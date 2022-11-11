ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hannah Roberts wins third consecutive BMX freestyle world title

Olympic silver medalist Hannah Roberts earned a third consecutive world title in BMX freestyle, the cycling discipline that debuted at the Tokyo Games. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/11/14/hannah-roberts-bmx-park-uci-world-championships/

