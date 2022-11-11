Read full article on original website
Related
I spent a night in an EarthCruiser overlanding RV and saw why people are shelling out $350,000 for the luxurious home on wheels
The large lofted bed, kitchen, and secret bathroom made EarthCruiser's tiny home on wheels the most luxurious vehicle I've ever been in.
Sanlorenzo’s Newest 187-Foot Steel Superyacht Just Hit the Water in Italy
Sanlorenzo’s fleet just got a little bigger. The Italian yard launched the first 57Steel yacht off the coast of La Spezia on Monday, November 7. As its moniker implies, the superyacht spans 187 feet (57 meters) and is crafted from steel. The newcomer sits between the smaller 52Steel and larger 62Steel models in the series, but has an entirely different layout than its two predecessors. Sanlorenzo is known for breaking the rules of yacht design to create new ways of living on board. This latest vessel is no exception. Penned by Bernardo Zuccon and the team at Zuccon International Project, the 57Steel...
Top Speed
The Iconic Divco Van: A Bygone Era's Delivery Workhorse
Every generation likes to think they were the first to do things. Young people tend to imagine they are the first to rebel against authority, the first to challenge social norms, and the first to discover new ways of making your life easier. However, when it comes to grocery delivery, old folks had that figured out ages ago. Enter the Detroit Industrial Vehicle Company. Divco vans were purpose-built delivery workhorses that began making the rounds to American families starting in 1926. Drivers delivered staples like bread and milk to growing families for decades.
New eVTOL ‘Axe’ Aircraft Flies 100 MPH and Parks at Home for $173K
In 1962, "The Jetsons" promised a future with flying cars that still hasn't materialized. But the vehicles that zipped George and Judy off to work would be put to shame by what could soon be coming to...
Flying Magazine
Flying Low and Fast, Crop Dusting and Air Racing, a Natural Fit
Crop dusting—better-known today as agricultural aviation or aerial application—is a unique form of flying that arguably combines the precision of a carrier landing with the low-altitude excitement of airshow maneuvers. Outside observers, including other pilots, are often struck by how low agricultural aircraft fly when applying chemicals to...
insideevs.com
Take A Look At Canadian E-Bike Brand iGo's Aspire Model Range
IGo is a Canadian company that first opened its doors in 2006. Since then, the brand has focused on e-bikes and has become one of Canada's biggest e-bike companies. Now, nearly two decades since it first entered the scene, the company continues to innovate, and has just released the Aspire series of electric bicycles. Designed to blur the line between leisure and utility, the Aspire model range comes in two flavors. Let's take a closer look.
Gold in the Colorado Hills: Alchemy launches new ultralight line of US-made bikes
We visited the Alchemy Headquarters in Golden, Colorado, for the launch of the all-new US-made gravel, road and xc race bikes.
200-Mile Driving Range and 110-Mile Flying Range: Alef Model A Flying Car
The flying car revolution continues with the Alef Model A, unique in both design and concept. The post 200-Mile Driving Range and 110-Mile Flying Range: Alef Model A Flying Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Matte-Black, Solar-Powered Catamaran Is Designed to Soak Up Sunlight—and Convert It to Energy
From Lil Wayne’s Bentley to Batman’s Batmobile, matte-black paint jobs are usually seen on stealth-mode, statement supercars. But yachts? Well, that goes against the white boat grain and the need to reflect as much sunlight as possible. Unless, of course, the boat is covered in solar panels, like the all-black VisionF 80 BLCK. The all-aluminum catamaran, the third hull in the Turkish shipyard’s Firstline range, was on display at both Cannes and Monaco. As the only black boat in port, it cut a striking sight. But aside from novel appeal, the dark exterior helps attract the sun, feeding solar panels that...
Bikerumor
Portland Design Works go Timber To Town with New Adventure Cycling Accessory Lineup
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. A new stainless bottle cage, a fancy CO2 inflator, and a premium gravel pump round out Portland Design Works’ new Timber To Town cycling accessory line. Developed to take PDW’s affordable tools & riding accessories to the next level, Timber To Town relies on top-tier materials to deliver premium quality & reliability for everything from city commutes to backcountry adventure gravel rides…
thebiochronicle.com
Benefits of Selling Used Parts of Car to a Junkyard
Second-hand vehicles are no more a burden on people and the business market. The recycling industry helps buyers and sellers at an equal level. There will be a time when cars are not able to drive on the road and you have to think about methods to get rid of them.
RideApart
Brixton Presents Two New Concept Bikes At EICMA 2022
Brixton is an Austrian-owned motorcycle company who sources its models from China. Just a few years ago, the company was regarded as a beginner-focused brand with most of its offerings occupying the 125cc space. These days, however, Brixton has leveled up with bigger, more performance-oriented models, with a focus on style. The brand demonstrated this at EICMA 2022 with the introduction of a new concept bike called the Storr.
marlinmag.com
The Men Behind the Custom Boats
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Marlin email newsletter. Subscribe to Marlin magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 2 bonus digital issues. Unless you’ve dabbled in crime, you probably don’t spend much time thinking about fingerprints. When you see those signature rings on a lens, screen, or section of varnished teak, you’ll likely wipe them away without a second thought. On the other hand, some fingerprints—those that aren’t so literal—cannot be removed with just a swipe of a rag. They last forever.
Comments / 0