Kari Lake news – live: Dismal turnout at Arizona protest as Republican’s supporters deny election
Fewer than 20 people supporting Kari Lake gathered outside the state capitol in Arizona on Tuesday to protest her loss in the race for governor. Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs defeeated he Donald Trump-endorsed Republican in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country. The race was called on Monday...
Voices: Trump’s 2024 announcement proves it — he’s the weakest and most desperate he’s ever been
A politically wounded, low-energy, criminally investigated Donald Trump just formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign. This announcement comes two years after the twice-impeached former president launched an attempted coup. Instead of a golden escalator in New York, Trump announced in Mar-a-Lago — his Florida resort and stolen classified document storage unit.While Trump’s candidacy is certainly a threat to democracy, he is currently facing threats of his own. There is now unprecedented heat from his own party and a potential incoming indictment. Trump’s allies have said he is trying to replicate his "underdog" 2016 campaign. But this isn’t 2016 and Trump...
Congress to hold hearing on Cherokee Nation delegate seat
In 1835, the U.S. government and the Cherokee Nation signed the Treaty of New Echota, which began the historic travel known as the Trail of Tears out west.
No one liked Trump's speech announcing a 2024 presidential run. Not even Trump
Donald Trump entered the immaculate ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago resort only hours after Arizona independent voters had rewrapped and returned the candidate he had specially selected for them to be their state’s next governor. Similar packages had already arrived unopen from Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York. ...
Former President Donald Trump announces 2024 run
This announcement comes a week after many of the candidates he backed lost during the midterms.
Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia
A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas has arrived in Philadelphia, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them as they arrived
