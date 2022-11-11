Read full article on original website
‘This is going to be tough for everybody:’ MG&E to raise prices by nearly 9% next year
Madison Gas and Electric (MG&E) is increasing rates by about nine percent in January 2023, which will cause customers to pay about $8.20 more a month.
nbc15.com
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
Great Lakes Now
The Catch: Secrets of Lake Mendota
Broadcasting in our monthly PBS television program, The Catch is a Great Lakes Now series that brings you more news about the lakes you love. Go beyond the headlines with reporters from around the region who cover the lakes and drinking water issues. Find all the work HERE. This month,...
wpr.org
Regulators raise concerns over customer costs with proposal to sell ownership stakes in Beloit gas plant
Citing concerns over costs to customers, Wisconsin utility regulators delayed action on a proposal for Wisconsin Public Service to buy a $102 million ownership stake in Alliant Energy’s gas plant in Beloit. At the same time, the Public Service Commission, or PSC, voted 2-1 in the interim to approve...
Here’s what Thanksgiving turkeys cost at Rockford’s major grocery stores
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, which means shoppers who haven’t snagged a turkey yet are starting to get pressed for time. And because of the avian bird flu, supplies across the country are down by 2%, which means prices are are up slightly. Last year, the average price was about […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
The World Buffet in Monroe, Wisconsin, is a local chain that features everything from Chinese & American dishes to Mongolian grill, sushi, and even wine & beer. The cuisine is diverse, with an extensive menu featuring the freshest ingredients and the best local fare. The ambiance is comfortable, and the prices are reasonable.
Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
mediafeed.org
This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs
The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
wearegreenbay.com
Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
nbc15.com
Businesses offering deals for veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A variety of businesses and organizations are offering special deals for veterans on Veteran’s Day. Businesses in the local area and across the region are honoring veterans with special deals this Friday. Some of the deals being offered to veterans on Veteran’s Day include:
nbc15.com
Rock Co: One dead after US 14 crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66 year old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort native among heroes featured in nationwide TV special: ‘American Valor’
Growing up in Fort Atkinson, John Wolfram said he was a kid who liked to swim. He was a long-haired teenager in the mid-1960s — in fact, he said, his hair was so long his picture was not allowed in the school year book — and by the time he graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1967, he and other young men, especially those who were not married or planning to attend college, were ripe for the draft and deployment to Vietnam.
EB Beltline reopened past Gammon Road following crash
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened between Gammon Road and Whitney Way Friday night following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. A Dane County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved and injuries were reported. Madison police and fire crews responded to the scene. All...
wuwm.com
Addressing Wisconsin's rising Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases
The Respiratory Virus or RSV, is stressing the health system, with cases on the rise, especially in children. Dr. John Ross is the chief medical officer at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison and a pediatric emergency medicine physician with UW Health Kids. He shares what is happening. He explains...
One dead following crash in Town of Oregon
TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM. Officials say the driver of a black sedan was traveling...
Daily Cardinal
Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison
Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
Evansville man dead, passenger injured in crash outside Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — An Evansville man is dead after a crash outside Janesville Sunday morning. Crews responded to a crash at the intersection of US-14 and County Road H at around 11 a.m. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Toyota Highlander was turning westbound onto US-14 when it was hit by an eastbound Toyota Corolla. Officials said the driver...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with posting threatening messages on Facebook, arrested in Kansas
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Dane County is facing two counts of making threats to injure an individual after allegedly posting messages on Facebook. According to the Department of Justice, 52-year-old Michael Yaker is charged with sending and posting threatening messages online. The alleged communications threatened to injure a Wisconsin citizen.
voiceofalexandria.com
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host
Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
