CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Sophomore Bailey Hartsough recorded a career-best 22 kills along with 11 digs, but Western Carolina was unable to hold off a late Furman charge in a 3-2 setback to the Paladins in front of a record crowd of 504 fans on Senior Night. Furman won by scores of 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 22-25, and 12-15. Furman improves to 8-18 overall and 4-12 in Southern Conference play while Western Carolina concludes the regular season at 17-11 and 10-6. Hartsough eclipsed her previous career-best of 20 kills, also against Furman, and recorded her eighth double-double of the season. Fifth-year seniorMerry Gebel had 11 kills and tied her career-high of 18 digs for her 12th double-double of the season and 67th of her career. Junior Livi Weidmann also finished in double figures offensively with 11 kills. Classmate Destinee Dorsey was credited with a match-best 23 digs. Fifth-year senior Sydney Carlson dished out 28 assists and also contributed a career-best five service aces.

CULLOWHEE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO