Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
Disgraced Crypto Mogul Puts $40 Million Bahamas Penthouse on Market
FTX founder and ousted CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has placed his Bahamas penthouse on the market, reported Semafor, a day after he told Reuters that he was in the island nation. The 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom residence is reportedly asking for about $40 million—pennies compared to the billions that the alleged wunderkind lost during his company’s meltdown. On Friday, FTX filed for bankruptcy amid reports that its staff had lost somewhere between $1 to $2 billion in client funds, and that another $10 billion was quietly shipped to Bankman-Fried’s other crypto business, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is reportedly looking to liquidate his holdings, which include a 20 percent discount on his $472 million stake in the digital currency broker Robinhood. The former executive lived and worked at the penthouse—which included a private elevator, a spa, pool, and a view of the Atlantic Ocean—with friends, colleagues and romantic interests that were likened to a “gang of kids in the Bahamas,” according to Coindesk.
Mark Cuban Slams Elon Musk: Letting Anyone Get Verified ‘Killed the Most Valuable Part of Twitter’
After Elon Musk took over Twitter and introduced a surge of new policies regarding verification and impersonation, Mark Cuban is giving the fellow billionaire advice on how to fix the app. With Musk’s new $8 per month Twitter Blue subscription, anyone can buy a blue check mark and become verified...
Amazon ‘to lay off 10,000 employees’ as Bezos vows to give away his $124bn fortune
Amazon is planning to axe thousands of jobs this week, according to a new report. Up to 10,000 staffers will be cut from Amazon’s devices organisation, retail division and human resources, according to the New York Times. The layoffs, which are yet to be confirmed by the company, would...
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse
A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
The world's 2nd-richest man, Louis Vuitton's CEO, sold his private jet after people started tracking it on Twitter: 'No one can see where I go'
In an interview with Radio Classique, the billionaire Bernard Arnault said he'd started renting private planes instead.
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Slide 1 of 8: Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other top investors revealed their Q2 stock portfolios this week. Ray Dalio, Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros, Jim Simons, and Bill Miller made some notable moves. Here are the key trades that seven elite investors made last quarter. Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other leading investors filed portfolio updates this week, revealing which stocks they bought and sold in the second quarter.Ray Dalio doubled down on Big Tech, while Stanley Druckenmiller cut his exposure to America's largest technology companies. George Soros purchased a stake in Tesla, whereas Jim Simons halved his bet on Elon Musk's carmaker.Meanwhile, Buffett piled into oil stocks, Burry virtually liquidated his portfolio, and Bill Miller trimmed his wager on Bed Bath & Beyond. Here are 7 elite investors' most striking trades last quarter:
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Crypto Firm Is Bankrupt
This is a debacle and a huge setback for the cryptocurrency industry. FTX, one of the largest digital currency exchanges, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11th. This decision is one of the biggest setbacks for the young crypto industry, which wants to disrupt the financial services sector. "FTX...
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov....
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment
When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency
The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?
What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
Binance CEO says he anticipates 90% of Elon Musk's newly proposed Twitter features will fail: 'The majority of them will not stick'
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said he anticipates about 90% of Elon Musk's ideas for Twitter will fail. Zhao said the best way to improve Twitter is to define new features and see what sticks. Musk has already proposed charging $8 a month for blue check marks and bringing back...
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
Elon Musk says he has PTSD and paranoia about recessions after trying to keep Tesla and PayPal alive during periods marked by financial turmoil
Elon Musk told Twitter staff he had PTSD and paranoia about recessions, per a transcript by The Verge. He said a recession was looming and Twitter was in a "dire situation from a revenue standpoint." Musk also said in the meeting he sold Tesla stock to save the social-media platform,...
