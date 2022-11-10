Read full article on original website
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?
Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?
With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Michigan’s 5 Oldest Towns Are Loaded With Amazing History
The other day I stumbled onto some cool facts about the history of Grand Rapids and how much it's changed since the early 1800s. At the bottom of this article, I share some really cool historic pics of Grand Rapids that take you back in time. While looking into the...
Portable Generators Being Recalled Due to Serious Injuries
I've always wanted to own a generator just in case my wife and I lose power due to a major storm in the Greater Lansing area. About several years ago, we had a major ice storm in Michigan that knocked out power to thousands of homes all across Michigan, and yes I was part of that mess.
Cheers To That! Michigan Is Now One Step Closer To Permanently Allowing Drinks To-Go
I don't know about you, but I am thankful that the midterm elections are over. We finally have an end to the nonstop campaign ads on the radio and TV of politicians telling us what they're going to do if you vote for them. Now, these elected men and women...
Did You Know: There’s a Web App Detailing Every Historical Marker Across Michigan?
One of my favorite things to do now that I'm once again living in the Mitten is to play tourist. After living in states like Nebraska and Missouri for the last seven years and exploring my new surroundings out there, I realized I never fully took advantage of what was already in my own backyard!
Michigan Has Had The Least Amount of Weather Disasters of All States Since 1953
Michigan has had some well-known and unfortunate natural weather disasters over the years, most recently with the deadly tornado that made its way over Gaylord in 2022, and the Kalamazoo F3 Tornado that struck in the early 80s. But it turns out that when it comes to living in a...
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
Purrrfect Ending: Fruitport Family Has Cat Back After Taken By Delivery Driver
Delivery drivers dropping things off at our house is such a common occurrence that we don't even think twice about it. We have packages dropped off from Fed Ex, UPS, and all the Amazon boxes that show up at my front door thanks to my wife Lindsey. Heck, even my...
Merry Prehistoric Christmas – Michigan Holiday Display Includes Massive Lit Up Dinosaurs
It's a different take on your traditional holiday light show... Pine Knob Holiday Light Show includes Giant Dinosaurs. Magic of Lights is returning to Pine Knob in Clarkston, Mich., in 2022. The drive-through light display runs Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. Magic of Lights features features holiday themed scenes and...
Is Michigan One Of 6 States Seeing Fatal Listeria Outbreaks?
There are six states that are seeing cases of listeria that are somehow linked to deli meats and cheeses, is Michigan one of those states?. Listeria is a foodborne bacteria that is usually caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products. This can have a serious effect on pregnant women and people over 65 who have weak immune systems. Listeria can be fatal to unborn and newborn babies and those with weakened immune systems.
Michigan Woman Accuses Amazon Driver of Stealing Her Family’s Kitten
A family in West Michigan says their kitten went missing and they believe an Amazon driver is the cat-stealing culprit. This bizarre and unfortunate incident happened in Fruitport, 15 minutes outside Grand Haven, Michigan on the west side of the state. Gabrielle Miller says her children noticed that their 10-week-old...
Did This Strange Christmas Tradition Get Its Start in Michigan?
Growing up, you were involved in all different types of traditions for the Christmas season. You might have decorated your tree right after Thanksgiving, or traveled to a relative's house every year. You may even have quirky Christmas traditions in your family. Have you ever heard of the tradition of...
Who Was the First to Perform at These Popular Michigan Venues?
Depending on where you live in Michigan, you're probably within driving distance of great live music. We decided to look into 10 popular venues throughout the state and find out who had the honor of being the first to usher in a long, rich history of music. From 1929 to...
Upcoming Winter Activities For All Michiganders to Enjoy
Soon it will be winter and that can only mean one thing, winter family fun for all Michiganders. Instead of complaining about how cold it is outside, or how much you dislike snow, why not change it up by creating more family fun and enjoying all that winter has to offer.
Spectacular and Affordable Holiday Light Displays to See Across Michigan
It's that time of year when the Halloween decorations come down and the Christmas decorations go up, at least for some people. If you're someone who enjoys celebrating the Christmas holiday the moment that Halloween ends, you're probably thinking of all the fun celebrations that you can take part in. Baking cookies, building gingerbread houses, decorating your Christmas tree with the family, or even watching those corny yet amazing Hallmark movies. If that sounds like you, don't forget to add holiday light displays to the list!
One of Michigan’s Oldest Vineyards Now Offers Historic Train Car Airbnb Stay
The handful of times I've visited Warner Vineyards in Paw Paw I've always had an enchanting experience. The only thing that would've made it better would be not having to go home at the end of the night! That's why I'm so excited one of Michigan's oldest vineyards is offering a new and unique experience.
Edmund Fitzgerald Sinks to the Bottom of Lake Superior 47 Years Ago
Can you believe it's already been 47 years since the Edmund Fitzgerald lost her entire crew of 29 men to Michigan's Lake Superior?. It happened 47 years ago on November 10,1975. I was just out of high school back then when this tragic journey took place. At the time the...
Is It Legal to take a Selfie With Your Ballot in Michigan?
There is no doubt that there are some people who just love taking selfies, but is it legal in Michigan to take one with your ballot?. People love taking selfies and I have to admit that I like taking them with my son, those are some of my favorite pictures I have of us together.
