NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
bcsnn.com
No. 6 Kansas Beats No. 7 Duke in a Battle of Men's Basketball Blue Bloods, 69-64
Jalen Wilson scored a career high 25 points and freshman Gradey Dick scored seven crucial points late to lift the No. 6/5 Kansas Jayhawks to a 69-64 win over No. 7/8 Duke Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks finished the game on a 15-5 run over the final 4:37...
bcsnn.com
Iowa State Uses Several Big Runs to Complete an 80-43 Blowout Win Against NC A&T
Iowa State (2-0) used a 17-5 run in the first half to secure an 80-43 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-2) on Sunday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum. Aljaž Kunc was all over the place in the first half with 12 points and five rebounds in the first 20 minutes. On the defensive end, Iowa State held North Carolina A&T to 16 points in the first half while forcing 13 Aggie turnovers, the seventh-fewest points Iowa State has allowed in a half in program history.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Gardner-Webb: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will be back in action Tuesday night in the Smith Center, when the Tar Heels host Gardner-Webb. Carolina is 5-0 in five previous meetings with the Runnin’ Bulldogs, having last faced them during the 2019-20 season. If you aren’t making it...
With UNC’s victory at Wake Forest and NC State’s loss, balance of power shifts in NC
For both UNC and NC State, Saturday felt like a turning point. They experienced contrasting results a few hours and 100 miles apart, and now the programs appear headed in opposite directions.
WBTV
NC State names two new Murdock Distinguished Professors at North Carolina Research Campus
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Drs. Colin Kay and Giuseppe Valacchi, professors at North Carolina State University’s Plants for Human Health Institute (PHHI) on the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis, have been named David H. Murdock Distinguished Professors. Three Murdock professorships were created with a $2 million gift to...
WBTV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
North Carolina mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed by Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.
North Carolina Teachers to Get up to $2,000 in Bonuses
Teachers in North Carolina will be getting up to $2,000 in bonuses. This is approved by the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS). (source) The program name is LETRS professional learning bonus. It will cost about $16 million to give out these bonus checks. (source)
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
Raleigh News & Observer
Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino
Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
Police: Hickory man died in moped wreck Saturday
According to a Hickory Police Department report, Gerald Ray Fulbright collided with the rear passenger side of a box truck Saturday on NC 127 South around 6 p.m.
WBTV
Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE. [One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]. A moped hit...
North Carolina police officer under investigation withdraws settlement with town
A Bailey Police Department K9 officer who was placed on leave last week pending an investigation has decided to withdraw a settlement in the small Nash County town, his attorney said on Monday.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 7
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. Neighborhood Cafe, 100 Huntersville-Concord Road – 97 Times Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 14910 N.C. 73 – 95 7-Eleven, 9502 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 97.5. Cornelius. Choplin’s, 19700 One...
Data Center Knowledge
Microsoft to Invest $1B in Data Center Builds in North Carolina
Microsoft has committed to invest $1 billion in a four data center campus in Catawba County, North Carolina. This move comes during a time when data center site selection can hinge on whether a local government will extend tax incentives. In Microsoft’s case, Catawba County extended a series of grants to woo the hyperscaler to its part of North Carolina.
cbs17
‘This guy needs to be in jail’: Police ask for help finding thief who assaulted Hillsborough Home Depot worker
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been four weeks since a Hillsborough Home Depot employee was taken to the hospital after a thief police called a “menace to society” pushed him over during a shoplifting getaway. Gary Rasor, 83, spent his birthday in the hospital with several...
Outgoing Wake County sheriff releases farewell letter
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said in a farewell letter that he will retire from the sheriff's office as of Dec. 5 and is proud of the work he and his staff did during the past four years.
