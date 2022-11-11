ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
yaktrinews.com

University of Washington expert discusses health risks of daylight saving time

SEATTLE, Wash. — The transition from daylight saving time to standard time can be hard to adjust to. Some experts say they want to get rid of the time change altogether. Dr. Nathaniel Watson, co-director of the University of Washington’s Medicine Sleep Center, says that changing to daylight saving time in the spring, is equivalent to giving everyone permanent jet lag.
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Examiner

Redmond residents rejecting public safety tax levy

(The Center Square) – While still too close to call, the City of Redmond, Washington’s public safety tax levy is seeing a majority of voters against it. As of Wednesday evening, 52.6% of voters were rejecting the levy, with 47.4% of voters approving it. The City of Redmond...
REDMOND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated

Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across the Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Silverdale hospital where nurse called 911 for help amid staffing issues could be denied accreditation

A national leader in setting standards for healthcare organizations handed down a "preliminary denial of accreditation" to Kitsap County’s St. Michael Medical Center. St. Michael Medical Center recently came under scrutiny after it was reported in October that a nurse in the emergency department called 911 requesting Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews to help with patients amid staffing issues.
SILVERDALE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Nexus tries rent-to-own on some unsold homes

Following in Gridiron’s footsteps, Nexus, the 389-unit condo at 1808 Minor Ave is trying rent-to-own to move some of their unsold homes. This program ends at the end of this year. How it works. Sign a 6-month lease with an option to purchase the unit at the end of...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Lynnwood Council votes Monday to overturn veto of Car Tab relief

LYNNWOOD, November 13, 2022—Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell vetoed the recently passed $40 car tab relief, Ordinance 3416, during the October 31 city council work session. The Council is scheduled to vote to overturn her veto at Monday’s meeting on November 14. “After substantial consideration of what is best...
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Early release policy at Arlington Schools leads to downtown disruptions

A new policy at Arlington Public Schools (APS) is leading to backlash in the community after the district instituted a policy for early release for all students on Fridays. This policy has drawn plenty of criticism from local business owners and police. Business owners in the downtown core have grown...
ARLINGTON, WA
The Center Square

Washington schools using stimulus funds for Dolly Parton's free books program

(The Center Square) – At a Thursday afternoon press conference from Olympia, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal shared his office’s plans for expanding the state’s Imagination Library, eliminating out-of-pocket school supply costs for families, and enhancing the Transitional Kindergarten program. IMAGINATION LIBRARY. Reykdal touted...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday

A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Is King County the GOP’s nemesis?

As Danny Westneat pointed out in The Seattle Times this week, once again, it was King County that spoiled Republican chances to pick up a Senate seat. And I’ve heard that a lot over the years, the lament that “if it wasn’t for King County, we would have won easily” – the implication being that it’s unfair that a conservative candidate has to find a way to appeal to all those King County liberals.
KING COUNTY, WA
Crosscut

Seattle's budget hole is projected to grow $82 million deeper

The city of Seattle’s most recent revenue forecast paints a grim picture for city coffers over the next three years. The city’s Revenue and Forecast Council’s November report estimated that Seattle will face an additional $82.3 million revenue shortfall on top of the $141 million general-fund deficit the city had already expected to face in its 2023-2024 budget.
SEATTLE, WA
Ask Tacoma

How much I need to buy a house in Tacoma at least?

Tacoma — It’s a double whammy for anyone hoping to buy a home. Not only are interest rates continuing to rise, but a new report finds affordable housing is getting even harder to find. For example, to afford a home in greater Houston, you now need a minimum annual household income of $90,000. A year ago, the income was $63,600. How much I need to buy a house in Tacoma at least?
TACOMA, WA
mltnews.com

Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove

Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former SPD commander accused of regularly napping in office on the job

A former Seattle Police Department commander is accused of regularly napping in his office on the job, according to documents from the Seattle Office of Police Accountability. According to OPA’s investigation, an anonymous complaint alleged that the commander had been sleeping in his office over a period of four months. The complaint also alleged that the man had brought in window-darkening blinds, a sleeping cot and a mattress to the office.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlespectator.com

Monsanto Accused of Medically Compromising Children in Monroe

The parents, students and staff at Sky Valley Education Center, located in Monroe, Wash., are far from the only people who have watched their health suffer from the effects of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), a toxic chemical compound. However, the recent $275 million verdict for a case against Monsanto, the primary producer of PCBs in the U.S., could set a precedent for how the future of those responsible for PCB contamination might look.
MONROE, WA

