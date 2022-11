Southside Chicago-bred hip-hop artist, creative director and music producer Master Yeti has returned to fire up the fall with his new single “Livin’ Life,” now available across all major streaming platforms. After racking up over 4 Million streams dropping singles like EDM track, “Lulu Lemon,” and his most recent drop, “My Time,” Yeti now delivers a fast-paced commercial trap beat and proud lyrics to take listeners on an immersive ride from dodging haters to spinning out on the lavish life. As he preps the release of an official music video before the holiday break, Yeti has now leaked plans to drop a debut album early in 2023.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO