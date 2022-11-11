ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Biden touts U.S. climate progress at COP27, unveils new methane plan

President Biden announced by his administration to address climate change in a speech at the United Nations climate change conference on Friday. The new measures include pledging more than $200 million in funding for climate change resilience and adaptation in developing countries, and a new plan to reduce emissions of methane — an especially potent greenhouse gas — from oil and gas infrastructure.
Washington Examiner

The Biden administration’s electric vehicle gambit is illegal and costly

Congress has repeatedly rejected radical climate change policies that would increase the price of energy. Now, President Joe Biden is circumventing the legislative branch by moving to force people into using electric vehicles . This plan would impose the costliest regulatory burden ever inflicted on the public. The vast majority...
TEXAS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hinson wins another term in U.S. House

Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson won a second term in Congress Tuesday, beating her Democratic challenger, State Sen. Liz Mathis. Hinson led the race with 57% of the vote when the Associated Press declared her the winner in the race to represent Iowa’s 2nd District. At the time, 75% of the vote had been counted.
IOWA STATE
The Longmont Leader

Rep. McCormick in lead for House District 11

Rep. Karen McCormick is expected to win her second term in House District 11, which covers most of Longmont. McCormick, a Democrat, is winning with 71.8% of the vote against Republican candidate Tara Menza in the second round of election results. While the count is unofficial, the margin is wide enough to call for McCormick as the winner of the house district representing much of Longmont.
LONGMONT, CO
The Associated Press

Fed up young climate activists: ‘Adults aren’t listening’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The climate change generation is saying officials are talking too much, listening too little and acting even less. And they are fed up. “Instead of talking about how to solve the climate crisis, they negotiate about how to continue polluting,” said Mitzy Violeta, a 23-year old indigenous activist from Mexico. “Youth movements are realizing the solution isn’t going to be in international gatherings,” like the one taking place in Egypt.
Grist

Biden to federal contractors: Make plans to cut your greenhouse gas emissions

The Biden administration plans to require the largest federal contractors to set targets for slashing their greenhouse gas emissions in line with goals established under the Paris climate accord in 2015. The proposed rule, announced on Wednesday, could have wide repercussions throughout corporate America as the U.S. federal government is the world’s largest consumer of goods and services.
HeySoCal

Kamlager bests Perry in race to succeed Karen Bass in Congress

State Sen. Sydney Kamlager appeared to be heading for Washington, D.C., Tuesday evening, handily defeating former Los Angeles City Councilwoman Jan Perry in the race to replace Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass representing the 37th Congressional District. Kamlager topped a field of seven candidates in the June primary to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Valley Morning Star

Gonzalez claims victory over Flores

HARLINGEN — Under a national spotlight, Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez claimed victory over incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores in a highly contested race for District 34’s congressional seat Tuesday night, sending a message to the Republican Party — “South Texas cannot be bought,” Gonzalez said.
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy