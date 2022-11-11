ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Cozy $3,000 RV Redo Is Packed with Budget-Friendly Small Space Ideas

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are many situations where paint is a great solution. If you need to brighten up a dim living room, make a bedroom feel more personalized, breathe new life into your old fridge, transform dated kitchen cabinets, or add a pop of color on your floors, paint is the answer. And the owner of this 2015 RV, Elizabeth Switajewski (@switlife.mnc), used it on almost every surface to revamp its very dark interiors.
livingetc.com

How to choose the right dining room rug - the finishing touch you didn't know you needed but that changes everything

An area rug might not be the first thing that comes to mind when furnishing your dining room, but it has the power to transform it. “A well chosen rug under a dining table frames the whole dining experience, it swaddles guests into a focused space to share a meal together,” says Dylan O’Shea, Co-Founder of the stellar rug makers A Rum Fellow.

