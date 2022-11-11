ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

WMUR.com

Litchfield Christmas tree farm revokes cut-your-own policy

LITCHFIELD, N.H. — Christmas tree farms across New Hampshire prepare for a busy holiday season. Farms dealt with a Christmas tree shortage in 2021, but Noel Tree Farm owners Catherine and Paul Lemire said there will be plenty this winter. "You won't have to worry about us running out...
LITCHFIELD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Paul A. Smith Elementary School benefits from book grant

FRANKLIN — The Paul A. Smith Elementary School in Franklin, are recipients of the Children’s Literacy Foundation Year of the Book Grant for 2022-2023. On Thursday, Nov. 3, storyteller/author Simon Brooks visited the school to help with the library visit. Both the public and school library received books through the grant to promote literacy in our community.
FRANKLIN, NH
102.9 WBLM

Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant

Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
MASON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Kenzo Morris sleeps outdoors on a mission to help the homeless

LACONIA — In a secluded spot in the woods, Kenzo Morris has set up camp. Her makeshift tent is fashioned from dead branches that she cut with a hand saw, and covered with the plastic tarp her church hands out to people experiencing homelessness who come for clothes and a meal on Sundays. Inside is her sleeping bag, and a metal firebox packed with tiny sticks she has gathered to cook oatmeal over an open flame.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Newfound Lake is the 8th clearest lake in the United States

New Hampshire has a multitude of lakes that draw visitors and vacation homeowners from all over the country. The most well-known are Winnipesaukee and Squam; however, I remember a geography project I was doing in high school on Newfound Lake in the 1960s; back then, it was called one of the cleanest lakes in the country by National Geographic. When I was in grammar school, my parents would bring my siblings and I to Wellington State Park Beach and I always remember how crystal clear the bottom of the lake was from the swim raft.
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

LCA: Talented artists shared techniques, artistic journeys

The Lakes Center for the Arts, Frates Creates and the Meredith Public Library hosted “Arts Live!” on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Meredith Community Center. This free family event was sponsored by a grant from the NH State Council on the Arts. The Lakes Center for the Arts (LCA) is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization whose mission is engaging artists and the community to inspire, educate and nurture the arts in the Lakes Region.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Congregational Church providing free 'to-go' Thanksgiving meals

LACONIA — On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, the Congregational Church of Laconia will provide a free holiday meal to-go for anyone who would like one. A group of volunteers will gather in the church basement to whip up the traditional Thanksgiving meal, which includes turkey and dressing along with green beans, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, a piece of pie with bottled water and plastic dinnerware. Last year more than 100 meals were served.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Volunteers needed for Laconia tax assistance program

Each year volunteers for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) prepare hundreds of tax returns at no cost to area residents with income levels below $60,000. Low- and moderate-income individuals and families avoid costly tax preparation fees and claim helpful tax credits with this free service.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Child care centers worry background check changes will make it harder to hire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Tighter rules on background checks for child care workers in New Hampshire may worsen day care staffing problems, day care owners say. Workers at child care centers said background checks are essential, especially for people working with children, but the changing rules might make it tougher to fill staffing gaps.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Taylor Community Holiday Craft Fair on Nov. 19

The Taylor Community will offer the public a wonderful shopping experience and fun activities at their Woodside building off Union Avenue in Laconia on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Support local crafters to and jumpstart holiday shopping. This holiday craft fair offers free admission and will...
LACONIA, NH
wzid.com

Great New England Holiday Craft & Artisan Show

Register below for a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the Great New England Holiday Craft & Artisan Show at the Rim Sports Complex in Hampton this weekend!. Visit more than 150 artisans, craftsmen, and specialty food artists from around New England for beautiful holiday decor and gifts for everyone on your list! Open 10am-4pm on Saturday, November 19th and 10am-3pm on Sunday, November 20th.
HAMPTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

4-story Trinity High proposal gets zoning variances for expansion

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday night, the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) granted a set of variances to needed to allow a 19,000 square foot expansion and renovation of Trinity High School. Representatives of the Roman Catholic Bishop of Manchester, also known as the Diocese of Manchester, requested...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Wintry weather possible in New Hampshire mid-week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Northern New Hampshire saw its first taste of winter Sunday. A slushy coating to an inch fell in parts of the White Mountains and Great North Woods. Untreated roads may become slick overnight. Monday and Tuesday look chilly but dry. Another storm system could bring more...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Representatives from both ends of age spectrum elected to New Hampshire House

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters of all ages were elected to the New Hampshire House this week, including one of the youngest state representatives every elected. Republican Valerie McDonnell is 18 years old and just elected as one of the representatives for Rockingham District 25. "This really feels incredible,"...
SALEM, NH

