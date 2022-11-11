Read full article on original website
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Crews respond to fire on Champagne Ave. in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Champagne Avenue Tuesday evening for reports of a fire. Western Mass News has reached out to the Chicopee Fire Department for information, but none is available for release at this time. Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online...
Red Sox Winter Weekend returning to Springfield in January
A special Army All-American jersey was presented Monday at Central High School in Springfield. Getting Answers: Westfield parent pushes for added bus stop. A viewer reached out to our newsroom and asked us to help her get answers as she tries to get a bus stop added for her child in Westfield.
Knights of Columbus in Chicopee cancels Thanksgiving dinner
Knights of Columbus in Chicopee cancels Thanksgiving dinner
East Longmeadow teen looking for help getting books published
East Longmeadow teen looking for help getting books published
Town by Town: new coats for kids, No Shave November, and food collections
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Northampton, and Chicopee. In Springfield, one local business is spreading warmth one jacket at a time. Burkhart Pizzanelli, an accounting firm in West Springfield, delivered new coats to 200 Square One children on Monday. The coats were...
Springfield gets ready for Bright Nights Ball
'Timeless Love' is the theme of Saturday night's Bright Nights Ball, where the community of Springfield will gather for the largest annual fundraiser for the Spirit of Springfield
‘Malicious pull’ cause of alarm at MassMutual Center Saturday
The Springfield Fire Department told 22News the MassMutual center was evacuated Saturday evening due to a malicious pull
Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
DPW crews preparing for first snowfall of the season
Amherst Town Council passes new motion to rectify incident between police and teens. A video clip of that incident went viral this summer, showing an officer saying that the teens do not have rights due to their age, which caused concern in the town. Crews respond to fire on Champagne Ave. in Chicopee
Springfield family stuck with cleanup after 100 gallons of oil accidentally pumped into their basement
"There was a terrible mishap at their home last week…..an oil delivery truck delivered 100 gallons of oil to their home, EXCEPT they DONT use oil to heat!!!" One hundred gallons of oil reportedly flooded into the basement of a Springfield home after a fuel company mistook the house they were meant to be delivering the oil to.
Spirit of Springfield hosts annual Bright Nights Ball
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Spirit of Springfield held their annual city of Bright Nights ball Saturday night, an event that raises funds to support a number of the organization’s events throughout the year, including their upcoming bright nights display at Forest Park. MGM’s Aria Hall was decorated with thousands...
GoFundMe created after Springfield home floods with 100 gallons of oil
A Springfield family had their basement flooded with 100 gallons of oil after a fuel company mistakenly delivered it to their house, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family. The oil flooded the basement through pipes that are no longer in use, destroying the family’s property such as clothing,...
7 maps showing where — and how much — it’ll snow in Mass. Tuesday into Wednesday
"Slushy coatings Tuesday night near and along I-495 from the Merrimack Valley into Worcester before a change to rain."
Road paving expected for Federal Street in Greenfield on Tuesday
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Greenfield Department of Public Works announced Monday that they will be paving Federal Street Tuesday, November 15th. According to the DPW’s Facebook page, Northeast Paving will be paving “Federal Street @ Silver Street and Federal Street from Maple Street to Hastings Street” Tuesday.
COVID-19 testing extended at Eastfield Mall until March
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be continuing in Springfield into next year. AMR announced Tuesday that their PCR testing program will be at the Eastfield Mall until March 2023. “With the upcoming holidays and anticipated larger gatherings, please be safe. Get tested to rule out COVID as...
First responders reminding drivers of move over law ahead of Tuesday snowfall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first snow of the season is on the horizon, which means there is potential for slick roads, leading to some accidents. Unfortunately, even the lightest snowfall can lead to some messy roads, but that is why the police and other crash responders are asking people to remain aware and move over for emergency vehicles.
Getting Answers: Westfield parent pushes for added bus stop
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom and asked us to help her get answers as she tries to get a bus stop added for her child in Westfield. “Our road has sidewalks and the sidewalks end and then start again, so I’m just worried that in the wintertime, when the grass is filled with snow, and she’ll have nowhere to walk but the road, and people already speed down our street, so she’s already almost been hit by a car on her way home from school,” said Ashley Watt of Westfield.
Ribbon cutting held for Chicopee Walmart remodeling
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Chicopee Walmart has gone through major remodeling. A ribbon cutting was held Saturday to celebrate the store’s upgrades. Store manager, Wendy Hubbard shared with Western Mass News all the exciting changes shoppers will experience. “We’re offering lots of different merchandise so it’s something different for...
Record Breaking Heat Saturday, Sharp Drop to the 40s Sunday Morning
Enjoy this evening because a cold front will take care of dropping our temperatures to the 40s by tomorrow morning. Overnight will feature temperatures near the mid-50s in Boston, but once we get closer to sunrise, temperatures will drop a bit more with the colder and drier air rushing in from the NW. It will be a northwest flow that will gust late Sunday, bringing temperatures down to the 30s! Snow potential in the Northeast Kingdom in Vermont tomorrow that will spread into the crown of Maine.
1 person dead after fire on East Street in Northfield
NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend fire in Franklin County. Firefighters were called to 90 East Street in Northfield around 7 p.m. Sunday and when they arrived, they heard an explosion and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a repair garage in a one-story building.
