New Glarus, WI

nbc15.com

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public

TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Great Lakes Now

The Catch: Secrets of Lake Mendota

Broadcasting in our monthly PBS television program, The Catch is a Great Lakes Now series that brings you more news about the lakes you love. Go beyond the headlines with reporters from around the region who cover the lakes and drinking water issues. Find all the work HERE. This month,...
MADISON, WI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

The World Buffet in Monroe, Wisconsin, is a local chain that features everything from Chinese & American dishes to Mongolian grill, sushi, and even wine & beer. The cuisine is diverse, with an extensive menu featuring the freshest ingredients and the best local fare. The ambiance is comfortable, and the prices are reasonable.
MONROE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
MADISON, WI
mediafeed.org

This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs

The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Businesses offering deals for veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A variety of businesses and organizations are offering special deals for veterans on Veteran’s Day. Businesses in the local area and across the region are honoring veterans with special deals this Friday. Some of the deals being offered to veterans on Veteran’s Day include:
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rock Co: One dead after US 14 crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66 year old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Fort native among heroes featured in nationwide TV special: ‘American Valor’

Growing up in Fort Atkinson, John Wolfram said he was a kid who liked to swim. He was a long-haired teenager in the mid-1960s — in fact, he said, his hair was so long his picture was not allowed in the school year book — and by the time he graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1967, he and other young men, especially those who were not married or planning to attend college, were ripe for the draft and deployment to Vietnam.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

EB Beltline reopened past Gammon Road following crash

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened between Gammon Road and Whitney Way Friday night following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. A Dane County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved and injuries were reported. Madison police and fire crews responded to the scene. ﻿ All...
MADISON, WI
wuwm.com

Addressing Wisconsin's rising Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases

The Respiratory Virus or RSV, is stressing the health system, with cases on the rise, especially in children. Dr. John Ross is the chief medical officer at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison and a pediatric emergency medicine physician with UW Health Kids. He shares what is happening. He explains...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One dead following crash in Town of Oregon

TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM. ﻿ Officials say the driver of a black sedan was traveling...
OREGON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison

Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
MADISON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host

Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
WISCONSIN STATE

