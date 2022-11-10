ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?

Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?

With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Portable Generators Being Recalled Due to Serious Injuries

I've always wanted to own a generator just in case my wife and I lose power due to a major storm in the Greater Lansing area. About several years ago, we had a major ice storm in Michigan that knocked out power to thousands of homes all across Michigan, and yes I was part of that mess.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Is Michigan One Of 6 States Seeing Fatal Listeria Outbreaks?

There are six states that are seeing cases of listeria that are somehow linked to deli meats and cheeses, is Michigan one of those states?. Listeria is a foodborne bacteria that is usually caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products. This can have a serious effect on pregnant women and people over 65 who have weak immune systems. Listeria can be fatal to unborn and newborn babies and those with weakened immune systems.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Spectacular and Affordable Holiday Light Displays to See Across Michigan

It's that time of year when the Halloween decorations come down and the Christmas decorations go up, at least for some people. If you're someone who enjoys celebrating the Christmas holiday the moment that Halloween ends, you're probably thinking of all the fun celebrations that you can take part in. Baking cookies, building gingerbread houses, decorating your Christmas tree with the family, or even watching those corny yet amazing Hallmark movies. If that sounds like you, don't forget to add holiday light displays to the list!
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy