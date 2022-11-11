JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flu hospitalizations have surged to a decade high in the U.S., according to a report by CNBC, and the Southeast is said to be the hardest-hit region. The report cites data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which showed that five out of every 100,000 people in the U.S. were hospitalized with the flu during the week ending Nov. 5. It’s the highest hospitalization rate this early in the flu season since 2010.

