School board races see ‘red undercurrent,’ major factors in Georgia Senate runoff, and more top headlines
Here are the results of all races for secretary of state in 2022
Twenty-seven states this year have elections for secretary of state, a role that's emerged from relative obscurity amid baseless claims of widespread election fraud. Several prominent election deniers are Republican nominees for secretary of state, including in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Nevada. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see...
Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner
Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
Election 2022: Hudson narrowly leads race for House District 49
Rep. Zach Hudson has 51%, Randy Lauer has 49% in voting result update Wednesday, Nov. 8. An incumbent is leading a close race for House District 49, centered in Troutdale. As of Wednesday, Nov. 9, Rep. Zach Hudson, D-Troutdale, leads with 51.01% of votes, while Randy Lauer trails with 48.81%. So far more than 15,600 votes have been counted.
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
Washington Examiner
Why did election night turn into election week?
Another election year, another election night that has turned into an election week. With all the technological progress we’ve made over the last 50 years, why has it suddenly become harder to count all the votes on election night?. Did people suddenly forget how to count?. No, people can...
Washington Examiner
Early voting turnout on pace to blow past prior midterm cycles
Early voting in the 2022 election cycle is on track to shatter turnout records from prior midterm cycles, with over 36 million early votes cast by Friday afternoon, according to data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. Expected to surpass the record-breaking 39 million early...
How Republicans Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections
As results from the 2022 U.S. midterm elections continue to come in, director of the Republicans for Accountability Project Gunner Ramer discusses the key issues that brought voters to the polls, the quality of Republican candidates on the ballot, and why it seems a 'Red Wave' did not materialize.
Democrats lead in early and mail-in voting as more than 22 million ballots already cast
More registered Democrats than Republicans have cast their ballots early just over a week before Election Day, and more than 22 million people have already availed themselves of opportunities to vote. In the 23 states with party registration data, 45% of early voters were registered as Democrats, while 33.3% of...
Tracker: Where are the remaining votes in key Senate midterm races?
NBC News is tracking the votes remaining in states with key Senate races on election night. Use this page to see which counties in key states have the most ballots yet to be counted, along with which party is currently leading in that county. These graphics will be updated frequently until the races have been called.
Midterm elections 2022: Live updates and results
The polls are open and voters are casting their ballots in Tuesday's pivotal midterm elections. With 36 governorships, 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats up for grabs — and more than 40 million early votes cast — it's not hyperbole to say a lot is at stake, which is why President Biden and former President Donald Trump spent the last few days barnstorming the country, stumping at rallies in key races.
POLITICO
Elections 2022: The educational divide that helps explain the midterms
Control of the House is still up for grabs several days after Election Day — defying historical trends and the pressure of high inflation and President Joe Biden’s unpopularity that threatened the Democratic majority with big losses. Republicans’ difficulty flipping key swing districts across the country can be...
