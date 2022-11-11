ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Independent

Tommy Fleetwood fights back tears after ending three-year wait for win

An emotional Tommy Fleetwood belatedly made a successful defence of his Nedbank Golf Challenge title to end a three-year winless drought.Fleetwood carded a closing 67 on a weather-affected final day to finish 11 under par and a shot ahead of New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, who bogeyed the 72nd hole after mis-hitting his tee shot and failing to reach the fairway.India’s Shubhankar Sharma had shared the lead with playing partners Fleetwood and Fox after 15 holes but bogeyed the 16th and 17th and had to settle for third place on nine under.An emotional moment for @TommyFleetwood1 as he becomes a winner...
golfmagic.com

Axed LIV Golf player takes third round lead at International Series Egypt

Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree - who pegged it up in LIV Golf's curtain-raiser at Centurion Club - will have the lead going into the final round of the International Series Egypt event on the Asian Tour. Ogletree, like many before him who have won the U.S. Amateur, was...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Long-bombing Chiara Noja, 16, defeats her childhood idol, Charley Hull, in a playoff in Saudi Arabia

High school senior Chiara Noja won on the Ladies European Tour at the Aramco Team Series Jeddah, defeating her childhood idol, Charley Hull, in a playoff. Noja, 16, carded a final-round 65 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club to get to 13 under, while Hull birdied four of her last six holes. Noja, a powerful player who stands six feet tall, birdied back-to-back holes in the playoff to secure the title.
BBC

Aramco Team Series: Teenager Chiara Noja wins first European tour title

German teenager Chiara Noja has beaten England's Charley Hull in a play-off to win the Aramco Team Series in Jeddah. Hull, the world number 17, led overnight and shot a four-under-par 68 to keep pace with the 16-year-old. Noja's seven-under 65 almost won the day, but the pair ended neck-and-neck...
thecomeback.com

LIV Golf player lashes out at Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods criticized the LIV Golf tour back in July. Now, one member of the tour has retaliated with criticism of their own. Woods’ comments about the tour and the players who bought into it didn’t go unnoticed. The golf legend was particularly hard on players taking the money and claimed he didn’t understand any of it. The allure of major championships and playing at the prestige courses is strong for Woods. But it’s not for everybody.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pelican LPGA delivers another star-studded board as Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda and Maria Fassi chase rookie Allisen Corpuz

BELLEAIR, Fla. — Last year’s Pelican Women’s Championship delivered a showstopping leaderboard, and this year, thankfully, it’s more of the same. Marquee names like defending champion Nelly Korda (8 under) and Lexi Thompson (9 under) are hot on the heels of rookie Allisen Corpuz (10 under), who hasn’t won yet on tour but has played well enough to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship.
FLORIDA STATE
SkySports

Golden Rose Stakes: Summerghand too strong for Judicial in veteran sprint clash

Summerghand and Missed The Cut landed their respective Listed heats in a gripping afternoon of action at Lingfield for David O’Meara and George Boughey respectively. The former took the Listed Golden Rose Stakes under Danny Tudhope, getting the better of Judicial in a cracking battle of the veteran sprinters.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Field for the 2022 RSM Classic features Tony Finau, six past champions and eight major winners

For what it lacks in top-ranked players, the field for the final official PGA Tour event of 2022 makes up with fan-favorite names. The Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia, plays host once again to the RSM Classic this week. The highest-ranked player in the field, Tony Finau, returns to Sea Island for the first time since 2014 and leads the short list of top-50 players in the world, including Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, Kevin Kisner and Seamus Power. Finau will come in fresh off his win in Houston. He’s also the last golfer to win consecutive events on the PGA Tour, doing so last summer.
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
golfmagic.com

Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Houston Open

Hideki Matsuyama's injury woes on the PGA Tour appear to be non-stop in 2022. The Japanese superstar was forced to withdraw from the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course during the third round. The official communications team confirmed the reason Matsuyama withdrew was because of a neck...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Donald, Fox share lead as rain interrupts Nedbank Challenge

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Luke Donald and Ryan Fox shared the lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City when lightning and then rain interrupted the second round on Friday. The co-leaders had played only three holes when the round was suspended for the day and...
SkySports

Natasha Jonas defeats Marie-Eve Dicaire to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles

Natasha Jonas defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles. Jonas is one of the most remarkable stories in British boxing this year. At the start of 2022 she was in danger of drifting out of contention. In the months leading up to this fight she unified both the WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles, three divisions above her natural weight.

