Finau wins Houston Open, Korda goes to No. 1 with LPGA win
Winning use to come hard for Tony Finau. Now he's making it look easy.
Tommy Fleetwood fights back tears after ending three-year wait for win
An emotional Tommy Fleetwood belatedly made a successful defence of his Nedbank Golf Challenge title to end a three-year winless drought.Fleetwood carded a closing 67 on a weather-affected final day to finish 11 under par and a shot ahead of New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, who bogeyed the 72nd hole after mis-hitting his tee shot and failing to reach the fairway.India’s Shubhankar Sharma had shared the lead with playing partners Fleetwood and Fox after 15 holes but bogeyed the 16th and 17th and had to settle for third place on nine under.An emotional moment for @TommyFleetwood1 as he becomes a winner...
golfmagic.com
Axed LIV Golf player takes third round lead at International Series Egypt
Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree - who pegged it up in LIV Golf's curtain-raiser at Centurion Club - will have the lead going into the final round of the International Series Egypt event on the Asian Tour. Ogletree, like many before him who have won the U.S. Amateur, was...
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia appears to have very likely confirmed the next LIV Golf signing
Sergio Garcia's latest Instagram post appears to essentially confirm Mito Pereira could very well be the next LIV Golf signing. Garcia, 42, posted a photograph from a charity day supporting at-risk youth in Austin, Texas. As you can see below, there are a number of LIV Golf players in the...
With suspended second round complete, here's who missed the cut at Cadence Bank Houston Open
HOUSTON – It’s finally time for the weekend in Texas. Friday afternoon storms suspended play for good at 3:26 p.m. local time, with no groups who teed off in the afternoon having completed play. That meant everyone had to come back Saturday morning to essentially a different golf course.
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition with Youtuber Deji ends by stoppage inside six rounds
Floyd Mayweather ended his exhibition with Youtube personality Deji by stoppage. How Mayweather, one of the modern greats in world boxing, 'The Best Ever' by his own estimation, ended up in the same ring as Youtube personality Deji is something of a mystery. That they did not belong in the...
SkySports
Tony Finau ties his career-low with eight-under 62 for big early lead at Houston Open
Finau was at his best late in the round at Memorial Park by finishing with three straight birdies. His final shot from light rough left of the 18th fairway still had enough spin to check up about four feet from the hole. He was at 13-under 127 and four shots...
Long-bombing Chiara Noja, 16, defeats her childhood idol, Charley Hull, in a playoff in Saudi Arabia
High school senior Chiara Noja won on the Ladies European Tour at the Aramco Team Series Jeddah, defeating her childhood idol, Charley Hull, in a playoff. Noja, 16, carded a final-round 65 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club to get to 13 under, while Hull birdied four of her last six holes. Noja, a powerful player who stands six feet tall, birdied back-to-back holes in the playoff to secure the title.
SkySports
Padraig Harrington sets PGA Tour Champions record in Charles Schwab Cup Championship victory
Padraig Harrington narrowly missed out on ending the PGA Tour Champions season top of the Schwab Cup rankings despite a seven-shot victory at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. The three-time major champion birdied three of his opening five holes on his way to a bogey-free 65 at Phoenix Country Club,...
BBC
Aramco Team Series: Teenager Chiara Noja wins first European tour title
German teenager Chiara Noja has beaten England's Charley Hull in a play-off to win the Aramco Team Series in Jeddah. Hull, the world number 17, led overnight and shot a four-under-par 68 to keep pace with the 16-year-old. Noja's seven-under 65 almost won the day, but the pair ended neck-and-neck...
thecomeback.com
LIV Golf player lashes out at Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods criticized the LIV Golf tour back in July. Now, one member of the tour has retaliated with criticism of their own. Woods’ comments about the tour and the players who bought into it didn’t go unnoticed. The golf legend was particularly hard on players taking the money and claimed he didn’t understand any of it. The allure of major championships and playing at the prestige courses is strong for Woods. But it’s not for everybody.
Pelican LPGA delivers another star-studded board as Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda and Maria Fassi chase rookie Allisen Corpuz
BELLEAIR, Fla. — Last year’s Pelican Women’s Championship delivered a showstopping leaderboard, and this year, thankfully, it’s more of the same. Marquee names like defending champion Nelly Korda (8 under) and Lexi Thompson (9 under) are hot on the heels of rookie Allisen Corpuz (10 under), who hasn’t won yet on tour but has played well enough to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship.
Golf.com
‘He’s chunked it again’: Pro falls 24 spots down leaderboard with epic meltdown
Guido Migliozzi moved his right hand to the right, then to the left. Then he flipped it up slightly. Migliozzi was doing the math here as he limped off the green, and he was going to need his left hand. The 17th at Gary Player Country Club was that kind...
SkySports
Golden Rose Stakes: Summerghand too strong for Judicial in veteran sprint clash
Summerghand and Missed The Cut landed their respective Listed heats in a gripping afternoon of action at Lingfield for David O’Meara and George Boughey respectively. The former took the Listed Golden Rose Stakes under Danny Tudhope, getting the better of Judicial in a cracking battle of the veteran sprinters.
Field for the 2022 RSM Classic features Tony Finau, six past champions and eight major winners
For what it lacks in top-ranked players, the field for the final official PGA Tour event of 2022 makes up with fan-favorite names. The Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia, plays host once again to the RSM Classic this week. The highest-ranked player in the field, Tony Finau, returns to Sea Island for the first time since 2014 and leads the short list of top-50 players in the world, including Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, Kevin Kisner and Seamus Power. Finau will come in fresh off his win in Houston. He’s also the last golfer to win consecutive events on the PGA Tour, doing so last summer.
golfmagic.com
Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Houston Open
Hideki Matsuyama's injury woes on the PGA Tour appear to be non-stop in 2022. The Japanese superstar was forced to withdraw from the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course during the third round. The official communications team confirmed the reason Matsuyama withdrew was because of a neck...
FOX Sports
Donald, Fox share lead as rain interrupts Nedbank Challenge
SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Luke Donald and Ryan Fox shared the lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City when lightning and then rain interrupted the second round on Friday. The co-leaders had played only three holes when the round was suspended for the day and...
SkySports
Houston Open: Ben Taylor and Justin Rose in contention as Tony Finau stays ahead
Tony Finau takes a four-shot advantage into the final round of the PGA Tour’s Cadence Bank Houston Open, with English pair Ben Taylor and Justin Rose leading the chasing pack. Finau carded two birdies in a bogey-free 68 at Memorial Park Golf Course, moving him to 15 under and...
SkySports
Accrington 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Alex Mighten nets winner for promotion-chasing Owls
Alex Mighten's first-half goal secured a 1-0 win for promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday at Accrington in League One. The Owls were dangerous from the start and Michael Ihiekwe's header was cleared off the line by Tommy Leigh after five minutes. They took the lead in the 24th minute when captain Barry...
SkySports
Natasha Jonas defeats Marie-Eve Dicaire to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles
Natasha Jonas defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles. Jonas is one of the most remarkable stories in British boxing this year. At the start of 2022 she was in danger of drifting out of contention. In the months leading up to this fight she unified both the WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles, three divisions above her natural weight.
