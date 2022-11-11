ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer To Star In Mario Van Peebles Western, ‘Outlaws’

Mario Van Peebles is set to direct and star in a new western film for Quiver titled Outlaws. Joining him in leading roles will be Whoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer, and Edward James Olmos. More from VIBE.comWhoopi Goldberg Announces Twitter Exit After Musk TakeoverChadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"'Candyman' Star Tony Todd Paid $1K Per Bee Sting For Classic Horror Film Outlaws centers around Chief (Van Peebles), “a renegade cowboy putting together a multicultural team of new and old friends in order to ride into dangerous unsettled territory to retrieve gold from an abandoned mine.” However, with...
‘Manifest’ Resurrected, ‘Lopez’ and ‘Young Rock’ on NBC, Geffen Hall Reopening, Star Power in Streaming Films

Rescued from cancellation, Manifest resurfaces on Netflix for a final season split in two parts. NBC hopes for some “TGIF” vibes with an hour sitcom block including the new Lopez vs. Lopez and a third season of Young Rock. PBS’ Great Performances invites spectators into Lincoln Center’s renovated David Geffen Hall for a gala New York Philharmonic concert special. Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles and Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al Yankovic) are among the A-list headliners in a wave of movies premiering on streaming.
Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Falling for Christmas’ Is the ‘Citizen Kane’ of Netflix Christmas Movies

National treasure Jennifer Lopez gave an Oscar-worthy performance in the exotic dancer true crime drama “Hustlers” in 2019. In 2022, As a lifelong Lohan fan whose childhood was marked by watching two Lindsays in “Parent Trap,” forcing my mom to see “Freaky Friday” to understand my plight of being an 8-year-old, and dreaming of moving to New York after watching the “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” DVD nonstop, I have wanted to believe in the Lohan-aissance. Like Santa Claus, the idea of icon Lindsay Lohan coming back on top in Hollywood seemed like the stuff of a Christmas miracle....
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ trailer: Watch a new look at Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston

On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Entertainment officially released the second full-length trailer for the upcoming biographical musical-drama film “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” which focuses on the life and legacy of American pop sensation, Whitney Houston. The film is directed by “Harriet” filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, from a screenplay written by Anthony McCarten, who previously wrote the musical biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” centered around the rock band Queen, and the historical drama “Darkest Hour.” Both of those films won Oscars for the respective leads, Rami Malek and Gary Oldman. You can watch the new trailer here: Naomi Ackie leads the cast as Whitney Houston and is...
See Shia LaBeouf And Natalie Emmanuel On The Set Of $100M-Budget 'Megapolis'

When American film director, producer, and screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola released his movie The Godfather in 1972, it launched his career to the next level. The movie went on to win three Oscars, claiming a revered place in motion picture history. Since the movie's release, Francis has not left the entertainment industry but continues to direct and produce more films.
Luke Evans is Scrooge in first trailer for Netflix's take on A Christmas Carol

The first trailer for Netflix’s Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, starring Luke Evans as the titular character, has been released. The animated musical is an adaptation of 1970’s Scrooge, which in turn was based on Charles Dickens’ seminal novel. As seen in the two-minute trailer, the latest version...
‘Dancing with the Stars’ semifinal lineup: Double the dances and another double elimination

The “Dancing with the Stars” semifinal means double the routines and yet another double elimination. That’s what happens when you have a 16-person cast and only 10 weeks of competition. The remaining six couples will tackle two individual dances on the first theme-less night of the season — get ready for lots of paso dobles and Viennese waltzes — before two couples get axed for the second consecutive week. That will send four couples to the finale on Nov. 21. “Dancing” has had four-team finales every season since the 27th installment in 2018. See the full lineup below: Wayne Brady and Witney Carson:...
The Cast Of The Original ‘MacGyver’ Then And Now 2022

His mind is the ultimate weapon. The guy who once said, “If I had some duct tape, I could fix that,” that’s guy who people tuned in to watch for seven years, from 1985 to 1992. MacGyver followed secret agent Richard Dean Anderson as the titular MacGyver, who used his scientific knowledge and inventive thinking to solve complex situations. This show taught young people the importance of science and creativity over the colorful violence so often used in media. With the Fonz himself as an executive producer, he and his partner John Rich hit the jackpot with this one, aided by a strong cast for MacGyver.
Week 46, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights

Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, November 14 - Sunday, November 20, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full November highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday, November 14, 2022. 11:00 a.m....

