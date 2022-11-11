Read full article on original website
Fox 19
New jobs for Fairfield Twp police officers who quit after not shooting armed suspect
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers who recently resigned after not firing at an armed homicide suspect have new jobs in law enforcement. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones tells FOX19 NOW he hired Austin Reed and Mark Bartlett as correction officers for the jail, which the sheriff’s office operates.
WKRC
Man suspected of murdering neighbor in Butler County held without bond
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor pleaded not guilty in a Butler County courtroom Monday. Austin Combs is charged with aggravated murder for the death of Anthony King, 43, on Chapel Road on November 5. King’s wife told the dispatcher the family...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Woman charged with assault after stabbing son with scissors
CINCINNATI — A woman has been charged with assault after stabbing her 15-year-old with a pair of scissors. According to court documents, Renee Allen, 34, stabbed her 15-year-old son with a pair of scissors in the forehead, above his right eye. Documents allege Allen also hit her son in...
Fox 19
Priest, teenager escape unharmed after bizarre crash in Milford: ‘A true miracle’
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenager miraculously walked away from a crash at a Milford church where his SUV flew over a priest’s car. Braden Varner, 17, was the driver around 9 a.m. on the first Sunday in October. His SUV crossed a yard, smashed into a concrete picnic table and then went airborne over Father Jon Bok’s car.
WTVM
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A heart attack claimed the life of an Ohio man shortly after he found a mortally wounded teenager on the side of the road and waited at the scene to help first responders. Authorities with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office say 15-year-old Anderson High School...
Fox 19
Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant fired for kicking handcuffed inmate in head back on job
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant who was fired after he was indicted for kicking a handcuffed inmate in the head is back on the job. A misdemeanor assault charge against Jesse Franklin was dropped in August 2021 by city prosecutors who couldn’t find a use of force expert to testify against him, according to his attorney.
Fox 19
Driver sentenced to 8 years for fatal Colerain Avenue crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a crash that killed a 25-year-old man in March. Antonio Wofford, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault for causing the crash that killed Ronald Washington Jr. and severely injured another man, according to Hamilton County court records.
Fox 19
2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on I-75 southbound near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police. The two victims were found at the 5.1 mile marker with non-life threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. In addition, a car wrecked at the...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Sheriff’s reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Wilmington female for alleged domestic violence at...
Fox 19
Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies released the 911 calls from a home invasion robbery in Green Township. Green Township officers were called to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday after a caller stated that there were people she did not know inside her house. Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery...
WKRC
Police still searching for suspects in two apparent road rage shootings on I-75
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are searching for suspects in two apparent road rage shootings on I-75. They happened in the same area just a few days apart. People drove past the crime scene Sunday night with no idea that -- had they been there just minutes earlier -- they may have been involved in what appears to be a road rage shooting.
WLWT 5
Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue. The caller reportedly told police...
dayton247now.com
Search teams, law enforcement find body of missing person
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement agencies find the body of a reported missing individual in Oakwood. An Oakwood public safety officer, doing routine patrol on Saturday, found an unattended vehicle parked next to the entrance of the Houk Stream Natural Area, according to the city of Oakwood. It was...
1 taken to hospital, Ohio BCI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer-involved shooting happened in Springfield on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, an officer-involved shooting took place in the 700 block of Selma Road in Springfield. 2NEWS spoke with the Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and learned Springfield Police requested Ohio BCI to investigate the officer-involved […]
Fox 19
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
WLWT 5
A Hamilton County Sheriff vehicle reportedly involved in crash at Woodford Road and Ridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge.
CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County Sheriff vehicle reportedly involved in crash at Woodford Road and Ridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with entrapment at Dixie Highway and Symmes Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with entrapment at Dixie Highway and Symmes Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Fox 19
Youth football game canceled after gunshots near Taft High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A community advocate says more has to be done to end gun violence after a West End youth football game was canceled Sunday when gunshots were fired nearby. The shooting was the result of a dispute between two people over a damaged vehicle on Clark Street near Taft High School, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Fox 19
2 men wanted in connection with burglaries in Dearborn County
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Two men are wanted in three counties in the Tri-State area, but authorities do not know who the suspects are, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry. The two men are accused of breaking into at least nine cars in the Hidden Valley Lake community...
