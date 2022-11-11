Read full article on original website
WKTV
Isabeau Levito likely to become youngest American to make Grand Prix Final in 15 years
Isabeau Levito, 15, finished runner-up at Grand Prix England to likely be the youngest American to qualify for figure skating's Grand Prix Final since 2007. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/11/13/isabeau-levito-figure-skating-grand-prix/
WKTV
Hannah Roberts wins third consecutive BMX freestyle world title
Olympic silver medalist Hannah Roberts earned a third consecutive world title in BMX freestyle, the cycling discipline that debuted at the Tokyo Games. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/11/14/hannah-roberts-bmx-park-uci-world-championships/
WKTV
Modern pentathlon body approves obstacle course discipline to replace horse riding
Modern pentathlon approved the addition of an obstacle course discipline to replace horse riding as it bids to stay in the Olympics. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/11/12/modern-pentathlon-obstacle-discipline-horse-riding/
Column: LPGA quietly setting a standard for women's sports
All anyone seems to talk about is money in this disruptive year of golf
