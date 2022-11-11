The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the most of their trip overseas in Week 10, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Germany. Bucs defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was mic’d up for the occasion, and he didn’t disappoint, as Tampa Bay’s defensive front shut down one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks, holding star rookie Kenneth Walker III to just 17 rushing yards on 10 carries.

