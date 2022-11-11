ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

MyStateline.com

Bitterly Cold Sticks Around, Multiple Snow Chances This Week

Well, after seeing our first measurable snowfall of the season this past weekend, our next shot isn’t too far behind. It all comes with the storm system that is making it’s way out of the 4-corners region and into the southern plains this morning. Ahead of this system, we remain dry but cold for Monday.
ROCKFORD, IL
wmay.com

Measurable Snow In Forecast For Central Illinois

Get ready for the season’s first real taste of winter. Measurable snowfall of one to three inches is in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday… and that could lead to slick and unpredictable conditions on area roads. State officials note that winter driving conditions contribute to more than 29,000 crashes annually across Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois

Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
BARTELSO, IL
97ZOK

Be Merry With Cocktails And Cookies At An Illinois Adult Fun Night

The Christmas holiday shopping season can be quite overwhelming and stressful, to say the least. As the calendar dates get closer to the grand day anxiety can build like a snowball rolling down a hill. There are many ways to distract yourself from the hustle and bustle of the season if only for a moment. How about even joying a cocktail and some delicious sweet treats?
ILLINOIS STATE
ESPN Quad Cities

Don’t Forget, It’s Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Illinois

The Quad Cities experienced pretty warm weather in October and it's been pretty decent to begin November. But this warm fall weather is going to come to a screeching halt beginning this weekend. While it's tempting to warm up your car when it's cold outside, if you live on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, it could get you in serious trouble.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Where to warm up in Central Illinois

(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

7 Central Illinois teams remain in state football quarterfinals

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Seven teams in the Central Illinois area will take the field on Saturday with a birth in the state football semifinals on the line. Pekin hosts Lake Zurich at 2:30 p.m. Peoria High travels to Mascoutah with kickoff at 3 p.m. Olympia hosts Williamsville at...
PEORIA, IL
Q985

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
wvik.org

Illinois Becomes a Blue Island

Herb Trix's guest is Hannah Meisel, statehouse editor for Illinois Public Radio. You can also hear Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois under CDC warning of deadly listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Health officials are warning of a deadly listeria outbreak that has been liked to deli meat and cheese. Investigators do not know the exact source, but most people who got sick reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters.The CDC says one person has died and 16 others are sick in six states including Illinois.In one case, apregnant patient lost her baby after getting sick. 
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Rollover in Putnam County; man shot SE of Utica early Sunday

State Police are investigating an apparent shooting early Sunday southeast of Utica. A news release said troopers, around 1am, responded to a site in the 900 block of Route 71 – about two miles east of Route 178. This is also on the west end of what locals call the Starved Rock curves. One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. State Police are not saying anything more. They do add that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge of it is asked to call State Police in La Salle.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

$4 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in southern Illinois

CHICAGO - One lucky Illinois Lottery player has won a life-changing amount of money – a whopping $4 million - after buying a winning Mega Millions ticket in the Tuesday, Nov. 9 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience store and gas station, located at...
MURPHYSBORO, IL

