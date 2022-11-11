Read full article on original website
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accidenthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston University Students React to "Loan Forgiveness" Being Struck Down by Federal CourtBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
houstonisd.org
HISD seeks community feedback on School Choice; applications open Dec. 14
Houston Independent School District’s School Choice application process is evolving to better meet the needs of all families, and the district is seeking community feedback. Please take a moment to complete this quick survey and share your thoughts about the School Choice process, program options, and factors that influence your school of choice. HISD will use this valuable information to effect change over the next few years.
bayoubeatnews.com
HCC signs 3-year agreement with City of Houston to provide firefighters with EMS training
Houston Community College Chancellor Cesar Maldonado, Ph.D., and City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner signed a three-year agreement for HCC to train Houston firefighters in emergency medical services. On hand at the signing, which took place at HCC’s Northeast College, were members of the college’s Board of Trustees, including Trustee...
Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization
The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Fort Bend, Katy voters reject tax rate for teacher pay raises, added security to schools
Voters in Fort Bend ISD and Katy ISD rejected property tax rate increases on Tuesday. Both districts wanted to raise pay for teachers. Katy's tax increase would have bumped up salaries for teachers and staff by 4 percent this year. Fort Bend would have increased starting pay for teachers, created a bonus program and placed a police officer at every elementary campus.
fox26houston.com
Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving
HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
Texas Teacher Accused Of Grabbing 5-Year-Old Student's Hair, Dragging Her
The incident reportedly stemmed from the student not wanting to throw a fork away.
Houston Health Department opens free diabetes center in Acres Homes
HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department opened a free diabetes center in Acres Homes Thursday, an underserved area where more than 18% of adults are living with the disease, the department said. The center located at 6719 West Montgomery Road is the department’s third Diabetes Awareness & Wellness Network...
Austin ISD interim superintendent named lone finalist for Houston-area district
The Alief Independent School District Board of Trustees said Wednesday it named interim Austin ISD Superintendent Anthony Mays as its lone finalist to serve as the district's next superintendent.
Houston Chronicle
Texas workers filed over 90,000 COVID claims, with $121 million paid out in benefits
DALLAS – The COVID-19 pandemic halted a 20-year trend in Texas of declining workers’ compensation claims. From the start of the pandemic through early August, insurance carriers reported more than 90,000 COVID-19 claims and 459 COVID-related deaths to the Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation, part of the state insurance department. Eighty percent of the fatal claims involved men.
Truck with possible radioactive material stopped in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — A truck carrying what may have been radioactive materials was stopped in southeast Houston Friday. According to the Houston Fire Department, a truck driver picked up a load of metal shavings and took them to a recycling plant near Kirbyville and Donoho. While at the recycling plant, an alarm for gamma radiation went off. The recycling plant refused to take the shavings and Houston police and fire department were called in.
Shooting reports near elementary school in SE Houston was disturbance between parents, HPD says
HPD said they received reports of shots fired, but at the scene, officers found that a shooting had not taken place and it was rather a disturbance involving parents.
fox26houston.com
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by car in north Houston, HCSO investigating
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One teenage boy is dead after being hit by a car in north Harris County. The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to 702 Rankin Road in north Houston for a fatal car accident around 7:30 p.m. According to HCSO Captain McConnell, two 15-year-old boys were crossing an intersection going southbound when one boy was hit by a car going eastbound.
Click2Houston.com
Houston ISD teacher accused of grabbing 5-year-old girl’s hair, dragging her on concrete ground at elementary school
HOUSTON – A Houston Independent School District teacher has been charged after being accused of assaulting a 5-year-old girl on Nov. 3 at Katherine Smith Elementary, according to court records. Jenny Alicia Dominguez, 44, has been charged with injury to a child under 15 years old. The incident was...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving Pies & Other Holiday Desserts In Houston For 2022
Complete your Thanksgiving table with handcrafted pies, cookies, cakes and other desserts from Houston restaurants and bakeries. Choose from traditional flavors and modern twists, all geared towards making your holiday a little sweeter. There’s always room for dessert — and calories don’t count on Thanksgiving. Artisana Bakery,...
myfoxzone.com
Downtown Houston is being transformed into a holiday destination
HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays in H-Town!. Editor's note: The above video is from a related story. Beginning Nov. 18, Houston First and Central Houston will transform downtown Houston into a holiday destination called City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic. The destination, which will...
KHOU
Houston police still working to find Migos member TakeOff's killer
HOUSTON — Thousands of family, friends and fans gathered in Atlanta on Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, who was killed in Houston earlier this month. "You can see the whole of Atlanta out here for this man. This man is an icon. God bless this brother, man. RIP TakeOff," one fan said at the memorial.
thepostnewspaper.net
Texas City Christmas parade
The community is invited to participate in the Texas City Christmas parade that will be on Thursday, December 1, 2022 and will start at 5:30pm. Immediately following the parade in front of the Showboat Pavilion we will have an awards presentation. We will announce the parade contest winners and hand out trophies. As well, there will be entertainment and you’ll be able to visit with Santa and take pictures. To register for the parade, visit tinyurl.com/25s5cv9d. For more information, call 409-948-3111.
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
The Angry Elephant Opening in Greater Houston
One location will open soon in Magnolia, and another is planned for Cypress.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area
From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service and costly water meter issues.
