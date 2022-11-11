Read full article on original website
Phys.org
From cell walls to photosynthesis: How does manganese get to where it needs to go in plants?
The protein BICAT3 is one of the most important manganese distributors in plants. If defective, this can have devastating effects on a plant's growth; its leaves grow significantly smaller and it produces fewer seeds than usual. A team led by Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) has recently uncovered a transport pathway for manganese in plants and the role that BICAT3 plays in this process. The results could lay the groundwork for improved crop growth. The study was published in the journal Plant Physiology.
New genetically engineered houseplant cleans air as efficiently as 30 plants
A Paris-based startup has created a genetically engineered houseplant that can literally clean the air within your home. The plant builds off the natural purifying properties that houseplants already offer. So, while it adds some color to whatever room you put it in, it’s also actively keeping the air cleaner than 30 houseplants can together.
A single scratch on a Teflon nonstick pan can release thousands of microplastic particles, study suggests
Thousands to millions of plastic particles may be released while cooking with a damaged nonstick pan, potentially ending up in food.
Scientists Believe Another Branch Of Early Humans Existed
Many studies suggest humans are the descendants of giants and large apes. But how do you explain all the short people in the population? Where do their genes come from in the DNA pool?
Cancer-Causing Chemical Being Used On U.S Crops
Many people in the U.S are being exposed to a potentially cancer-causing chemical that is used in the world's most common weedkillers. Data is showing that people in the Midwest, as well as parts of the South and Colorado, have the highest exposure on a daily basis.
Phys.org
Chemists create an 'artificial photosynthesis' system ten times more efficient than existing systems
For the past two centuries, humans have relied on fossil fuels for concentrated energy; hundreds of millions of years of photosynthesis packed into a convenient, energy-dense substance. But that supply is finite, and fossil fuel consumption has tremendous negative impact on Earth's climate. "The biggest challenge many people don't realize...
Scientists Fed Dairy Cows Cannabis to See What Would Happen
Several hemp-derived products have been launched in recent years, including animal feed, raising the prospect of potential risks to human and animal health.
These engineered viruses are delivering DNA to E.coli instead of killing it- here's why
In an ironic twist, researchers used viruses engineered with the CRISPR-Cas system to alter bacterial defense mechanisms and edit their genomes selectively in complex environments. Significantly, the novel approach may help address the pressing issue of antibiotic resistance. The CRISPR Conundrum. CRISPR is a gene-editing tool that allows scientists to...
scitechdaily.com
Genetic Factor? Honey Bee Life Spans 50% Shorter Now Compared to 50 Years Ago
Colony losses and lower honey production in recent decades could be explained by a drop in longevity for lab-kept honey bees. The lifespan for individual honey bees kept in a controlled, laboratory environment is 50% shorter than it was in the 1970s according to a new study by University of Maryland entomologists. When scientists modeled the effect of today’s shorter lifespans, the results corresponded with the reduced honey production trends and increased colony loss seen by U.S. beekeepers in recent decades.
Weird 'Borg' DNA May Have Assimilated Microbes For Billions of Years
Strange libraries of supplementary genes nicknamed "Borg" DNA appear to supercharge the microbes that possess them, giving them an uncanny ability to metabolize materials in their environment faster than their competitors. By learning more about the way organisms use these unusual extrachromosomal packets of information, researchers are hoping to find...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Create Crystals That Generate Electricity From Heat
A synthetic sulfide mineral with thermoelectric properties. In the effort to efficiently convert heat into electricity, easily accessible materials from harmless raw materials open up new perspectives in the development of safe and inexpensive so-called thermoelectric materials. A synthetic copper mineral acquires a complex structure and microstructure through simple changes in its composition, thereby laying the foundation for the desired properties, according to a study published recently in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
Upworthy
Taiwan is transforming unused metro stations into underground vertical farms and they're amazing
Now that the necessary technology is fast developing, vertical farming is emerging all over the world. Although there are still problems with this technology and agriculture marriage, its potential may be too great to pass up. Proponents of vertical farming say that the issue of sustainably feeding 7.9 billion people could be resolved if the idea takes off.
Nuclear Fusion Experiment Reveals Unexpected Physics Inside ‘Burning Plasma’
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists who are working toward the dream of nuclear fusion, a form of power that could potentially provide abundant clean energy in the future, have discovered surprising and unexplained behavior among particles in a government laboratory, reports a new study. The results hint at the mysterious fundamental physics that underlie nuclear fusion reactions, which fuel the Sun and other stars.
Phys.org
Hemp as animal feed can affect the health of cows and their milk
Commercial hemp is currently experiencing a revival due to its many applications. Commercial hemp varieties contain only small amounts of psychoactive (intoxicating) cannabinoids, which include Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ9-THC). A team of researchers led by the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) has now investigated the consequences of feeding hemp silage to dairy cows. Silage is animal feed preserved by fermentation.
Solar cells one-thousandth the size of human hair can resist space radiation
Scientists have developed a radiation-tolerant photovoltaic cell design that features an ultrathin layer of light-absorbing material. According to a new study published today (Nov .08) in the Journal of Applied Physics by AIP Publishing, the devices feature cells with a surface one-thousandth the thickness of a human hair. Significantly, the...
potatopro.com
Hot Potato! Canadian research into heat-tolerant potato genes builds on award-winning study
In the classic children’s game, nobody wants to be the one left holding the "hot potato". This also rings true for farmers, as rising global temperatures are bringing new meaning to the term. Producers know that being able to grow potatoes that can withstand heat-stress is becoming increasingly urgent.
Solaris Biotech and Wildtype Announce Agreement for Large-scale Bioreactors for Cultivated Seafood Production
PORTO MANTOVANO, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Donaldson brand Solaris Biotech, a leading innovator and manufacturer of bioreactors, fermenters and tangential flow filtration systems has entered an agreement with Wildtype, a San Francisco-based company focused on creating cultivated seafood. The two companies will engage in a collaborative development program to design a next generation family of bioreactor systems to help meet the growing demand for seafood. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006265/en/ Solaris Industrial Scale Bioreactor Systems. (Photo: Business Wire)
natureworldnews.com
New Non-Toxic and Inexpensive Synthetic Crystals can Convert Heat into Electricity
To effectively convert heat into electricity, scientists have created synthetic crystals made of sulfide minerals. This novel substance, which is readily available from risk-free, non-toxic raw materials, opens up fresh possibilities for the creation of secure and reasonably priced so-called thermoelectric materials. By making small changes to its composition, a...
Phys.org
How metal-munching microbes help the rare, toxic element tellurium circulate in the environment
By Owen Peter Missen, Barbara Etschmann, Jeremiah Shuster, Joël Brugger and Stuart Mills, The Conversation. New technologies often mean elements start moving through the environment in new ways. Take lead plumbing: it helped provide access to fresh water for the masses, but left a toxic legacy that remains to this day.
Albany Herald
Scientists have used mushrooms to make biodegradable computer chips
Foraging for fungi may not only mean mushrooms are on the menu. New research has shown that mushroom skins could provide a biodegradable alternative to some plastics used in batteries and computer chips, making them easier to recycle. Researchers from the Johannes Kepler University in Austria were working on flexible...
