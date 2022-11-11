Read full article on original website
wogx.com
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole. In addition to collapsed buildings, eroded beaches, downed trees, and flooded roadways, the power of Hurricane Nicole also pushed up several feet of sand onto the coast, covering some streets and homes in massive amounts of sand. In...
wogx.com
Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers
Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers. As many in Volusia County wonder about the future of their homes and business following the destruction left behind by Hurricane Nicole, officials said it will be up to a collaboration of structural engineers and government agencies to determine how, when, and where to rebuild.
wogx.com
Parts of Florida's A1A destroyed by Hurricane Nicole
Business owners along State Road A1A in Flagler County say it's been a one-two punch following back-to-back storms Ian and Nicole. Large portions of the man beachside road have collapsed, but county officials are working closely with the Florida Department of Transportation to reopen the crucial transportation artery.
wogx.com
Surveying Hurricane Nicole aftermath with Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood
In his 17 years in Volusia County serving in law enforcement, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he has never seen the scale of damage in the county that has been caused by Hurricane Nicole. In a one-on-one with FOX 35's Luanne Sorrell, he expressed pride in how law enforcement officers came together to assist their communities.
wogx.com
Orlando's Lake Eola swans receive annual check-up
Saturday was the annual check-up day for Lake Eola Park’s swans. Veterinarians and volunteers pitched in to make sure the swans are in good health.
wogx.com
Early estimates put damage from Hurricane Nicole above $500 million
Early estimates out of Flagler and Volusia counties put the cost of damage from Hurricane Nicole above $500 million. That number will certainly grow as the destruction across the state is assessed. Many seaside residents have watched their homes crumble into the ocean and they are concerned about how they will rebuild their lives.
wogx.com
Orlando welcomes thousands for 3-day Electronic Daisy Carnival
The Electronic Daisy Carnival, or EDC, has come to Downtown Orlando for a three-day festival. The massive event will attract hundreds of thousands of people from all over the county.
wogx.com
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
wogx.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Front rolls through Central Florida, bringing chance for showers, storms
Today's high: 77 degrees | Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: A front is moving across Central Florida this afternoon. Temperatures will steadily drop into the 60s. Ahead of the front are strong thunderstorms. Storms will continue to push off the coast of Volusia and Brevard counties until sunset. Expect wind gusts up to 40 mph, lightning, and small hail with the stronger storms.
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Incoming cold front to drop temperatures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees. As Nicole continues to move north, central Florida will see a few lingering showers this afternoon and coastal hazards. Highs will be in the low-80s. BEACHES:. There is a Coastal Flood Warning, High Surf Advisory and a high risk for rip current sat...
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Here's when Central Florida's next cold front arrives
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is about to see some big weather changes with a cold front moving in that will drop temperatures into the 50s. Warmer than average through the rest of afternoon, as high temperatures peak into the mid 80s. Moisture increases throughout the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible for Southern Brevard. Dense fog is possible tonight into early morning Sunday.
