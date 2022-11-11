Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Litchfield Christmas tree farm revokes cut-your-own policy
LITCHFIELD, N.H. — Christmas tree farms across New Hampshire prepare for a busy holiday season. Farms dealt with a Christmas tree shortage in 2021, but Noel Tree Farm owners Catherine and Paul Lemire said there will be plenty this winter. "You won't have to worry about us running out...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire farm on track to sell same amount of turkeys as last year despite price increases
HAMPTON, N.H. — There are 11 days until Thanksgiving and this year's main dish will be more expensive. According to the Farm Bureau Association, the average price for a 16-pound turkey is just under $24, which is up 24% from last year. Steve Hurd, who runs Hurd Farms in...
laconiadailysun.com
Karin Salome: Looking forward to advocating for all students on Laconia school board
Thanks to the Laconia voters of Ward 3. I am thrilled to be elected as their representative for the Laconia School Board. I was so impressed with the number of voters who showed up on Election Day this past Tuesday as I stood outside Laconia Middle School with my sign.
laconiadailysun.com
Paul A. Smith Elementary School benefits from book grant
FRANKLIN — The Paul A. Smith Elementary School in Franklin, are recipients of the Children’s Literacy Foundation Year of the Book Grant for 2022-2023. On Thursday, Nov. 3, storyteller/author Simon Brooks visited the school to help with the library visit. Both the public and school library received books through the grant to promote literacy in our community.
Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant
Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
laconiadailysun.com
Kenzo Morris sleeps outdoors on a mission to help the homeless
LACONIA — In a secluded spot in the woods, Kenzo Morris has set up camp. Her makeshift tent is fashioned from dead branches that she cut with a hand saw, and covered with the plastic tarp her church hands out to people experiencing homelessness who come for clothes and a meal on Sundays. Inside is her sleeping bag, and a metal firebox packed with tiny sticks she has gathered to cook oatmeal over an open flame.
laconiadailysun.com
Newfound Lake is the 8th clearest lake in the United States
New Hampshire has a multitude of lakes that draw visitors and vacation homeowners from all over the country. The most well-known are Winnipesaukee and Squam; however, I remember a geography project I was doing in high school on Newfound Lake in the 1960s; back then, it was called one of the cleanest lakes in the country by National Geographic. When I was in grammar school, my parents would bring my siblings and I to Wellington State Park Beach and I always remember how crystal clear the bottom of the lake was from the swim raft.
laconiadailysun.com
LCA: Talented artists shared techniques, artistic journeys
The Lakes Center for the Arts, Frates Creates and the Meredith Public Library hosted “Arts Live!” on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Meredith Community Center. This free family event was sponsored by a grant from the NH State Council on the Arts. The Lakes Center for the Arts (LCA) is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization whose mission is engaging artists and the community to inspire, educate and nurture the arts in the Lakes Region.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Congregational Church providing free 'to-go' Thanksgiving meals
LACONIA — On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, the Congregational Church of Laconia will provide a free holiday meal to-go for anyone who would like one. A group of volunteers will gather in the church basement to whip up the traditional Thanksgiving meal, which includes turkey and dressing along with green beans, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, a piece of pie with bottled water and plastic dinnerware. Last year more than 100 meals were served.
laconiadailysun.com
Volunteers needed for Laconia tax assistance program
Each year volunteers for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) prepare hundreds of tax returns at no cost to area residents with income levels below $60,000. Low- and moderate-income individuals and families avoid costly tax preparation fees and claim helpful tax credits with this free service.
WMUR.com
Child care centers worry background check changes will make it harder to hire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Tighter rules on background checks for child care workers in New Hampshire may worsen day care staffing problems, day care owners say. Workers at child care centers said background checks are essential, especially for people working with children, but the changing rules might make it tougher to fill staffing gaps.
laconiadailysun.com
Taylor Community Holiday Craft Fair on Nov. 19
The Taylor Community will offer the public a wonderful shopping experience and fun activities at their Woodside building off Union Avenue in Laconia on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Support local crafters to and jumpstart holiday shopping. This holiday craft fair offers free admission and will...
laconiadailysun.com
'No disruptions will be tolerated': Belknap County Republican Committee facing turmoil
GILFORD — At the last meeting of the Belknap County Republican Committee before the midterm elections Oct. 12, a small crowd of people stood outside the Gilford Public Library. “I’ve been coming to these meetings for over a year, and now I’m not allowed in?” said Marc Forgione of...
wzid.com
Great New England Holiday Craft & Artisan Show
Register below for a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the Great New England Holiday Craft & Artisan Show at the Rim Sports Complex in Hampton this weekend!. Visit more than 150 artisans, craftsmen, and specialty food artists from around New England for beautiful holiday decor and gifts for everyone on your list! Open 10am-4pm on Saturday, November 19th and 10am-3pm on Sunday, November 20th.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
manchesterinklink.com
4-story Trinity High proposal gets zoning variances for expansion
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday night, the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) granted a set of variances to needed to allow a 19,000 square foot expansion and renovation of Trinity High School. Representatives of the Roman Catholic Bishop of Manchester, also known as the Diocese of Manchester, requested...
WMUR.com
Wintry weather possible in New Hampshire mid-week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Northern New Hampshire saw its first taste of winter Sunday. A slushy coating to an inch fell in parts of the White Mountains and Great North Woods. Untreated roads may become slick overnight. Monday and Tuesday look chilly but dry. Another storm system could bring more...
WMUR.com
Hearing held on emergency suspension of Concord nursing home administrator
CONCORD, N.H. — The administrator of a Concord nursing home is waiting to learn if he'll get his license back after it was suspended. The suspension happened after three of his patients were rushed to the hospital. The state's board of nursing home administrators held a hearing on the...
WMUR.com
Representatives from both ends of age spectrum elected to New Hampshire House
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters of all ages were elected to the New Hampshire House this week, including one of the youngest state representatives every elected. Republican Valerie McDonnell is 18 years old and just elected as one of the representatives for Rockingham District 25. "This really feels incredible,"...
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
