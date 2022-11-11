ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies

The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Guitar World Magazine

Is a new-look version of Lari Basilio’s Ibanez LB1 signature guitar on the way?

The Brazilian-born virtuoso took to social media to share a sneak peek at what looks like a cosmetically revamped version of her best-selling signature model. Since Ibanez unveiled Lari Basilio’s flagship LB1 signature guitar in January 2021, the Violet-finished T-type electric guitar has gone on to become one of the most popular and best-selling six-strings of Ibanez’s current catalog.
Guitar World Magazine

15 Britpop guitar heroes who shook up the UK in the '90s

The '90s is a time often associated with grunge, family sitcoms, and guilty pleasure pop music. Dialing back, though, you'll find a time when groups from across the UK made their respective marks on an evolving scene. And though not always apparent on the surface, one of the most magical aspects of the indie/Britpop era was the guitar work.
Guitar World Magazine

The top 10 air guitar songs of all time

Though nothing beats the feeling of playing an actual guitar – be it an electric guitar or an acoustic guitar – sometimes circumstances force us into playing something else entirely: nothing at all. If it wasn’t clear, we’re talking about the air guitar: a deceptively difficult discipline that,...
Loudwire

Rock Music Is Currently Having a Moment on Spotify’s Viral 50

Rock music is currently making waves in a viral way on Spotify. This week, three rock bands populate the Spotify ranking that the music streaming service uses to track viral hits in the U.S. on its platform — and one band has more than one song on it. That...
Guitar World Magazine

6 ways to use an EBow on electric guitar

The EBow is a hand-held device that provides endless string sustain, and has been used on many iconic records by artists such as The Blue Öyster Cult, U2, Big Country, Andrew Gold, and Radiohead. The EBow uses ‘Direct String Synthesis’, and in many cases the sounds produced are like those of a monophonic synthesiser.
NPR

Marcus Mumford charts painful, powerful journey to healing on debut album

Marcus Mumford begins his debut solo album, (self-titled), by addressing his childhood abuser in the opening song. It's personal, powerful and painful, but it's only the beginning of the story. While the subject matter may be heavy, Mumford says the record is actually about hope and healing. In this session,...
Guitar World Magazine

Learn the essentials of 12-bar acoustic blues

Now and again, it’s good to put electric guitars and their associated paraphernalia aside and sit down with an acoustic to make some music. But keeping the rhythmic and melodic interest happening as a solo performer is a very different proposition to playing in the context of a band or, come to think of it, even a duo.
Guitar World Magazine

The Proclaimers’ Charlie Reid talks acoustic guitars, songwriting and working with James Dean Bradfield on the Scottish rock institution's life-affirming new album

The Proclaimers are back with their own signature brand of earworm choruses tempered with that familiar Scottish lilt, and it's a sound that takes many Taylor acoustics to put together. The new Proclaimers album, Dentures Out, features 13 songs in only 34 minutes with not a single word or guitar...
Guitar World Magazine

Download and stream the audio from Total Guitar 365

Here is all the audio for Total Guitar 365, available to download or stream and use on your phone/computer/tablet. NB: All audio files, except those for Classic Track and Rockschool, are available to download. For copyright reasons, Classic Track and Rockschool are only available for streaming. Chris has been the...

