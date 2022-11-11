Read full article on original website
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Stocks will plunge, inflation will persist, and the US economy will feel more pain, Carl Icahn says. Here are his 14 best quotes from a new interview.
Icahn said the Fed should keep hiking rates, he might have put $1 billion behind Elon Musk's Twitter bid if asked, and FTX's meltdown is no surprise.
Asian stocks surge after lower US inflation eases rate fears
BEIJING — Asian stock markets surged Friday after U.S.inflation eased by more than expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong’s market benchmark jumped 5.4%. Seoul and Sydney rose almost 3%. Shanghai and Tokyo also advanced. Oil prices edged higher....
The stock market could soon reverse its 'borderline miraculous rally' and retest June lows, UBS's Art Cashin says
Stocks could whipsaw and retest June lows despite October's positive inflation report, Arthur Cashin said. Cashin noted that stock market rallies since June have been fleeting, and it's still a bear market. He warned a reversal could come when the VIX approaches 20, and the gauge currently clocks in at...
Apple saw its market value soar nearly $191 billion in a single day — a record for a US-listed company
Tech giant Apple's market value soared a record $190.9 billion on Thursday, per Bloomberg. Its market cap skyrocketed to $2.34 trillion, thanks to Apple's shares soaring 9% amid a broader rally. It is the world's most valuable company again, after briefly being dethroned by Saudi Aramco earlier this year. Tech...
The S&P 500 could plunge another 16% and won't bottom until the Fed starts to cut interest rates, UBS says
The S&P 500 will fall to 3,200 points before it hits a low in Q2 next year, UBS has forecast. US stocks won't recover until the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, the bank said. "The speed of that pivot will drive every asset class next year," UBS strategists said...
This Investor Sentiment Indicator Has an Incredibly Successful Track Record of Forecasting Stock Market Bottoms
This metric has historically served as a spot-on measure of investor sentiment.
Wall Street surges, Dow up 1,200 points on cooling inflation
Even bitcoin rose on hopes a slowdown in inflation could mean the Federal Reserve won't have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates.
What to Expect Next After Stocks' Best Day Since 2020
Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. Investors just got some much-needed excitement. Stocks experienced their biggest one-day rally since...
Meta Platforms Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?
Has the tech giant formerly known as Facebook bottomed out?
Dow gains 1,200 points and Nasdaq surges 7% in blistering rally following October CPI report
US stocks soared as much as 7% on Thursday after a cool CPI report sparked hopes of a Fed pivot. US inflation was up 7.7% year-over-year in October, below the average economist estimates of 7.9%. The 10-year US Treasury yield plunged 31 basis points and the US dollar Index fell...
Wall Street is bracing for a potential game changer, but it’s not the election
New York CNN Business — Wall Street is waiting for the results of Tuesday’s midterm election like the rest of the world, but traders say this week’s inflation report may prove to be far more consequential to markets. “Obviously this midterm election — because democracy is on...
Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast as U.S. inflation cooled down in October
Wall Street’s three main indexes advanced last week as better-than-expected inflation data raised hopes the Federal Reserve would get less aggressive with U.S. interest rate hikes. The United States unveiled the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday, and according to the report, CPI was up by 7.7% YoY...
U.S. dollar regains some ground as investors re-examine Fed bets
New York/London, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and yen on Monday, as investors kept their focus on the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking path after a policymaker said too much was being made of last week's cooler U.S. inflation data.
Dow soars 1,200 points, S&P 500 jumps 5% in biggest rally in two years after light inflation report
Stocks mounted their biggest rally since 2020 after October’s reading of consumer prices raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,201.43 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715.37 for its biggest one-day gain since stocks were emerging from the depths of the pandemic bear market. The S&P 500 jumped 5.54% to 3,956.37 in its biggest rally since April 2020. The Nasdaq Composite surged 7.35%, its best since March 2020, closing at 11,114.15.
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Sizzling Stocks Under $10 to Ride the Rally With Huge Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
Gold price pulls back as USDX, bond yields rise
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Monday, on routine downside price corrections following last week’s solid gains. The precious metals are feeling some pressure from a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last down $7.20 at $1,762.30 and December silver was down $0.082 at $21.585.
Is the US in a Recession? The Latest on the Stock Market, Layoffs, Inflation and More
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. After almost a yearlong battle, inflation is finally showing signs of cooling as signaled in this week's Consumer Price Index report. The stock market rallied in response, with investors hopeful that the Federal Reserve might finally back down on aggressive interest rate hikes at next month's meeting.
Stocks are still in a bear market after the post-CPI rally, but the market will keep pushing higher through the start of 2023, says Guggenheim investment chief Scott Minerd
The surge in US stocks set off by the October inflation report should serve as a springboard for further gains, Guggenheim's chief investment officer Scott Minerd said, adding that the underinvested should step into the market. "I do think we're going to continue to rally into the beginning of the...
Dow scores 1,200-point gain as stocks log biggest one-day advance since 2020 on signs inflation is softening
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Thursday, logging their biggest single-session rally in more than two years as the Dow soared more than 1,200 points on data suggesting inflation may be peaking. When looking at stock performance on CPI data days, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq clinched their biggest...
