bears should be removed from the population. ...
DRIGGS, ID
eastidahonews.com

More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week

IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Police: Driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after tearing through multiple front yards, crashing into tree and vehicle

IDAHO FALLS — Yesterday, November 11, 2022, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers were asked to respond to a residence in a neighborhood off of East 25th Street, between Woodruff Avenue and Holmes Avenue due to a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers responded and located a vehicle believed to be occupied by the primary person involved in the disturbance as they approached the area of the residence. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating the patrol vehicle’s red...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pursuit ends when Jeep rolls into dumpster

IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old man from Moore is facing multiple charges after allegedly speeding away from a police officer and jumping out of his vehicle before it hit a dumpster on Tuesday. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Grizzly sow and cubs put down in Tetonia

TETONIA – On Nov. 9 and 10, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a sow grizzly and two cubs after the bears increasingly showed little fear toward humans and became habituated to areas near homes in the Tetonia area northwest of Driggs. Euthanization is never a desired outcome. However, there...
TETONIA, ID
eastidahonews.com

We’re looking to move and sell our home in a few months. Should we be worried about a market crash?

Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
rmef.org

Tips from Public Lead to Conviction for Idaho Wildlife Crimes

For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. On Oct. 24, 2022, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced in District Court in Madison County, Idaho for multiple wildlife crimes including one felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife and one misdemeanor count for hunting with a revoked license. Froehlich’s initial 2-year license revocation stemmed from a prior prosecution in 2020 after officers received a tip from the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline, alerting them that Froehlich had killed a deer with a rifle during archery season. In addition to his wildlife crimes, Froehlich was also convicted of a felony burglary charge that occurred in Madison County.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Parker-Egin Elementary students get a warm surprise

Excited voices filled the air as students from Parker-Egin Elementary School were the recipients of brand new warm winter socks and winter boots. The Boots came from Optum Idaho's ' 'Give cold feet the Boot' campaign. The post Parker-Egin Elementary students get a warm surprise appeared first on Local News 8.
PARKER, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Candy will soon be in the hands of our nation’s heroes

After Halloween many homes with extra candy have been helping the Madison School District collect the candy that will then be sent to local vets, and active duty military. The campaign has been a part of the district for the past six years. The post Candy will soon be in the hands of our nation’s heroes appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy