Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felonZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
🔒 Get in the Christmas spirit with Holiday Pops
Step inside Jacoby Symphony Hall, decked in boughs of holly, swirling with snow and surround yourself in our musical, winter wonderland. The Jacksonville Symphony, dancers from Douglas Anderson School for the Arts and other shining talent bring you the gift of the holiday season’s most festive classics with Holiday Pops. Carol along with your family and friends in this cherished tradition and experience the joy Jacksonville awaits all year long.
News4Jax.com
Results of survey to assess needs of Jacksonville-area veterans, their families released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Over a quarter of the people living in Jacksonville are in the military or a veteran, and their needs are a crucial part of city government. That’s why one national group conducted a survey in Northeast Florida to let city leaders know what next steps need to be taken to help veterans.
News4Jax.com
Best holiday light display: St. Augustine Nights of Lights
JaxBest applies to the Jacksonville area, and it comes as little surprise that your choice for the best light display is St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights event, which attracts people from all over. It’s made the JaxBest list before, specifically last year when it was your choice for best...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best holiday event: Deck The Chairs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deck The Chairs has returned as your choice for Jacksonville’s best holiday event!. What is Deck The Chairs? According to the creators, an event that promotes arts and arts education. It might not be surprising to learn that the community-supported exhibit features decorated lifeguard chairs.
News4Jax.com
Florida K-9 officers compete for ‘Top Dog’ during Sunday event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday, K9 teams from across the state came to Jacksonville to see who really is “Top Dog.”. K9s United hosted its inaugural Law Enforcement K-9 Competition from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bishop Kenny High School Athletic Complex. The competition will showcase the...
News4Jax.com
🧛 Hollywood vampires visit Jacksonville to promote favorite drink (& no, it isn’t blood)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two of Hollywood’s most popular vampires made a daytime visit to Jacksonville on Monday to promote their new drink. And no, the drink isn’t blood. It’s bourbon. Fans of the TV show “Vampire Diaries” recognize actors Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley as Damon...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best makery: Seaside Shoppes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For a second year in a row, you’ve made Seaside Shoppes the best makery in Jacksonville. The shop is described as an “artist co-op with more than 40 local vendors,” according to the website. The store sells fine art, jewelry, soaps, pillows, home...
News4Jax.com
Springfield neighbors continue looking for ‘callous’ man sought in disappearance of cats
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People living in the Springfield neighborhood of Jacksonville say they are disturbed by reports of someone capturing cats in the area. One incident was caught on camera, which News4JAX first showed Monday. One woman said nearly two dozen cats have been reported missing from the area since the beginning of the year.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best happy hour: The Blue Fish Restaurant and Oyster Bar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This year’s winner for Jacksonville’s best happy hour takes us to the Avondale neighborhood, where you’ll find The Blue Fish Restaurant and Oyster Bar. Happy hour at the Blue Fish is Monday through Friday, and it lasts from 3 p.m. all the way...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best food truck: 93 Hibachi
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Perhaps you’ve seen the long line — and for good reason! 93 Hibachi is your choice for Jacksonville’s best food truck in 2022. According to its Facebook page, 93 Hibachi is said to be the first Black-owned and operated hibachi food truck in the Jacksonville area. It had it’s grand opening back in March 2021.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best scenic trial: Timucuan Preserve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Returning as one of your favorites — the Timucuan Preserve has once again been named your favorite scenic trail in the Jacksonville area. This 46,000-acre ecological and historical preserve features several individual parks, each steeped in its own natural and cultural history. An afternoon hike might bring you to Fort Caroline National Memorial, Kingsley Plantation, Pumpkin Hill or the Talbot Islands.
'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
News4Jax.com
Pet owners in Springfield on edge after multiple family cats disappear, including 2 later found dead in dumpster
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Pet owners in the Springfield area who were already on edge following the recent disappearances of multiple cats are even more on edge after an incident involving a family cat was caught on video. Around 11 p.m. Saturday on Redwing Street near Main Street, a family’s...
News4Jax.com
Flu cases in Southeast US surge; Jacksonville doctor estimates 75% of her recent patients have had virus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flu hospitalizations have surged to a decade high in the U.S., according to a report by CNBC, and the Southeast is said to be the hardest-hit region. The report cites data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which showed that five out of every 100,000 people in the U.S. were hospitalized with the flu during the week ending Nov. 5. It’s the highest hospitalization rate this early in the flu season since 2010.
News4Jax.com
Full boar: St. Johns CD star Taliah Scott all in with Razors, signs with Arkansas
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Taliah Scott had been committed to Arkansas for more than a year, but still managed to pull off a signing surprise. No, there was no last-moment flip or indecision. Scott signed with the Razorbacks on Tuesday, the crown jewel of Mike Neighbors’ 2023 class. The 5-foot-9 combo guard is one of the best to play in the area, a five-star prospect with ambitions of playing in the WNBA.
News4Jax.com
Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn wants federal trial moved to Tampa
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorneys for former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn have asked a judge to move his upcoming federal trial on conspiracy and wire fraud charges to Tampa, arguing he cannot get a fair trial in Jacksonville. Zahn was indicted in March, along with former JEA chief financial officer...
News4Jax.com
Texts/email updates: Duval County bus delay warning begins Monday
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – On Monday, Nov. 14, Duval County Public Schools rolled out a new way to notify families when their child’s school bus was running late. It’s an issue News4JAX received calls about almost daily. The district said the goal is to boost communication. Between...
News4Jax.com
JSO investigating 2 separate shootings; 1 person with serious injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings: one in Moncrief Park and another off Lem Turner Road. Officers were called to West 33rd Street and Wilson Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman in her 20s shot in the “lower extremities.”
News4Jax.com
Residents at Island Pointe Apartments left without power for 3 days after fire breaks out during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some residents at the Island Pointe Apartments on Jacksonville’s northside are questioning when their power will be restored after a fire destroyed one of the buildings on Thursday. While some units have had their power restored, others have waited three days to have their electricity...
News4Jax.com
Woman shot during argument with man in Northwest Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A woman was shot Monday night during an argument with a man in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers say when they arrived at North Myrtle Avenue just before midnight they found a woman in her mid-30s shot in the upper torso.
Comments / 0