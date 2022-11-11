The “Dancing with the Stars” semifinal means double the routines and yet another double elimination. That’s what happens when you have a 16-person cast and only 10 weeks of competition. The remaining six couples will tackle two individual dances on the first theme-less night of the season — get ready for lots of paso dobles and Viennese waltzes — before two couples get axed for the second consecutive week. That will send four couples to the finale on Nov. 21. “Dancing” has had four-team finales every season since the 27th installment in 2018. See the full lineup below: Wayne Brady and Witney Carson:...

