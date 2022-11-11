Growing up in Fort Atkinson, John Wolfram said he was a kid who liked to swim. He was a long-haired teenager in the mid-1960s — in fact, he said, his hair was so long his picture was not allowed in the school year book — and by the time he graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1967, he and other young men, especially those who were not married or planning to attend college, were ripe for the draft and deployment to Vietnam.

