Benton County, MN

Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota

If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
WAITE PARK, MN
Princeton Picks Up Grant

PRINCETON (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced 34 communities will benefit from over $20 million in Small Cities Development Grants. Among the recipients, Princeton will receive $600,000 to help with a planned road construction project. City officials say the money will be used to help reconstruct a...
PRINCETON, MN
Foley Library Getting A Facelift

FOLEY (WJON News) - The Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library is getting a facelift. New carpeting is being installed this week. Due to the renovations, the Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library will be closed through Friday, November 18th, and tomorrow’s Foley City Council meeting has been moved to the Foley Fire Hall.
FOLEY, MN
MnDOT Seeking Input on Highway 10 Corridor South of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants feedback on issues facing the Highway 10 corridor between southeast St. Cloud and Clear Lake. Drivers, community members, business owners, and other stakeholders are invited to a meet and greet on Wednesday. There won't be a formal presentation, but rather an opportunity to offer ideas, and issues facing the stretch of Highway 10 between 15th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud and Highway 24 in Clear Lake.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Morrison County Sheriff Completes Offender Check

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has completed the annual Predatory Offender Registration verification check. With cooperation from the Pierz, Royalton, and Motley police departments, Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputies verified the address of 59 predatory offenders living in the county. 24 individuals were Level...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
This Central Minnesota Bakery Only Sells These Delicious Treats Friday and Saturday

THE COLD SPRING BAKERY - A UNIQUE FIND. Donuts. There is something special about Donuts. Especially if you've ever had one from Cold Spring. The Cold Spring Bakery in Cold Spring, Minnesota is really a unique one-of-a-kind bakery. They don't focus on just making a cupcake, a donut, or bread. They make all of it! Delicious cookies, bread, bars, cakes, donuts, and more all year long.
COLD SPRING, MN
Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Hunting Incident Results in Death of Centerville Man

A hunting incident near Outing MN, results in the death of a Centerville man. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on November 7th at approximately 2:27 p.m. officials received reports of a hunting incident in Crooked Lake Township near rural Outing. Responders arrived on the scene to find...
CENTERVILLE, MN
Man Hurt in Rollover in Morrison County

FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 59-year-old Bennett Blooflat of Fort Ripley was driving his pickup northbound Monday just before 4:00 p.m. on Highway 371 near Highway 115 when he lost control and went into the median and rolled.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Sartell Choice Award Winners Announced

SARTELL (WJON News) - Several Sartell businesses and residents were recognized last week. The Sartell Chamber & Hospitality and Visitors Service hosted their annual Sartell Choice Awards Thursday. Nominees were recognized for their volunteerism and involvement within the Sartell community. The winners were :. The Waters Church - Large Business...
SARTELL, MN
One Car Crash Near Pierz Friday

PIERZ (WJON News) - Slippery roads on Friday caused a crash that sent two people to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a one-vehicle crash Friday just after 9:00 am about ten miles North of Pierz. Officials say 20-year-old Andrew Meyer of Little...
PIERZ, MN
