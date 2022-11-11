ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News4Jax.com

🔒 Get in the Christmas spirit with Holiday Pops

Step inside Jacoby Symphony Hall, decked in boughs of holly, swirling with snow and surround yourself in our musical, winter wonderland. The Jacksonville Symphony, dancers from Douglas Anderson School for the Arts and other shining talent bring you the gift of the holiday season’s most festive classics with Holiday Pops. Carol along with your family and friends in this cherished tradition and experience the joy Jacksonville awaits all year long.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Best holiday light display: St. Augustine Nights of Lights

JaxBest applies to the Jacksonville area, and it comes as little surprise that your choice for the best light display is St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights event, which attracts people from all over. It’s made the JaxBest list before, specifically last year when it was your choice for best...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best holiday event: Deck The Chairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deck The Chairs has returned as your choice for Jacksonville’s best holiday event!. What is Deck The Chairs? According to the creators, an event that promotes arts and arts education. It might not be surprising to learn that the community-supported exhibit features decorated lifeguard chairs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida K-9 officers compete for ‘Top Dog’ during Sunday event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday, K9 teams from across the state came to Jacksonville to see who really is “Top Dog.”. K9s United hosted its inaugural Law Enforcement K-9 Competition from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bishop Kenny High School Athletic Complex. The competition will showcase the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best makery: Seaside Shoppes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For a second year in a row, you’ve made Seaside Shoppes the best makery in Jacksonville. The shop is described as an “artist co-op with more than 40 local vendors,” according to the website. The store sells fine art, jewelry, soaps, pillows, home...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best food truck: 93 Hibachi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Perhaps you’ve seen the long line — and for good reason! 93 Hibachi is your choice for Jacksonville’s best food truck in 2022. According to its Facebook page, 93 Hibachi is said to be the first Black-owned and operated hibachi food truck in the Jacksonville area. It had it’s grand opening back in March 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best scenic trial: Timucuan Preserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Returning as one of your favorites — the Timucuan Preserve has once again been named your favorite scenic trail in the Jacksonville area. This 46,000-acre ecological and historical preserve features several individual parks, each steeped in its own natural and cultural history. An afternoon hike might bring you to Fort Caroline National Memorial, Kingsley Plantation, Pumpkin Hill or the Talbot Islands.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Flu cases in Southeast US surge; Jacksonville doctor estimates 75% of her recent patients have had virus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flu hospitalizations have surged to a decade high in the U.S., according to a report by CNBC, and the Southeast is said to be the hardest-hit region. The report cites data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which showed that five out of every 100,000 people in the U.S. were hospitalized with the flu during the week ending Nov. 5. It’s the highest hospitalization rate this early in the flu season since 2010.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Full boar: St. Johns CD star Taliah Scott all in with Razors, signs with Arkansas

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Taliah Scott had been committed to Arkansas for more than a year, but still managed to pull off a signing surprise. No, there was no last-moment flip or indecision. Scott signed with the Razorbacks on Tuesday, the crown jewel of Mike Neighbors’ 2023 class. The 5-foot-9 combo guard is one of the best to play in the area, a five-star prospect with ambitions of playing in the WNBA.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
News4Jax.com

Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn wants federal trial moved to Tampa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorneys for former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn have asked a judge to move his upcoming federal trial on conspiracy and wire fraud charges to Tampa, arguing he cannot get a fair trial in Jacksonville. Zahn was indicted in March, along with former JEA chief financial officer...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Texts/email updates: Duval County bus delay warning begins Monday

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – On Monday, Nov. 14, Duval County Public Schools rolled out a new way to notify families when their child’s school bus was running late. It’s an issue News4JAX received calls about almost daily. The district said the goal is to boost communication. Between...
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating 2 separate shootings; 1 person with serious injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings: one in Moncrief Park and another off Lem Turner Road. Officers were called to West 33rd Street and Wilson Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman in her 20s shot in the “lower extremities.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL

