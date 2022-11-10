ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
100.7 WITL

How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?

With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?

Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan

As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Is Michigan One Of 6 States Seeing Fatal Listeria Outbreaks?

There are six states that are seeing cases of listeria that are somehow linked to deli meats and cheeses, is Michigan one of those states?. Listeria is a foodborne bacteria that is usually caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products. This can have a serious effect on pregnant women and people over 65 who have weak immune systems. Listeria can be fatal to unborn and newborn babies and those with weakened immune systems.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To

How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

The Michigan Invasion Of The Box Tree Moth Has Begun

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced another invasive bug that has the potential to harm foliage in the Mitten State. The box tree moth now joins the spotted lanternfly on the list of harmful bugs that were detected in our state in 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

Ten Things Michiganders Secretly Like

Are the things we complain about actually stuff we secretly - or subconsciously like?. We love to complain to others, but how do we really feel about certain things when we're alone with our thoughts?. And if we didn't have the following things, would we really be content?. Nah. So,...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Gorgeous, Updated Cabin For Sale in St Johns, Michigan

Despite the fact that I'm not currently looking to buy a home, I'm still scrolling through Zillow as one might scroll through Facebook or Instagram. It's one of my favorite forms of "social media". Particularly, when I come across beauties like this one. Allow me to introduce you to 800...
SAINT JOHNS, MI
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy