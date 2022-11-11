Read full article on original website
Related
The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief
A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
Agriculture Online
Soybeans up 21-23 cents, corn up 3-5 cents, wheat up 3-5 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: Most U.S. government offices are closed for the federal Veterans Day holiday. The U.S. Commodity...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean futures rise on China COVID curbs, weakening dollar
Commodities rise as China relaxes some COVID curbs. Corn market gains boosted by strength in crude oil market. CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans rose on Friday, underpinned by strong commodities and equities markets, as well as hopes that China's easing of COVID-19 restrictions could boost demand.
Asian stocks surge after lower US inflation eases rate fears
BEIJING — Asian stock markets surged Friday after U.S.inflation eased by more than expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong’s market benchmark jumped 5.4%. Seoul and Sydney rose almost 3%. Shanghai and Tokyo also advanced. Oil prices edged higher....
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles
The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
msn.com
Gold settles with a more than 5% weekly gain as the dollar softens to a 2-month low
Gold prices on Friday marked another finish at their highest since August, up more than 5% for the week, as expectations that the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of interest-rate hikes in December have helped to boost the yellow metal, and contributed to a fall in the U.S. dollar index to an over two-month low.
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Friday — Day 2 rally, China eases more Covid rules, Intel double downgrade
U.S. stock futures point to a higher Friday open on Wall Street, one day after the market surged on a cooler-than-expected October consumer price index. The. gained 5.5% and 3.7%, respectively. Those were the best one-day advances in more than two years as the CPI print gave the Federal Reserve some cover to ease up a bit on its aggressive interest rate hikes in its fight against inflation. However, we pointed on Thursday we're not out of the woods yet.
gcaptain.com
Chinese Trade Unexpectedly Drops as Demand Slowdown Worsens
China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years, with rising risks of a recession causing overseas consumers to buy less and domestic problems such as Covid Zero controls and a housing slump hitting demand at home. Exports in dollar terms fell...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures fall on grain rally, beef cut-out price drops
CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) livestock futures slid on Friday as grain futures rallied, underpinned by strong commodities and equities markets, brokers said. The downward trend started when live cattle markets took a hit earlier in the day, when the feeder cattle traders began selling off...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans slip on firm dollar, Chinese demand hopes curb losses
Soybeans fall after rally, China demand hopes support. China eases COVID-19 curbs, raise expectations of higher demand. U.S. dollar steadies after Fed caution on inflation. (Recasts with change in market direction, adds quote) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid on Monday with a firm dollar...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
CNBC
Dollar set for biggest two-day fall since 2009 as rate outlook shifts
The dollar headed for its biggest two-day drop in almost 14 years on Friday, as investors piled into riskier assets after a cooler reading of U.S. inflation helped temper expectations for the Federal Reserve to keep raising rates as quickly. Data on Thursday showed consumer inflation rose 7.7% year-on-year in...
Business Insider
China's Covid Saga Sends Oil Prices Spiking Again
Oil prices are once again reacting to Covid news out of China, with the government easing some of its Covid restrictions and boosting hopes that China's oil demand could start bouncing back. Oilprice Alert: This week's Global Energy Alert analyses the latest developments coming out of Ukraine, with Russia's retreat...
Agriculture Online
China pork imports set to rise amid questions around hog herd size
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China is set to increase pork imports in the coming months, industry participants said, after losses for farmers last year in the world's top pork producer caused a reduction in hog output that appears larger than official data suggests. Pork is by far China's favourite...
CNBC
Dollar dives as investors cheer after U.S. inflation misses forecasts
The dollar languished on Friday after U.S. inflation data came in cooler than expected, raising market hopes that inflation may have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will begin scaling back its hefty interest rate increases. Figures showed that the consumer price index rose 7.7% year-on-year in October, the smallest...
Agriculture Online
Argentina's wheat exports to fall sharply as drought shrinks crop
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat exports this season will not quite reach half of last season's shipments, the Rosario Grains Exchange (BCR) said on Friday, with only 7 million tonnes of exports expected after months of dry weather halved the 2022/2023 harvest. During the previous 2021/2022 crop,...
Agriculture Online
NOPA October U.S. soy crush seen rising to 184.464 million bushels
CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush likely surged in October to the fourth highest on record for any month as processing plants received a flood of newly harvested beans, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Tuesday. NOPA members, which...
Global stocks mixed amid inflation hopes, virus unease
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks declined while Europe opened higher Monday as optimism about lower U.S. inflation competed with unease over a rise in Chinese virus cases. London and Frankfurt gained. Shanghai and Tokyo retreated while Hong Kong rose. Oil prices were little-changed. Investors were encouraging by...
China's Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is 'first red line' that must not be crossed
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden during their first in-person meeting since 2017 that the Taiwan question was the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" in bilateral ties that must not be crossed.
Agriculture Online
Wheat bounces off 2-month low, U.S. view of higher supply caps gains
SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat bounced off a two-month low to rise for the first time in four sessions on Thursday, although a U.S. government forecast of higher world supplies limited gains, while corn and soybeans lost ground. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Comments / 0