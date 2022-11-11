Read full article on original website
Hofstra Drops Heartbreaking Regular Season Finale To Towson
Towson, MD - The Hofstra volleyball team battled back from an 0-2 hole to send the match to a decisive fifth set, but the Pride was unable to complete the stunning comeback as they fell in five sets to Towson on Sunday afternoon at SECU Arena. Today's match decided the regular season Colonial Athletic Association title with Towson earning the top seed and Hofstra being the number two seed next weekend.
Hofstra Drops Road Tilt At Towson
Towson, MD - Sophomore Beatriz Alves had 23 assists and fellow sophomore Chiara Cucco tallied 12 digs to lead the Hofstra volleyball team in the Pride's three-set loss to Towson on Saturday afternoon. The loss was the Pride's first in Colonial Athletic Association play this season and drops the team's...
Hofstra Competes at NCAA Northeast Regional Championship
Bronx, NY – The Hofstra men's cross country team finished 27th at the 2022 NCAA Division I Northeast Regional Championship on Friday afternoon from Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, New York. Abraham Longosiwa crossed the finish line first among Hofstra runners in the 10K race, placing 33rd with...
Hofstra's Postseason Run Ends In NCAA First Round
Washington, DC - Erika Harwood scored a second half goal as fifth-seeded and 18th-ranked Georgetown posted a 1-0 victory over Hofstra in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Shaw Field Saturday. Hofstra sees its season end with a record of 10-8-4. The Hoyas advance to the NCAA Second...
Cross Country Season Concludes at NCAA Northeast Regional Championship
Bronx, NY – Six members of the Hofstra women's cross country team raced in Friday's NCAA Division I Northeast Regional Championship in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, New York. Jordyn McDonnell was the highest-placing Hofstra runner in the 6K race, clocking in at 22:02.8 to finish 82nd. She...
What A Night; Hofstra Wins Thrilling Home Opener Over Iona
Hempstead, NY - Redshirt senior Tyler Thomas poured in a game-high 26 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 35 seconds remaining, to lift the Hofstra men's basketball team to a thrilling 83-78 win over Iona on Friday evening at a packed David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. A crowd of 3,707 saw the Pride pick up its second win of the season.
Mepham tops Long Beach in rainstorm
Second-seeded Mepham and No. 3 Long Beach not only batted each other throughout Friday afternoon’s Nassau Conference II football semifinal at Hofstra, but also Mother Nature. “I don’t think I’ve ever been this drenched in my life,” Mepham head coach Matt Moody said. “At times, I couldn’t see plays...
Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Brooklyn and in Woodbridge, NJ: lottery officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in New York and New Jersey each took home $50,000 prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials in each state said. The third-prize winning ticket purchased in New York was bought at 689 Best Liquors on New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn, according to the lottery. The third-prize winning ticket bought […]
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formation
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New York witness at Brooklyn is looking for an explanation after observing a cluster of 12 white objects in a pattern hovering over an apartment building at about 5:45 p.m. on April 30, 2020, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New Suffolk Legislative Maps Approved
The Suffolk County Legislature approved new boundaries for districts this week after a drawn-out process that lasted for months. Huntington will be represented by five legislators; three Republicans and two Democrats. The new districts take effect in January 2024 with voters picking legislators in November Read More ...
NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
Founder of fascist gang Proud Boys gets NYC comedy tour stop canceled for 2nd time, tries 3rd attempt on LI
A stop on a comedy tour organized by Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys, was canceled on Thursday night after the mayor of Rutherford warned of potential violence.
Hempstead Turnpike reopens after crane of truck hits overpass at Hofstra University
The school has also added extra public safety officers to road level crossings to keep people safe.
Three people shot, one fatally, in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood: Report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- A person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a swanky Manhattan neighborhood Saturday night, The New York Post Reported. Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in Chelsea just after 10:15 p.m., cops said. Upon arriving at 541 West 25 S. between 10th and 11th avenues, police found three gunshot victims.
Long Island man, 61, allegedly stabs roommate over loud music: Nassau PD
BELLMORE, NY (PIX11) — A 61-year-old Long Island man allegedly stabbed his roommate in the chest during an argument over loud music, police said Sunday. Frank Liguori allegedly confronted his 31-year-old roommate in their Bellmore apartment on Saturday night, officials said. The argument escalated and Liguori allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed his roommate. […]
2 dead, 3 wounded from shootings during violent night in NYC
Three shootings in Manhattan and Brooklyn left two people dead and three injured during a violent night in the city, authorities said.
Could NY, NJ see first snow of the season this week? What the forecast says:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to […]
2 Killed In Separate Crashes In Islip
Police are investigating after two people were killed in separate overnight Long Island crashes on Saturday morning. Nov. 12. Just before 1 a.m., state police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in the town of Islip. A preliminary investigation revealed that a...
LI construction worker dies after 13-foot fall off roof of home
A 39-year-old construction worker died Wednesday after he fell nearly 13 feet off the roof of a Suffolk County home, Southold Town Police said.
