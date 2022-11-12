Georgia vs. Mississippi State predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

Week 11 college football schedule: Georgia vs. Mississippi State

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Georgia comes into the game as 16 point favorites to defeat Mississippi State, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 53.5 points

Moneyline: Georgia -901, Mississippi State +500

FPI prediction: Georgia has the 84.7 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index computers, which simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Georgia will defeat Mississippi State, 36-20, and hit the over.

What you need to know

Georgia. College football's defending national champions are coming off one of the statement wins of the season, dominating then-CFP No. 1 Tennessee at home, moving into pole position in the SEC East and just about a sure thing to return to the playoff. This isn't quite "trap game" territory here, but any road game in the SEC has the potential to get weird and Stetson Bennett will have to maintain last week's aggression moving the ball downfield to match Will Rogers and company. Georgia moved to No. 1 in the CFP poll this week and plays behind the league's top overall defense, run stop, and scoring defense.

Mississippi State. This offense still has the power to get some chunk yards, even if this week will be maybe its biggest challenge. Will Rogers is the SEC's most productive passer with 323.6 yards per game and 26 touchdowns, and MSU is second in the league in passing production overall. Rara Thomas is the Bulldogs' top target with 560 yards and is second on the team with 5 TD catches.

