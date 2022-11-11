ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Apple Insider

Hulu set to hike prices for Hulu + Live TV bundle in December

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Hulu has begun sending out emails informing customers that they will soon be paying more for its popular Hulu + Live TV bundle. "The price of Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No...
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Firestick?

Although Firestick allows streaming from Hulu, Netflix, and other several apps on your TV, sometimes you might want to discover local news and sports. Since there is no local channels menu on your Firestick by default, it can be quite confusing for beginners. Luckily, there are different tips and tricks...
9to5Mac

Facades app for iOS and Mac launches as the comprehensive Apple Store guide

Following up on his amazing app experience “Apple Store Time Machine,” Apple Retail aficionado Michael Steeber is back with a new app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With a beautiful UI, Facades makes it easy to “browse, discover, and bookmark a catalog of every current and former Apple Store.”
Phone Arena

Apple might be building its own version of the metaverse

At this point, it is somewhat obvious that Apple is done with new hardware releases for 2022. After quietly launching a couple of new iPads and a new Apple TV, the American tech giant has decided to call it a year. Many are bound to be disappointed by the lack...
9to5Mac

Here’s how the new Apple TV 4K performance compares to the PS5 and more

The latest Apple TV 4K has been available to consumers for just about a week, and we continue to learn more about the changes and improvements Apple has made with this year’s revision. The new Apple TV 4K is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, and new in-depth testing from FlatpanelsHD offers an interesting look at how this compares to game consoles like the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.
CNET

Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
9to5Mac

Slopes iOS app gains Garmin auto-imports as winter sports season nears

Apple Design Award-winning ski and snowboard tracking app Slopes has received another handy update ahead of winter arriving in the Northern Hemisphere. Now Garmin users can set up auto-imports and even bring in past ski/riding data from the last five years. Along with iOS 16.1 launching at the end of...
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Daily: November 11, 2022 – Apple search, AirDrop changes

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Paperlike:. Paperlike 2.1, the iPad screen protector featuring...
TechCrunch

Roku’s home screen gains a new ‘Sports’ tab for users to access live and on-demand sports content

Within the Sports tab, users will see an array of dedicated rows, including a row with games that are currently live, upcoming sports events, as well as leagues, conferences and the option to browse by sport, whether that be pro basketball, college basketball, soccer, hockey and so forth. There will also be rows for free sports content, sports-related shows, as well as sports documentaries and movies.
9to5Mac

Apple ‘wrapping up’ development of mixed-reality headset OS ahead of 2023 launch

Appel’s mixed-reality headset has been rumored for years, and it could finally see the light of day sometime in 2023. A new report from Bloomberg today points out that Apple is continuing to ramp up hiring for teams working on AR and VR technology, including new hires and recruiting a former Apple engineer who had departed the company last year…
BGR.com

iOS 16.2 has a Dynamic Island update that iPhone 14 Pro users need to see

Apple has started testing iOS 16.2 publicly, the next major iPhone operating system, with the first betas available to users. We’re finding out more details about the new software release as people dig through it. And the latest iOS 16.2 feature concerns the iPhone 14 Pro’s signature feature, the Dynamic Island.
TechRadar

Google Maps Lock Screen widgets in iOS 16 are changing how I road trip

Steve Jobs may have invented the three-click rule. This rule refers to how Apple's late CEO and co-founder pushed the original iPod team to make sure that a user was always three clicks away from playing a song. I thought about this as I was creating a new Lock Screen...
ZDNet

iPadOS 16.1 Stage Manager multitasking basics: How to use the new iPad feature

When Apple previewed iPadOS 16 in June at WWDC, the company's annual developer conference, there was a lot of hope that the iPad would soon gain a powerful new multitasking feature in the form of Stage Manager, which makes it possible to use four different apps, with windows of different sizes, on the same screen at the same time.
TechRadar

How to download the Tidal app onto your Android or iOS device

For anyone who considers themselves an audio aficionado, or just someone who likes to support musicians and what they do, Tidal is likely going to be the best streaming service out there. The company puts its emphasis on bringing high-quality audio, often matching the quality of the original recording. Along with that, there is also a focus on rewarding the artists you like by offering them more financial aid from your listens.

