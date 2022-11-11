ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Disgraced Crypto Mogul Puts $40 Million Bahamas Penthouse on Market

FTX founder and ousted CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has placed his Bahamas penthouse on the market, reported Semafor, a day after he told Reuters that he was in the island nation. The 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom residence is reportedly asking for about $40 million—pennies compared to the billions that the alleged wunderkind lost during his company’s meltdown. On Friday, FTX filed for bankruptcy amid reports that its staff had lost somewhere between $1 to $2 billion in client funds, and that another $10 billion was quietly shipped to Bankman-Fried’s other crypto business, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is reportedly looking to liquidate his holdings, which include a 20 percent discount on his $472 million stake in the digital currency broker Robinhood. The former executive lived and worked at the penthouse—which included a private elevator, a spa, pool, and a view of the Atlantic Ocean—with friends, colleagues and romantic interests that were likened to a “gang of kids in the Bahamas,” according to Coindesk.
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
msn.com

Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.

Slide 1 of 8: Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other top investors revealed their Q2 stock portfolios this week. Ray Dalio, Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros, Jim Simons, and Bill Miller made some notable moves. Here are the key trades that seven elite investors made last quarter. Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other leading investors filed portfolio updates this week, revealing which stocks they bought and sold in the second quarter.Ray Dalio doubled down on Big Tech, while Stanley Druckenmiller cut his exposure to America's largest technology companies. George Soros purchased a stake in Tesla, whereas Jim Simons halved his bet on Elon Musk's carmaker.Meanwhile, Buffett piled into oil stocks, Burry virtually liquidated his portfolio, and Bill Miller trimmed his wager on Bed Bath & Beyond. Here are 7 elite investors' most striking trades last quarter:
TheStreet

Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Crypto Firm Is Bankrupt

This is a debacle and a huge setback for the cryptocurrency industry. FTX, one of the largest digital currency exchanges, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11th. This decision is one of the biggest setbacks for the young crypto industry, which wants to disrupt the financial services sector. "FTX...
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov....
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
decrypt.co

Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment

When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency

The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
Fortune

What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?

What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
