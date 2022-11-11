ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

gohofstra.com

Hofstra Drops Heartbreaking Regular Season Finale To Towson

Towson, MD - The Hofstra volleyball team battled back from an 0-2 hole to send the match to a decisive fifth set, but the Pride was unable to complete the stunning comeback as they fell in five sets to Towson on Sunday afternoon at SECU Arena. Today's match decided the regular season Colonial Athletic Association title with Towson earning the top seed and Hofstra being the number two seed next weekend.
TOWSON, MD
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Drops Road Tilt At Towson

Towson, MD - Sophomore Beatriz Alves had 23 assists and fellow sophomore Chiara Cucco tallied 12 digs to lead the Hofstra volleyball team in the Pride's three-set loss to Towson on Saturday afternoon. The loss was the Pride's first in Colonial Athletic Association play this season and drops the team's...
TOWSON, MD
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Competes at NCAA Northeast Regional Championship

Bronx, NY – The Hofstra men's cross country team finished 27th at the 2022 NCAA Division I Northeast Regional Championship on Friday afternoon from Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, New York. Abraham Longosiwa crossed the finish line first among Hofstra runners in the 10K race, placing 33rd with...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra's Postseason Run Ends In NCAA First Round

Washington, DC - Erika Harwood scored a second half goal as fifth-seeded and 18th-ranked Georgetown posted a 1-0 victory over Hofstra in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Shaw Field Saturday. Hofstra sees its season end with a record of 10-8-4. The Hoyas advance to the NCAA Second...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Cross Country Season Concludes at NCAA Northeast Regional Championship

Bronx, NY – Six members of the Hofstra women's cross country team raced in Friday's NCAA Division I Northeast Regional Championship in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, New York. Jordyn McDonnell was the highest-placing Hofstra runner in the 6K race, clocking in at 22:02.8 to finish 82nd. She...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

What A Night; Hofstra Wins Thrilling Home Opener Over Iona

Hempstead, NY - Redshirt senior Tyler Thomas poured in a game-high 26 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 35 seconds remaining, to lift the Hofstra men's basketball team to a thrilling 83-78 win over Iona on Friday evening at a packed David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. A crowd of 3,707 saw the Pride pick up its second win of the season.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Mepham tops Long Beach in rainstorm

Second-seeded Mepham and No. 3 Long Beach not only batted each other throughout Friday afternoon’s Nassau Conference II football semifinal at Hofstra, but also Mother Nature. “I don’t think I’ve ever been this drenched in my life,” Mepham head coach Matt Moody said. “At times, I couldn’t see plays...
LONG BEACH, NY
HuntingtonNow

New Suffolk Legislative Maps Approved

The Suffolk County Legislature approved new boundaries for districts this week after a drawn-out process that lasted for months. Huntington will be represented by five legislators; three Republicans and two Democrats. The new districts take effect in January 2024 with voters picking legislators in November Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Long Island man, 61, allegedly stabs roommate over loud music: Nassau PD

BELLMORE, NY (PIX11) — A 61-year-old Long Island man allegedly stabbed his roommate in the chest during an argument over loud music, police said Sunday. Frank Liguori allegedly confronted his 31-year-old roommate in their Bellmore apartment on Saturday night, officials said. The argument escalated and Liguori allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed his roommate. […]
BELLMORE, NY
Daily Voice

2 Killed In Separate Crashes In Islip

Police are investigating after two people were killed in separate overnight Long Island crashes on Saturday morning. Nov. 12. Just before 1 a.m., state police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in the town of Islip. A preliminary investigation revealed that a...
ISLIP, NY

