buildingindiana.com
$500,000 Grant for First-Time Playgrounds at Five Schools
Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana announced a $500,000 grant from the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation to build brand new playgrounds at five Northwest Indiana Catholic elementary schools. The grant will provide playgrounds for elementary school students at Aquinas Catholic Community School, St. Casimir School, St. John the Baptist Catholic School, St. John Bosco Catholic School and St. Stanislaus School – all Big Shoulders Fund schools within the Catholic Diocese of Gary.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Building careers in the Construction program at Hammond Area Career Center
The Hammond Area Career Center (ACC) Construction program has been working diligently on a multitude of projects. For Hispanic Heritage Month, the Construction program built a display of an Aztec Temple. The class as a whole put in a lot of effort to make the temple accurate and the details precise. In addition to working on this project, the class is working on a project to honor veterans in the area.
St. Rita tries to send retiring coach Todd Kuska out on top
CHICAGO – The days get shorter every November, but this November, Todd Kuska’s time at St. Rita is growing short. Kuska is retiring as coach at his alma mater this season after 25 years and a win total that now stands at 215. The Mustangs play St. Charles North in Saturday’s 7A quarterfinal, a school […]
lakeshorepublicradio.org
East Chicago's Benjamin Harrison Elementary named Purple Star school
A Region school is being honored for its commitment to military families. East Chicago's Benjamin Harrison Elementary is one of 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools, according to the Indiana Department of Education. To qualify, schools have to have a public military display and an annual military program. But they also...
Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sigma Gamma Rho sororities celebrate 100 years with events across country
Alpha Kappa Alpha and Sigma Gamma Rho sororities are celebrating 100 years of scholarship, sisterhood and service.
What's Open and Closed on Veterans Day?
Veterans Day, which honors American veterans of all wars, this year falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, which that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks and offices closed. However, many Illinois businesses...
fox32chicago.com
16 injured after semi collides with bus of Saint Ignatius hockey players in Indiana: police
FORT WAYNE, Indiana - Some Saint Ignatius College Prep Chicago hockey players were injured in a bus crash in Indiana on Saturday, the coach told FOX 32 Chicago on Saturday night. Head coach Spencer Montgomery said some injured players were taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The other...
Chesterton Middle School teacher killed in Portage 6-vehicle crash
A teacher at Chesterton Middle School was killed in a car crash Tuesday afternoon, Portage police said.
panoramanow.com
All Branches All Wars Memorial Exhibit Announced – Hammond Indiana
Hammond Indiana’s American Legion Post 168 and Veterans View’s Radio Show presented a very special ceremony at the corner of Lyman and Douglas where the Monon and Erie Lackawanna bike trails intersect. The unveiling of a Tribute to Our Troops All Branches All Wars Future Exhibit. The ceremony’s...
WIBC.com
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
wevv.com
State can seize all property of Indiana local governments, court rules
The state of Indiana is entitled to seize the property of any local governmental entity for any reason, or no reason at all, any time it wants. That's the unanimous ruling of the Indiana Court of Appeals in a first-of-its-kind challenge filed by two Northwest Indiana school districts against a controversial statute favoring charter schools.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Cunningham and Flowers post victories
During a campaign that focused on the economy, crime and abortion rights, southwest suburban voters appeared comfortable returning incumbents in two local races. State Sen. Bill Cunningham (D-18th) defeated his Republican challenger, Christine Shanahan McGovern. With 98 percent of the suburban votes tabulated Tuesday night, unofficial totals showed Cunningham with a comfortable lead of 53.88% to McGovern’s 46.12%.
wgnradio.com
Fred Winston: Comedy, photography, and a legendary radio career
Legendary Chicago radio personality Fred Winston doesn’t do interviews – but he’s talking with Steve. Fred reminisces and talks about his stellar nature photography while simultaneously telling us how to stand.
Whole Foods’ Decision To Close Englewood Store Inspires Resident To Build Thriving Community Garden
ENGLEWOOD — When Whole Foods announced its Englewood store would close, an Englewood native had an idea to galvanize young people for community good. Kenneth Griffin, a police officer, chef and founder of nonprofit No Matter What, built a fence with a local teen around a vacant lot at 6505 S. Bishop St. Then, with no experience in gardening, he gathered more teens and police officers and built a thriving community garden on the land this summer.
Early words of wisdom for this winter in Chicago
Chicago - Try all we want but there is no stopping winter from coming for Chicago. We get a sneak preview of winter this weekend, at least in terms of temperatures. Our highs will only hit the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday, so it will feel more like early December than early November.
blockclubchicago.org
Woodlawn Neighbors In Need Can ‘Shop’ For Free Food At Market Thursday Mornings
WOODLAWN — A free, weekly market offering food staples to South Side neighbors will wind down 2022 with two holiday markets in the coming weeks. The Free Food Market is held 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church’s Knox Hall, 6400 S. Kimbark Ave. in Woodlawn. The market serves 120-150 people every week and limits waste by allowing recipients to pick up items they’ll actually enjoy, said market Director Gail Robinson.
warricknews.com
Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County
Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville exploring future upgrades to 61st Ave.
Upgrades may be coming to 61st Avenue in Merrillville in the coming years. Town Manager Pat Reardon says the town plans to apply for funding to upgrade the road from Taft Street to the Hobart border. "So vision if you will, 61st Avenue looking like, similar to 93rd Avenue," Reardon...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago
Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
fox32chicago.com
Illinoisans win big in historic Powerball drawing • 2022 Midterm results • Suburban teen unexpectedly dies
CHICAGO - There were multiple big winners in the days leading up to the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing, J.B. Pritzker beat Trump-backed Darren Bailey for a second term as governor, and a suburban community is in mourning after a high schooler who died unexpectedly. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
