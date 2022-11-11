Read full article on original website
BBC
Website crash shows importance of Scottish Child Payment- Sturgeon
The first minister has said the "massive demand" which crashed the website for people applying for the new extended Scottish Child Payment highlights how important the scheme is. Nearly half of all children in Scotland will benefit from the change to include children under 16. The scheme has previously been...
Numbers seeking advice over homeless threat grows by 53% – Scottish Labour
The number of people in Scotland approaching a housing advice service aimed at preventing homelessness has soared by 53% in a single year, according to figures obtained by Scottish Labour.Open housing advice cases with housing Options services have hit a record high, according to the party – which has warned against a “cliff-edge” in housing support after pandemic protections were lifted.Housing Options services provide support and advice for people facing homelessness or other issues. Most people who seek advice will go on to make a homelessness application, with 55% of cases having this outcome last year.According to a Housing Options...
My wedding was cancelled with two weeks’ notice because the venue is being used to house asylum seekers – I’m devastated
A COUPLE of 21 years say they were left heartbroken when they were told their wedding would not go ahead in just two weeks' time. Dean Turner and his fiancée Charlotte Townend were counting down to their big day but said they received a call from their wedding planner at 8.45am, who said that the Hull Humber View Hotel could no longer host them.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings
The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
'We really need your help. Please help us': Child migrant throws message in a bottle over fence at Manston processing centre saying desperate families have been held there for a MONTH - as Kent councils warn county is at 'breaking point'
Migrants being held in the Manston processing centre begged for help yesterday. A young girl broke past security to throw a bottle containing a letter over the perimeter fence of the Kent asylum holding centre to the Press gathered outside yesterday. It claimed there were pregnant women and sick detainees...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'
Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
Want to understand Britain’s decline? Try catching a train in the north of England
In a country understandably gripped by a feeling of autumnal doom, the 11th-hour cancellation of the latest burst of train strikes may look like a welcome outbreak of calm, and of tentative optimism. Though some sources whisper that the rail unions may be adjusting to the fact that the industry has very little money, the RMT’s Mick Lynch says the industrial action “has made the rail employers see sense”, implying concessions that have yet to become clear.
‘I can’t work in the office safely’: the over-50s leaving the UK labour force
“I’m still working at home, but only just.” Before the pandemic, Melanie Green loved her job in a bustling police control room. But the drugs she takes for arthritis suppress her immune system and Green won’t risk going back into the workplace while Covid continues to circulate.
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
BBC
Search to find dog driven off in stolen van
A family are desperately searching for their dog after he was driven off inside a van when it was stolen. The van and Bran, a black cross terrier, were taken from outside a house in the Mickleover area of Derby on Friday morning. His owners believe the two men who...
Record numbers of elderly people hospitalised for cocaine abuse
RECORD numbers of elderly people are being hospitalised for issues triggered by cocaine abuse, stats show. The class A drug — usually linked to footie yobs, city workers and youngsters — is increasingly responsible for ruining the mental health of older people. Latest figures obtained from the NHS...
NHS staff ‘are quitting to work in Tesco because it pays better’ union chief warns
Vital NHS and education workers are quitting to take better-paid jobs in supermarkets, a union boss has claimed.Christina McAnea, who represents 1.3 million Unison members, says pay and conditions were pushing staff to take less stressful work for higher wages.“I was on a TV programme recently with the chairman of Tesco [John Allan] and he was actually apologising for the fact that his company, his shops, are taking on ex-NHS workers because people are leaving the NHS to go and work there because they can get more money,” she told Committee Corridor, the podcast from House of Commons select...
Tell us how you are being affected by UK social care shortages
Patients who are fit to be discharged occupy up to one in three hospital beds in some parts of England due to chronic shortages in social care provision. There are about 165,000 care job vacancies, according to figures from Skills for Care published last month, which also showed that the social care workforce had shrunk for the first time in close to a decade despite rising demand.
thenationalnews.com
Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad
On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
Migrants hurl stones at French riot police in anger after officers slash and deflate dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings
Migrants hurled stones at French riot police in anger after officers slashed and deflated dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings this morning. The group clashed with police in the village of Gravelines near Dunkirk after hundreds of migrants headed to the area on Friday. Public officers from the French...
Fears that Jeremy Hunt’s tax-and-spend plan will send businesses into ‘hibernation’
Business will go into “hibernation” in a “decade of no growth” unless chancellor Jeremy Hunt matches tax rises in the upcoming mini-Budget with moves to relax rules on immigration, planning and regulations, the CBI has warned.Failure to take action to tackle labour shortages will be “damaging in the short and long term”, the business organisation’s director general Tony Danker said.He also added that without changes that will make recruiting from abroad easier and speed up planning decisions on major projects, many companies will simply halt investment plans over the coming years.Mr Danker warned that Brexiteer plans – backed by...
Easy-access savings rates at highest UK level since 2009
The average easy-access savings rate has improved to its best level in more than a decade, according to Moneyfacts. Savers can now typically receive 1.16% in annual interest on an easy-access account on the market, the website said. It is the highest average rate available since a 1.19% typical return...
