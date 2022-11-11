Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Cruise Past Brescia in 2022-23 Home Opener
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Redshirt sophomore guard Bernard Pelote led seven players in double figures with a career-best 18 points as Western Carolina downed Brescia 112-45 in its 2022-23 home opener on Sunday afternoon on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center. WCU improves to 1-2 with the win while the...
catamountsports.com
Postgame Notes - at ETSU (Blue Ridge Border Battle)
Western Carolina halts a two-game slide in the head-to-head series with rival ETSU with its first win in the series since 2019 … the win was also WCU's first victory in Johnson City, Tenn., since 2003 – though the series did sit dormant from 2004-2015;. Represents just the...
catamountsports.com
McCollum’s Walk-Off Field Goal Leads to Rivalry Win
Johnson City, Tenn. – Richard McCollum punched through a game-winning 33-yard field goal as time expired on Saturday afternoon as Western Carolina reclaimed "the Rock" traveling trophy in the Blue Ridge Border Battle with a 20-17 road win over Southern Conference rival ETSU at Greene Stadium. Rushes of 13...
catamountsports.com
Volleyball Falls to Furman on Senior Night
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Sophomore Bailey Hartsough recorded a career-best 22 kills along with 11 digs, but Western Carolina was unable to hold off a late Furman charge in a 3-2 setback to the Paladins in front of a record crowd of 504 fans on Senior Night. Furman won by scores of 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 22-25, and 12-15. Furman improves to 8-18 overall and 4-12 in Southern Conference play while Western Carolina concludes the regular season at 17-11 and 10-6. Hartsough eclipsed her previous career-best of 20 kills, also against Furman, and recorded her eighth double-double of the season. Fifth-year seniorMerry Gebel had 11 kills and tied her career-high of 18 digs for her 12th double-double of the season and 67th of her career. Junior Livi Weidmann also finished in double figures offensively with 11 kills. Classmate Destinee Dorsey was credited with a match-best 23 digs. Fifth-year senior Sydney Carlson dished out 28 assists and also contributed a career-best five service aces.
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Earn Singles and Doubles Wins in Final Day of Wofford Tourney
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Western Carolina women's tennis earned wins in singles and doubles to close out play at the Wofford Invitational Sunday. Angela Perez picked up a win in a tiebreaker match defeating UNC Asheville's Avery Sager 2-6, 6-4 (10-2). Angela Redondo Gutierrez breezed to a win over Wofford's...
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Conclude Day One at Wofford Invite
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – A pair of Western Carolina women's tennis players will play in singles finals Sunday and another pair of doubles teams picked up wins and will play in the semi-finals, after day one of the Wofford Invitational Saturday. Results:. Gold Draw Singles:. Leilany Ipunesso defeated Radford's Julia...
catamountsports.com
Men’s Basketball Welcomes Brescia Sunday in 2022-23 Home Opener
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – After playing its first two games of the season on the road, the Western Carolina men's basketball team makes its 2022-23 home debut on Sunday afternoon, hosting NAIA-member Brescia at 4 p.m. Sunday's game will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) as well as on...
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Travel to No. 16 LSU
CULLOWHEE, N.C. - Western Carolina women's basketball begins a five-game road swing Sunday traveling to No. 16 LSU for a 4 p.m. ET matchup in Baton Rouge, La. Twitter l Live Stats l Game Notes l Listen Live (LSU Radio) | SEC NETWORK+. AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE CATAMOUNTS:. Western...
catamountsports.com
Volleyball Wraps Up 2022 Regular Season Saturday against Furman
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Western Carolina volleyball team closes out the 2022 regular season on Saturday, welcoming chromatic rival Furman to Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center for a 6 p.m. contest. Admission to all volleyball matches is free of charge with the entrance to the Ramsey Center located...
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Close Out Fall at Wofford Invite
CULLOWHEE, N.C. - Western Carolina women's tennis closes out the fall portion of its schedule this weekend by competing in the Wofford Fall Invitational Nov. 12-13 at the Reeves Tennis Center. The Catamounts are coming off one of their most successful performances at the ITA Carolina Regional last month. For...
catamountsports.com
Women’s Cross Country Concludes 2022 Season at NCAA Southeast Regional Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kate Mattison led the Western Carolina women's cross country team on Friday morning as the Catamounts concluded the 2022 season at the NCAA Southeast Regional Championship at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer Park. Mattison completed the 6K race with a time of 22:29.60 to lead the Catamounts in...
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: A visitor’s description of Greenville in 1823
Some people will remember Greenville 26 years ago in 1996 when Mayor Knox White was in his first full year of office. A lot has happened since then. Now try to imagine Greenville 26 years after it first began as a village in 1797!. The following excerpt from The Charleston...
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Clogger Stole The Show At Last Night’s CMA Awards
I absolutely loved the performances last night during the Country Music Association awards. One of my favorite moments was when a clogger from Canton, North Carolina stole the CMA Awards show. That might be one of the best County Music Association awards shows I have seen. And that is a big statement. The first thing I fell in love with was when Peyton Manning announced that his favorite song that year was one that started a new dance craze. That is when the world met a clogger from Canton, North Carolina. He was amazing!
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin Star
It’s no secret that the Carolinas aren’t really known for fine dining and gastronomic experiences. Most settle for that good old southern comfort or traditional barbecue when going out to eat. Occasionally, a trip to Asheville or Charlotte will give North Carolinians a glimpse of fine dining but, well, it’s not quite it.
Cyclist dies in crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A cyclist died in a crash Friday night in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened around 10:17 p.m. on Patton Avenue. Police said the cyclist was traveling east when he was hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene. Police identified the cyclist as 45-year-old Jason Dean […]
WLOS.com
Escaped inmate from eastern NC recaptured by deputies in Mars Hill, sheriff says
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An escapee from the Davidson Correctional Center who had been missing for three days was recaptured Thursday night, Nov. 10, according to Madison County Sheriff's Office. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said in a statement on Facebook just after midnight Friday, Nov. 11 that...
FOX Carolina
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
ashvegas.com
Asheville Watchdog: Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum
The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian artwork. But behind the facade, it gets ugly, an Asheville Watchdog investigation found. Former employees have complained of a workplace that two board members...
WLOS.com
Road conditions vary across WNC; flooding seen in parts of Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rain bands moved into the mountains Thursday night from Nicole. In Biltmore Village Friday morning, Nov. 11, cars splashed through the water puddling up in the roads, which was a common theme across WNC counties, including Buncombe and Henderson, as the rain continued to fall into the afternoon.
Mountain Xpress
A-B Tech to demolish Enka campus tower
“It’s better to destroy than to create when you’re not creating those few things which are truly necessary,” says a character in Federico Fellini’s 8 ½. Perhaps Buncombe County leaders have been watching the classic Italian filmmaker: Included on the Board of Commissioners agenda for Tuesday, Nov. 15, is a memorandum approving the demolition of the Enka Tower on A-B Tech’s Enka campus.
