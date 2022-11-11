Read full article on original website
Biden touts U.S. climate progress at COP27, unveils new methane plan
President Biden announced by his administration to address climate change in a speech at the United Nations climate change conference on Friday. The new measures include pledging more than $200 million in funding for climate change resilience and adaptation in developing countries, and a new plan to reduce emissions of methane — an especially potent greenhouse gas — from oil and gas infrastructure.
What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?
House Republicans are in position to reach the 218 seats they need to flip the chamber after the midterm elections. As of Friday, CBS News estimates Republicans will win at least 213 seats while Democrats are estimated to win at least 206 seats. In several of the outstanding races, Republicans are ahead.
Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called
Several key races in the United States midterm elections have yet to be resolved as mail-in ballots are still being counted across the nation.
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.
Washington Examiner
The Biden administration’s electric vehicle gambit is illegal and costly
Congress has repeatedly rejected radical climate change policies that would increase the price of energy. Now, President Joe Biden is circumventing the legislative branch by moving to force people into using electric vehicles . This plan would impose the costliest regulatory burden ever inflicted on the public. The vast majority...
Gonzales wins Texas border district, eyes holding White House accountable on immigration
One of the harshest critics of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies was elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday.
Pelosi accuses Republicans of treating climate crisis like ‘it’s all a hoax’ at Cop27
Democrat makes surprise appearance at climate summit as midterms forecasts predict Republicans will take the House
Hinson wins another term in U.S. House
Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson won a second term in Congress Tuesday, beating her Democratic challenger, State Sen. Liz Mathis. Hinson led the race with 57% of the vote when the Associated Press declared her the winner in the race to represent Iowa’s 2nd District. At the time, 75% of the vote had been counted.
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
Rep. McCormick in lead for House District 11
Rep. Karen McCormick is expected to win her second term in House District 11, which covers most of Longmont. McCormick, a Democrat, is winning with 71.8% of the vote against Republican candidate Tara Menza in the second round of election results. While the count is unofficial, the margin is wide enough to call for McCormick as the winner of the house district representing much of Longmont.
It's going to be hard for Biden to meet this $11 billion climate change promise
President Biden has pledged to quadruple the annual U.S. contribution to international climate aid to $11 billion. He has a long, tough road to get there.
Fed up young climate activists: ‘Adults aren’t listening’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The climate change generation is saying officials are talking too much, listening too little and acting even less. And they are fed up. “Instead of talking about how to solve the climate crisis, they negotiate about how to continue polluting,” said Mitzy Violeta, a 23-year old indigenous activist from Mexico. “Youth movements are realizing the solution isn’t going to be in international gatherings,” like the one taking place in Egypt.
beckerspayer.com
Judge greenlights class action against BCBS Illinois over denied gender-affirming care coverage
A federal judge in Washington state has granted a class action against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois that accuses the payer of denying gender-affirming care coverage under a self-funded health plan, thereby violating the anti-discrimination provision of the ACA. In the Nov. 9 court decision, U.S. District Judge Robert...
Republicans need to pick up five seats to take a majority in the House and just one to control the Senate
It seems like Republicans only need one seat to control the Senate, but in order for them to take a majority in the House, five seats are needed for that to happen. A Republican-linked stock photo.Tovfla / Canva Pro.
Menendez sails to victory in 8th District, winning House seat his father once held
Robert J. Menendez, the son of New Jersey’s senior senator sailed to victory Tuesday in New Jersey’s 8th Congressional District, winning the House seat once occupied by his father. Menendez defeated Republican Marcos Arroyo, carrying the district with nearly 73 percent of the vote. The younger Menendez will...
Biden to federal contractors: Make plans to cut your greenhouse gas emissions
The Biden administration plans to require the largest federal contractors to set targets for slashing their greenhouse gas emissions in line with goals established under the Paris climate accord in 2015. The proposed rule, announced on Wednesday, could have wide repercussions throughout corporate America as the U.S. federal government is the world’s largest consumer of goods and services.
Kamlager bests Perry in race to succeed Karen Bass in Congress
State Sen. Sydney Kamlager appeared to be heading for Washington, D.C., Tuesday evening, handily defeating former Los Angeles City Councilwoman Jan Perry in the race to replace Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass representing the 37th Congressional District. Kamlager topped a field of seven candidates in the June primary to...
Gonzalez claims victory over Flores
HARLINGEN — Under a national spotlight, Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez claimed victory over incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores in a highly contested race for District 34’s congressional seat Tuesday night, sending a message to the Republican Party — “South Texas cannot be bought,” Gonzalez said.
New report paints dire picture of America's future as climate crisis accelerates
The National Climate Assessment provides vital context about the very real pain the climate crisis is causing in the United States today, and how far we are from creating a world safe for future generations.
