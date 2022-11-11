ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeana, OH

Fox 19

Driver sentenced to 8 years for fatal Colerain Avenue crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a crash that killed a 25-year-old man in March. Antonio Wofford, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault for causing the crash that killed Ronald Washington Jr. and severely injured another man, according to Hamilton County court records.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on I-75 southbound near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police. The two victims were found at the 5.1 mile marker with non-life threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. In addition, a car wrecked at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Wilmington female for alleged domestic violence at...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies released the 911 calls from a home invasion robbery in Green Township. Green Township officers were called to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday after a caller stated that there were people she did not know inside her house. Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue. The caller reportedly told police...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Search teams, law enforcement find body of missing person

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement agencies find the body of a reported missing individual in Oakwood. An Oakwood public safety officer, doing routine patrol on Saturday, found an unattended vehicle parked next to the entrance of the Houk Stream Natural Area, according to the city of Oakwood. It was...
OAKWOOD, OH
WDTN

1 taken to hospital, Ohio BCI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer-involved shooting happened in Springfield on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, an officer-involved shooting took place in the 700 block of Selma Road in Springfield. 2NEWS spoke with the Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and learned Springfield Police requested Ohio BCI to investigate the officer-involved […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Youth football game canceled after gunshots near Taft High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A community advocate says more has to be done to end gun violence after a West End youth football game was canceled Sunday when gunshots were fired nearby. The shooting was the result of a dispute between two people over a damaged vehicle on Clark Street near Taft High School, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
LEBANON, OH
