Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
Princeton Picks Up Grant
PRINCETON (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced 34 communities will benefit from over $20 million in Small Cities Development Grants. Among the recipients, Princeton will receive $600,000 to help with a planned road construction project. City officials say the money will be used to help reconstruct a...
Ceremony Planned to Honor 10th Anniversary of Officer Tom Decker
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - This year marks the 10th anniversary of former Cold Spring Police Officer Tom Decker's death. To honor his memory, a special Commemoration Ceremony is scheduled for later this month. Organizer Chuck Waleztko says the event is about showing support and keeping officer Decker's memory alive.
Several Bullet Holes Found in Cabin in Northern Minnesota
STAPLES (WJON News) -- A cabin owner in northern Minnesota arrived to find it full of bullet holes. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office got a call that a cabin had been shot several times. The cabin is just north of Staples. A deputy found the cabin had been shot about...
Foley Library Getting A Facelift
FOLEY (WJON News) - The Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library is getting a facelift. New carpeting is being installed this week. Due to the renovations, the Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library will be closed through Friday, November 18th, and tomorrow’s Foley City Council meeting has been moved to the Foley Fire Hall.
MnDOT Seeking Input on Highway 10 Corridor South of St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants feedback on issues facing the Highway 10 corridor between southeast St. Cloud and Clear Lake. Drivers, community members, business owners, and other stakeholders are invited to a meet and greet on Wednesday. There won't be a formal presentation, but rather an opportunity to offer ideas, and issues facing the stretch of Highway 10 between 15th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud and Highway 24 in Clear Lake.
Morrison County Sheriff Completes Offender Check
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has completed the annual Predatory Offender Registration verification check. With cooperation from the Pierz, Royalton, and Motley police departments, Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputies verified the address of 59 predatory offenders living in the county. 24 individuals were Level...
This Central Minnesota Bakery Only Sells These Delicious Treats Friday and Saturday
THE COLD SPRING BAKERY - A UNIQUE FIND. Donuts. There is something special about Donuts. Especially if you've ever had one from Cold Spring. The Cold Spring Bakery in Cold Spring, Minnesota is really a unique one-of-a-kind bakery. They don't focus on just making a cupcake, a donut, or bread. They make all of it! Delicious cookies, bread, bars, cakes, donuts, and more all year long.
Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
lptv.org
Hunting Incident Results in Death of Centerville Man
A hunting incident near Outing MN, results in the death of a Centerville man. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on November 7th at approximately 2:27 p.m. officials received reports of a hunting incident in Crooked Lake Township near rural Outing. Responders arrived on the scene to find...
Meeker County Sheriff Searching for Missing Bell
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) - The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a historic church bell. Officials at the Swan Lake Cemetery in Dassel noticed the bell was missing on October 15th. The bell was housed in a small chapel in the cemetery, on the site...
krwc1360.com
Wright County Area Residents Involved in Fatal Pickup vs. Semi Crash in Southwest Minnesota
A semi-truck driver died in a weekend traffic crash in southwestern Minnesota that involved residents from the Wright County area. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that shortly after 6 PM Friday, a pickup was southbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County when it collided with a semi truck at County Road 11.
Elk River Man Charged With Solicitation of a Child
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - An Elk River man has been caught in a solicitation of a child sting out of Stearns County. Forty-five-year-old Kyle Barton has been charged with three felonies involving sexual conduct with a child. According to the charges, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human...
Man Hurt in Rollover in Morrison County
FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 59-year-old Bennett Blooflat of Fort Ripley was driving his pickup northbound Monday just before 4:00 p.m. on Highway 371 near Highway 115 when he lost control and went into the median and rolled.
Minnesota River Kayakers Shocked By Real Lake Monster Encounter
Minnesota River Kayakers Shocked By Real Lake Monster Encounter. Yikes!. Some Minnesota River Kayakers were shocked when they encountered a big water beast that looked like something out of a Jurassic Park movie. According to the Kansas City Star, Minnesotan Shala Holm and her daughter were out in their kayak...
Line-X Moves To New Waite Park Headquarters
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - After 23-years, a St. Cloud business has moved their operations. Line-X Protective Coatings & Truck Accessories of St. Cloud recently opened their new headquarters behind Fleet Farm in Waite Park. Co-owners Jake and Nick Neu (brother's) and Kurt Mockros say it's always been their dream...
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Wants To Know Who Let The Cows Out?
Yesterday afternoon the Stearns County Sheriff's Office posted about some loose cattle. The heifers were moved off the road, for the animal's safety, and for the safety of anyone out driving in the area. But the question still seems to remain, who's cattle are they?. 19 Holstein Heifers and 1...
Sartell Choice Award Winners Announced
SARTELL (WJON News) - Several Sartell businesses and residents were recognized last week. The Sartell Chamber & Hospitality and Visitors Service hosted their annual Sartell Choice Awards Thursday. Nominees were recognized for their volunteerism and involvement within the Sartell community. The winners were :. The Waters Church - Large Business...
One Car Crash Near Pierz Friday
PIERZ (WJON News) - Slippery roads on Friday caused a crash that sent two people to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a one-vehicle crash Friday just after 9:00 am about ten miles North of Pierz. Officials say 20-year-old Andrew Meyer of Little...
Today Might Just Be The Worst Day Driving In Central Minnesota…Here’s Why
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
