Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnypapers.com
Ribbon-cutting for 3 Sisters Garlic
The Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas participated in a recent ribbon-cutting for 3 Sisters Garlic. A press release explained, “3 Sisters Garlic is run by Jennifer and Mike Di Pasquale and named after our three little angles who love garlic. This all-natural product is grown on the Di Pasquale Farm, which is in the Town of Cambria in Niagara County, New York. Our farm sits on five acres of lush garlic loving soil just below the Niagara Escarpment close to Lake Ontario. While not certified organic, organic practices are utilized for all products on the farm. Each bulb is planted from organically grown seed in late October and lovingly tended until harvest in late June and July.
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month
You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
Popular 90s Thing is Back in Western New York
It seems that this one thing that we thought we left in the old school is back and has a purpose to serve in modern times. It seems that a tragic vehicle accident that is related to car thefts and a social media challenge is causing police officials and automobile manufacturers to look to the past as a way to prevent additional thefts and loss of life.
Perry's Ice Cream to expand in Erie County
Empire State Development announced Wednesday that Perry's Ice cream will expand its production, and add 20,000 square feet to its Akron manufacturing facility.
Buffalo woman overcharged by pest control company
Sayeeda Gault said Orkin Pest Control overcharged her for work that was never even completed at her Buffalo home
Seneca Nation dispensary under construction as NYS officials promise stores by year's end
The Seneca Nation is opening a new marijuana dispensary coming in February of 2023. With New York’s Office of Cannabis Management and elected officials claiming to be rolling out new cannabis stores by the end of the year, are we going …
Heavy Lake Effect Snow Could Soon Bury Western New York
It was a downright chilly weekend. It started out rainy on Friday and then a cold Saturday with rain and even some snow showers on Sunday, with a real-feel temperature around 30 degrees. Before this past weekend, it had been a rather mild and downright pleasant fall for Buffalo and...
Changes coming to electronic recycling in New York State
Changes are coming for the way people recycle their old electronics in New York State come Jan. 1, 2023. Read more about the upcoming changes here:
Massive Cold Front Bringing Freezing Temperatures To New York
It is going to be cold, really cold, over the next couple of days across New York. After starting off the month of November with temperatures well above normal a massive cold front is bringing below-average temperatures to New York over the next 10 days. The National Weather Service in...
Anchor Bar to add six franchise locations nationwide
The Anchor Bar is spreading its wings even wider, with plans to open six new franchise locations across the country next year.
Free Veterans Day 2022 deals across Western New York
On Veterans Day, local businesses across Western New York give free gifts and discounts to Veterans to show their appreciation.
WKBW-TV
Niagara Produce of Elma carries on long family tradition with new specialty store on Transit Road
ELMA (WKBW) — There is a new option for shoppers looking for fresh produce and specialty meats in the Southtowns. The stunning new Niagara Produce of Elma has officially opened at 3131 Transit Road. "It's been wonderful, all of the customers love the space, they love how it's laid...
Popular Store Among Buffalo’s Rich Will Get Even Bigger
Amazon and other online retailers have become a go-to way to buy for many Buffalo shoppers over the past few years. However, retail stores are still alive and well here in Western New York. We saw a huge reaction when customers flooded Homegoods, T.J. Maxx, Homesense, and Sierra stores at...
New recycling regulations for electronic recyclers taking effect in 2023
New electronic recycling regulations are taking effect on January 1, which means there will no longer be a charge to recycle old electronics.
Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?
The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
Gales of November provide a 'reality check' for WNY weather
We’re trading t-shirts for hoodies in Western New York as unseasonably balmy conditions have been replaced with much colder temperatures across the northeast.
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York
We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
Severe Flooding Possible Today Across New York State
The rain is here and it looks like a lot of rain is coming all at once. New York is bracing for what former Hurricane Nicole is bringing to the Empire State. With heavy winds and lots of rain, flooding issues could happen all across the state. According to the...
All-You-Can-Eat Japanese and Thai Restaurant Coming to Buffalo
After the extremely difficult 2020 and 2021, the restaurant and bar industry in Western New York has started to rebound a bit. We love when new restaurants or bars get announced as coming to the Buffalo region. Sometimes it's a brand new, local place; other times it's a national or regional chain that is opening its first location in Western New York.
Massive Fire Destroyed Restaurant In Western New York
A late night massive fire broke out on Wednesday and ended up destroying a restaurant in Western New York. According to Facebook, a fire broke out at Gram's Pierogies House on Main Street in Angola. Several departments responded to the fire. They included Lake Erie beach, Eden, Silver Creek, brant, Seneca Nation, Langford, and Hamburg.
Comments / 0