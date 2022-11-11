Read full article on original website
Apple alert issued to millions of iPhone owners over four huge changes next week
APPLE is rolling out a huge new iPhone update to millions of users next week. The long-awaited iOS 16.1 is set to deliver some seriously handy iPhone hacks – and we've got details on the four best upgrades. Your iPhone will get the new update from October 24, so...
Apple iOS 16.1 launches today – with these 5 brilliant new iPhone features
Say hello to a shared iCloud photo library and real-time activity tracking via Lock Screen
Apple Insider
Hulu set to hike prices for Hulu + Live TV bundle in December
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Hulu has begun sending out emails informing customers that they will soon be paying more for its popular Hulu + Live TV bundle. "The price of Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No...
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Firestick?
Although Firestick allows streaming from Hulu, Netflix, and other several apps on your TV, sometimes you might want to discover local news and sports. Since there is no local channels menu on your Firestick by default, it can be quite confusing for beginners. Luckily, there are different tips and tricks...
9to5Mac
Facades app for iOS and Mac launches as the comprehensive Apple Store guide
Following up on his amazing app experience “Apple Store Time Machine,” Apple Retail aficionado Michael Steeber is back with a new app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With a beautiful UI, Facades makes it easy to “browse, discover, and bookmark a catalog of every current and former Apple Store.”
Amazon will reportedly lay off 10,000 workers. Here are the other major US companies that have made cuts so far, from Meta to Twitter.
Amazon reportedly will be the next company to start slashing its headcount as business growth slows and costs increase.
Phone Arena
Apple might be building its own version of the metaverse
At this point, it is somewhat obvious that Apple is done with new hardware releases for 2022. After quietly launching a couple of new iPads and a new Apple TV, the American tech giant has decided to call it a year. Many are bound to be disappointed by the lack...
9to5Mac
Here’s how the new Apple TV 4K performance compares to the PS5 and more
The latest Apple TV 4K has been available to consumers for just about a week, and we continue to learn more about the changes and improvements Apple has made with this year’s revision. The new Apple TV 4K is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, and new in-depth testing from FlatpanelsHD offers an interesting look at how this compares to game consoles like the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
9to5Mac
Slopes iOS app gains Garmin auto-imports as winter sports season nears
Apple Design Award-winning ski and snowboard tracking app Slopes has received another handy update ahead of winter arriving in the Northern Hemisphere. Now Garmin users can set up auto-imports and even bring in past ski/riding data from the last five years. Along with iOS 16.1 launching at the end of...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: November 11, 2022 – Apple search, AirDrop changes
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Paperlike:. Paperlike 2.1, the iPad screen protector featuring...
9to5Mac
Apple analytics data sent from iPhones with or without consent; class action lawsuit filed
A security researcher has discovered that Apple analytics data is collected and sent from iPhones, whether or not users consented during the setup process. The amount of data collected was described by the researcher as “shocking.”. A class action lawsuit has now filed, which says that Apple’s privacy promises...
9to5Mac
Disk Drill 5 file recovery tool comes with support for macOS Ventura, prediction, and more
The popular Mac software Disk Drill, which helps users recover files deleted from their computer, has now received a major update with Disk Drill 5. The new version brings full support for the recently released macOS Ventura, as well as a new prediction feature, increased chances of recovering files, and other enhancements.
TechCrunch
Roku’s home screen gains a new ‘Sports’ tab for users to access live and on-demand sports content
Within the Sports tab, users will see an array of dedicated rows, including a row with games that are currently live, upcoming sports events, as well as leagues, conferences and the option to browse by sport, whether that be pro basketball, college basketball, soccer, hockey and so forth. There will also be rows for free sports content, sports-related shows, as well as sports documentaries and movies.
9to5Mac
Apple ‘wrapping up’ development of mixed-reality headset OS ahead of 2023 launch
Appel’s mixed-reality headset has been rumored for years, and it could finally see the light of day sometime in 2023. A new report from Bloomberg today points out that Apple is continuing to ramp up hiring for teams working on AR and VR technology, including new hires and recruiting a former Apple engineer who had departed the company last year…
iOS 16.2 has a Dynamic Island update that iPhone 14 Pro users need to see
Apple has started testing iOS 16.2 publicly, the next major iPhone operating system, with the first betas available to users. We’re finding out more details about the new software release as people dig through it. And the latest iOS 16.2 feature concerns the iPhone 14 Pro’s signature feature, the Dynamic Island.
TechRadar
Google Maps Lock Screen widgets in iOS 16 are changing how I road trip
Steve Jobs may have invented the three-click rule. This rule refers to how Apple's late CEO and co-founder pushed the original iPod team to make sure that a user was always three clicks away from playing a song. I thought about this as I was creating a new Lock Screen...
How to preserve battery health on an iPhone 14: Tech experts weigh in on the best setting
The iPhone 14 model comes equipped with a setting that can actually lengthen battery life and make your phone more efficient.
ZDNet
iPadOS 16.1 Stage Manager multitasking basics: How to use the new iPad feature
When Apple previewed iPadOS 16 in June at WWDC, the company's annual developer conference, there was a lot of hope that the iPad would soon gain a powerful new multitasking feature in the form of Stage Manager, which makes it possible to use four different apps, with windows of different sizes, on the same screen at the same time.
TechRadar
How to download the Tidal app onto your Android or iOS device
For anyone who considers themselves an audio aficionado, or just someone who likes to support musicians and what they do, Tidal is likely going to be the best streaming service out there. The company puts its emphasis on bringing high-quality audio, often matching the quality of the original recording. Along with that, there is also a focus on rewarding the artists you like by offering them more financial aid from your listens.
