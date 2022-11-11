ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady gifted custom lederhosen, says Kyle Trask should wear them Sunday

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
When in Munich, right?

During his press conference Friday, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was presented with custom lederhosen from a member of the media in attendance.

Brady was thrilled with the gift, and suggested third-string quarterback Kyle Trask might want to wear them for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Please let that happen.

Brady obviously talked plenty about Sunday’s matchup, complimenting the Seahawks on their impressive season thus far, and making it clear that he and the Bucs have their work cut out for them after a rocky first half of the season.

But this is definitely what we’ll remember most about Friday’s presser.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

