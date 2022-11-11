From Lil Wayne’s Bentley to Batman’s Batmobile, matte-black paint jobs are usually seen on stealth-mode, statement supercars. But yachts? Well, that goes against the white boat grain and the need to reflect as much sunlight as possible. Unless, of course, the boat is covered in solar panels, like the all-black VisionF 80 BLCK. The all-aluminum catamaran, the third hull in the Turkish shipyard’s Firstline range, was on display at both Cannes and Monaco. As the only black boat in port, it cut a striking sight. But aside from novel appeal, the dark exterior helps attract the sun, feeding solar panels that...

25 DAYS AGO