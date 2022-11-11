SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — After days with almost no demonstrations, there were several small protests at this year’s UN climate conference calling Friday for the developed world to fight global warming more fairly and effectively. Demonstrators called for rich nations to compensate developing countries for climate change, demanded that a pipeline project in Congo be scrapped and complained about a lack of political will to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the main cause of climate change. U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Egypt Friday to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and then address delegates of other nations. “I am standing shoulder to shoulder with my sisters and my brothers from Mother Africa,” said Imam Saffet Catovic of the Islamic Society of North America. “It’s time for the global north to pay for their responsibility.”

