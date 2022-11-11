Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Guitar World Magazine
Is a new-look version of Lari Basilio’s Ibanez LB1 signature guitar on the way?
The Brazilian-born virtuoso took to social media to share a sneak peek at what looks like a cosmetically revamped version of her best-selling signature model. Since Ibanez unveiled Lari Basilio’s flagship LB1 signature guitar in January 2021, the Violet-finished T-type electric guitar has gone on to become one of the most popular and best-selling six-strings of Ibanez’s current catalog.
Guitar World Magazine
15 Britpop guitar heroes who shook up the UK in the '90s
The '90s is a time often associated with grunge, family sitcoms, and guilty pleasure pop music. Dialing back, though, you'll find a time when groups from across the UK made their respective marks on an evolving scene. And though not always apparent on the surface, one of the most magical aspects of the indie/Britpop era was the guitar work.
Guitar World Magazine
The top 10 air guitar songs of all time
Though nothing beats the feeling of playing an actual guitar – be it an electric guitar or an acoustic guitar – sometimes circumstances force us into playing something else entirely: nothing at all. If it wasn’t clear, we’re talking about the air guitar: a deceptively difficult discipline that,...
Rock Music Is Currently Having a Moment on Spotify’s Viral 50
Rock music is currently making waves in a viral way on Spotify. This week, three rock bands populate the Spotify ranking that the music streaming service uses to track viral hits in the U.S. on its platform — and one band has more than one song on it. That...
Guitar World Magazine
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
The greatest Alice In Chains songs ever, picked by members of Slayer, Soulfly, Halestorm, Incubus, Napalm Death and more
The grunge icons’ best songs, chosen by 22 of today‘s biggest musicians
Look out! Black Sabbath's Dio classics are still powerful evidence of their last great era
Black Sabbath's Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules have been reissued as Deluxe Editions (again) but the quality still shines
Guitar World Magazine
6 ways to use an EBow on electric guitar
The EBow is a hand-held device that provides endless string sustain, and has been used on many iconic records by artists such as The Blue Öyster Cult, U2, Big Country, Andrew Gold, and Radiohead. The EBow uses ‘Direct String Synthesis’, and in many cases the sounds produced are like those of a monophonic synthesiser.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch K.K. Downing play live with Judas Priest for the first time in 13 years at the 2022 Rock Hall induction ceremony
Richie Faulkner describes being part of a guitar trio with Downing and Glenn Tipton as “an experience I'll never forget”. Judas Priest reunited with K.K. Downing at this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the guitarist's first performance with the band in 13 years. The...
NPR
Marcus Mumford charts painful, powerful journey to healing on debut album
Marcus Mumford begins his debut solo album, (self-titled), by addressing his childhood abuser in the opening song. It's personal, powerful and painful, but it's only the beginning of the story. While the subject matter may be heavy, Mumford says the record is actually about hope and healing. In this session,...
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jeff Beck play Link Wray’s once-banned Rumble using Fender’s American Vintage II ‘57 Stratocaster
The 1958 track – the only instrumental guitar song ever to be banned from the radio – was once played to Beck by Jimmy Page, and remains a key player in Beck's current live setlist. Earlier this year, Fender reconnected with its roots by announcing the American Vintage...
Guitar World Magazine
Learn the essentials of 12-bar acoustic blues
Now and again, it’s good to put electric guitars and their associated paraphernalia aside and sit down with an acoustic to make some music. But keeping the rhythmic and melodic interest happening as a solo performer is a very different proposition to playing in the context of a band or, come to think of it, even a duo.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Watch Robert Plant sing two Low songs in tribute to late singer Mimi Parker
Robert Plant and Saving Grace pay tribute to Low singer Mimi Parker, whose death was announced at the weekend
‘Crushing Metal': Watch Metallica Perform ‘Phantom Lord’ In Honor of the Zazulas
On the heels of releasing the full download of their recent old-school show in Florida, Metallica have started to unleash pro-shot videos of their performance, too, starting with the epic "Phantom Lord." As he was introducing the classic Kill 'Em All track to the crowd, James Hetfield said, "The title...
Guitar World Magazine
The Proclaimers’ Charlie Reid talks acoustic guitars, songwriting and working with James Dean Bradfield on the Scottish rock institution's life-affirming new album
The Proclaimers are back with their own signature brand of earworm choruses tempered with that familiar Scottish lilt, and it's a sound that takes many Taylor acoustics to put together. The new Proclaimers album, Dentures Out, features 13 songs in only 34 minutes with not a single word or guitar...
Watch ZZ Top’s Elwood Francis Play 17-String Bass for “Got Me Under Pressure”
Okay, what? A 17-string bass? Who knew such a thing even existed?. ZZ Top’s Elwood Francis—that’s who. The ZZ Top bass player broke one out at the band’s show in Huntsville, Alabama earlier this week on November 5. The musician played the odd-looking instrument when the famed rock band played their 1983 song “Got Me Under Pressure.”
Guitar World Magazine
Download and stream the audio from Total Guitar 365
Here is all the audio for Total Guitar 365, available to download or stream and use on your phone/computer/tablet. NB: All audio files, except those for Classic Track and Rockschool, are available to download. For copyright reasons, Classic Track and Rockschool are only available for streaming. Chris has been the...
