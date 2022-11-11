ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Minnesota Timberwolves Have Made A Roster Move

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

On Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced a roster move.

On Friday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies, and before the game they announced a roster move.

The team has called up forward Luka Garza from the Iowa Wolves.

Via Timberwolves PR: "NEWS: The @Timberwolves have transferred Luka Garza from the @iawolves . Garza will be available for tonight’s game against Memphis."

In two G League games this season, he is averaging 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 76% from the field and 66.7% from the three-point range.

After a very successful college career for Iowa, he was the 52nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons.

He played 32 games for the Pistons during his rookie season and averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

With his shooting ability, he has the ability to stretch the floor.

The Timberwolves enter the night with a 5-7 record in their first 12 games and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

They are 4-5 in nine games at home and 1-2 in the three games that they have played on the road.

Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert make up one of the most talented rosters in the league.

Once they get rolling, they have the potential to be a contender in the Western Conference.

As for the Grizzlies, they come into the game with an 8-4 record in their first 12 games.

They are 4-1 in five games at home and 4-3 in seven games on the road.

Ja Morant has led the way with averages of 28.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest.

FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

