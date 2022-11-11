Towson, MD - The Hofstra volleyball team battled back from an 0-2 hole to send the match to a decisive fifth set, but the Pride was unable to complete the stunning comeback as they fell in five sets to Towson on Sunday afternoon at SECU Arena. Today's match decided the regular season Colonial Athletic Association title with Towson earning the top seed and Hofstra being the number two seed next weekend.

TOWSON, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO