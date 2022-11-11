For what it lacks in top-ranked players, the field for the final official PGA Tour event of 2022 makes up with fan-favorite names. The Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia, plays host once again to the RSM Classic this week. The highest-ranked player in the field, Tony Finau, returns to Sea Island for the first time since 2014 and leads the short list of top-50 players in the world, including Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, Kevin Kisner and Seamus Power. Finau will come in fresh off his win in Houston. He’s also the last golfer to win consecutive events on the PGA Tour, doing so last summer.

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO