Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Related
State Of The Art Attraction Opening Soon In Minnesota’s Mall of America
Some people love shopping - I am not one of those people. When I go to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota I hit up Lids and maybe one or two other stores and then I spend the rest of the day following my wife around... Fun times. Sometimes...
Twin Cities' only Burger Time abruptly closes its doors
Burger Time, the Midwest burger chain founded in Fargo, has closed its only Twin Cities location. A sign outside the location at 1011 Robert St. S. in West St. Paul says it is "permanently closed," according to the West St. Paul Reader. It comes a little over a week after a post on the restaurant's Facebook page announced it was back open on Sundays.
Christmas decor ideas from Bachman's
MINNEAPOLIS — Discover inspirational design ideas for home and outdoors that celebrate the best of the holiday season at Bachman's Holiday Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour. The Home Tour runs through Dec. 11 at the Bachman's Lyndale store. The tour is open 7 days a week. Tickets...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
Shake Shack's 5th Twin Cities location to open next week
Shake Shack has confirmed that its long-awaited 5th Twin Cities location will open next week. The burger chain confirmed last year that it would be opening a new restaurant at Rosedale Center in Roseville. On Friday, it confirmed that the restaurant is ready for business, and will officially open its...
theolafmessenger.com
Why did Froggy’s Pub and PADio close?
Last Spring on May 26, Froggy’s Pub and PADio — a beloved Ole hangout spot for Thursday Night Trivia — announced its closing. Since their closing, many speculations have been made as to why the pub closed due to the history of the establishment’s struggles to stay open – in 2016, the pub had to be closed for repairs due to a flood, the pandemic almost posed struggles; and the pub has gone through a series of five different ownerships since 2020. However, a different speculation has been going around Northfield.
'Lord of the Rings' stars headline Twin Cities Con this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Comics, TV, and film collide this weekend at the Twin Cities Con. The three day event starts Nov. 11 and has a jam-packed schedule for guests. "I love Cosplay and I love seeing people put their all into a costume," Kathy Storkamp said. Storkamp is an...
Oldest House in Minnesota Built in 1836 An Hour from St. Cloud
The home is called the Sibley House. It's an old stone home that is still standing today. I feel like maybe they made things a little more sound back then than they do today. At least in some aspects. This house is located a little off the beaten path on...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
Minnesota’s First Self-Serve Wine Bar Just Opened With 100+ Wines at Your Fingertips
If you are a wine enthusiast then you definitely need to make a date for yourself, with a partner, or a friend and head up to Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka because they are the first self-serving wine bar in Minnesota!. Wineside just recently opened in Minnetonka and...
blakespectrum.org
Dining at New Restaurant Macanda is Not Worth the Dollars
Macanda, a new restaurant on Lake Minnetonka that serves “an eclectic mix of global flavors in a traditional Mexican structure,” didn’t disappoint. However, after seeing the sizable check, I realized the dinner didn’t match the restaurant’s high prices. If you are looking for a lively...
gophersports.com
Bruggeman Departs 'U' for Full-Time Olympic Training
MINNEAPOLIS - After nearly two seasons working with the Minnesota rowing team, assistant coach Molly Bruggeman is departing the program to focus on training full time for the 2024 Olympic Games. Bruggeman has spent the last two seasons with the Gophers and spearheaded their recruiting efforts as the program has...
Local organization diverts food from landfill to give to families in need
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says a family of four in Minnesota could save $1,200 a year by reducing their wasted food. At the same time, one in 12 households in Minnesota experiences food insecurity that could be alleviated by something called "food rescue."Five days a week, Carl Bartell from Second Harvest pulls in and loads up at a Cub Foods in Lakeville. It's a food rescue mission in action, to keep the stuff out of the landfill. He goes to multiple locations a day to stores like Cubs, Sam's Clubs, Costco, and Lunds and Byerly's."Each day it's a...
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"
STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
police1.com
One of four men convicted for 1992 murder of Minn. officer up for release
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police.
Fire destroys Lakeville pole barn
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – An investigation is underway after a pole barn fire in Sunday in Lakeville. Lakeville and New Market fire departments arrived at the scene on the 25000 block of Ipava Avenue to find the pole barn was already fully engulfed.No one was hurt, but the barn is a total loss.
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
Unbuckled Driver Killed in Alcohol-Involved Minnesota Crash
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stillwater man suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol was killed in a Twin Cities crash rollover crash Friday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report indicates 41-year-old Logan Sova was driving a Jeep west on I-694 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy freeway. The vehicle then rolled into the right ditch and came to rest at the interchange with White Bear Ave. around 9:10 p.m.
Comments / 0