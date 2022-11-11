Days out from the start of FIFA’s soccer World Cup in Qatar, things are taking a turn for the surreal. Over the past 24 hours, the tournament’s organizers have rejected accusations of fake fans parading in the streets in Doha, while a social media video of basic-looking accommodation has been getting millions of hits. Videos posted on TikTok channel Qatari Living appear to show fans cheering while dressed in official England, Argentina and Brazil merchandize. This led to suggestions they had been paid but reporters for The Guardian and The Times have spoken with several supporters and report their enthusiasm and knowledge...

