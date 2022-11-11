ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State Uses Several Big Runs to Complete an 80-43 Blowout Win Against NC A&T

Iowa State (2-0) used a 17-5 run in the first half to secure an 80-43 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-2) on Sunday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum. Aljaž Kunc was all over the place in the first half with 12 points and five rebounds in the first 20 minutes. On the defensive end, Iowa State held North Carolina A&T to 16 points in the first half while forcing 13 Aggie turnovers, the seventh-fewest points Iowa State has allowed in a half in program history.
AMES, IA
WBTV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Travel Maven

North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.
BAKERSVILLE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino

Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE. [One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]. A moped hit...
HICKORY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 7

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. Neighborhood Cafe, 100 Huntersville-Concord Road – 97 Times Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 14910 N.C. 73 – 95 7-Eleven, 9502 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 97.5. Cornelius. Choplin’s, 19700 One...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Data Center Knowledge

Microsoft to Invest $1B in Data Center Builds in North Carolina

Microsoft has committed to invest $1 billion in a four data center campus in Catawba County, North Carolina. This move comes during a time when data center site selection can hinge on whether a local government will extend tax incentives. In Microsoft’s case, Catawba County extended a series of grants to woo the hyperscaler to its part of North Carolina.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

