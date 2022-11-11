ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?

Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Weight Loss Experts Say You Should Add These 2 Ingredients To Your Plate Every Day

Eating a protein-rich diet is essential in order to lose weight healthily— whether you’re aiming to reduce stomach fat specifically or drop a few pounds in general. We checked in with registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about two great sources of protein (apart from fruit and vegetables) that you can eat often to support your healthy weight loss journey and provide yourself with ample energy to take on the day.
shefinds

Dermatologists Swear By This One Hot Drink For Younger-Looking Skin

When temperatures drop, holiday decorations pop up here and there, and it becomes acceptable to light a fire in the fireplace, your impulse may be to grab hold of the nearest available hot drink, pour it into a big mug, and get cozy on the couch. Sounds like a great plan, and if you are working toward healthy skin goals this fall and winter, you can keep on task by choosing a delicious hot beverage that also supports smoother, younger-looking skin. Dr. Crystal Dinopol, DPDS, a board-certified dermatologist and writer for payitforwardfertility.org, lets us in on the one hot drink for younger-looking skin that you can enjoy every day (and your skin will thank you for it, too).
psychologytoday.com

When You've Tried Everything and Still Can’t Sleep

The more urgently we try to fall asleep, the more elusive slumber often gets. Diverse strategies are needed for responding to insomnia. Strategies may include avoiding caffeine after noon, exposure to daylight, and establishing regularity in sleep and wake times. Waking up at 3 in the morning and being unable...
Spectator

I love you

When we say “I love you” to the people in our lives, what does it mean, really? I say it all the time. Even when the way I convey it isn’t clear or concise and most of the time I don’t say it outright. For whatever...
Science Focus

What’s the best thing to do when you can’t sleep?

If you’ve been lying in bed unable to sleep for 15-20 minutes or more, it’s a good idea to get out of bed and do something else (ideally in another room). The logic of getting up and heading to another room comes from considering stimulus control (we learn to behave in a certain way in the presence of a certain stimulus). We want to pair sleep (rather than being awake) with the bedroom environment. Only return to the bedroom when you are ready to sleep.
Medical News Today

What can cause pain in the hip joint?

Joint pain in the hip may occur due to one of several different underlying causes, such as bursitis, arthritis, or tears in the cartilage. A person may be able to treat some cases at home, but severe cases may require additional medical intervention. The hip is a stable ball and...
thezoereport.com

Why You Feel Anxious When Things Are "Too Good" — And What To Do About It

Picture this: Things are going really well in your life. Maybe you just landed a promotion, are in a happy relationship, hit a new financial milestone, or feel the healthiest you've ever felt in years. The irony is that rather than enjoying these things that you've been working towards, sometimes, when things get "too good," it may cause you to become more anxious because you're anticipating something to go wrong. If you've experienced this (or are currently experiencing it), you're not the only one. This "too good to be true" anxiety is pretty common.
TODAY.com

This heel balm soothes my dry, cracked and itchy skin — I saw results after 3 days

As a girl living in Manhattan who walks about 20 blocks a day, my feet often look (and feel) pretty rough by the time I get home. If you suffer from dry, cracked heels like me, then you know neglecting your feet during these colder months can be a big mistake. It's important to have a solid skin care routine to keep my feet healthy and smooth, so when I had the opportunity to try the Perfect Heels Rescue Balm by This Works, I nearly jumped out of my (painful) shoes at the chance to soothe my suffering heels.
MANHATTAN, NY
Business Insider

I live with aphantasia, a condition where I can't visualize images in my mind. What it's like and how it affects my thinking.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Mike Swanson, a person who only recently discovered he has full aphantasia. It has been edited for length and clarity. I am a person living with aphantasia, a condition that means I cannot picture images in my brain the way that other people can. This is what it has meant for me and why I don't think like other people.
MedicalXpress

'Phubbing': Snubbing your loved ones for your phone can do more damage than you realize

It's pretty normal to walk through a university campus and see students sitting together, yet ignoring each other for their smartphones—but not in Spain. I'm currently visiting the University of Navarra, where each time I pass the open space outside the Institute for Culture and Society, I see the vast majority of students talking to each other without their phones in hand.

