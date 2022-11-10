Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘No internet’: Cleveland Clinic location closed Saturday
A Cleveland Clinic urgent care center is closed on Saturday, Nov. 12 due to loss of telephone and internet service, according to a Facebook post.
Transformation needed for downtown Cleveland to thrive, leaders say
Even with the pandemic in the rearview mirror, downtown Cleveland leaders detailed how COVID-19 left behind a seismic shift in how businesses operate.
Review: The delicious Kimpton Schofield Hotel in Cleveland
Once upon a time, I was visiting Washington D.C. and a friend said I should stay in the Kimpton Rouge, as “you’ll probably like it”. Turns out he was right. I’ve subsequently stayed in places such as the Kimpton Brice in Savannah and most recently at the Kimpton Schofield in Cleveland.
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by Ohio police ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
Retirement community desperate for relief as monthly HOA fees soar
Several residents of the Twin Lakes Manufactured Housing Community reached out to News 5 with concerns about their property management company drastically increasing monthly fees.
As the traffic congestion is worse than before in Akron, what means of transport do you prefer now?
Rising traffic congestion is an inescapable condition in large and growing metropolitan areas across the world, from Los Angeles to Tokyo, from Cairo to Sao Paolo. Peak-hour traffic congestion is an inherent result of the way modern societies operate. What’s the most convenient means of transport now in your opinion?
Man, dog displaced after Akron house fire
A man and his dog were displaced after a house fire in Akron on Saturday.
Semi truck catches fire at John Carroll University
A semi-truck caught fire in a courtyard at John Carroll University on Friday.
Ohio's top law enforcement honored for their work by U.S. Marshal Service
Some of Ohio’s top law enforcement officials were honored for their work. The U.S. Marshals Service held their annual awards ceremony and it took place at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Thursday.
Pets perish in North Canton house fire
A house fire that left destruction in its wake is now out in North Canton, firefighters said.
Lane reopened on SR 8 in Summit County
A crash on State Route 8 in Summit County is causing a traffic back up early Friday morning.
ODOT plows cover 13K miles in snow cleanup
Dozens of ODOT crews have hit the roads on Sunday morning as winter weather arrives in Northeast Ohio.
Time to celebrate the pizza! Here are our 5 favorite pizza restaurants in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pizza is a staple of life. Don’t believe us? According to The Pizza Calc, Americans consume three billion pizzas a year – an average of 46 slices – or 23 pounds – of pizza per person.
Local sisters dealing with hidden mattress danger; others in U.S. warning too
Mattresses that come in a box have been quite popular in the past few years, offering affordable options for your bedroom. However, some have a potential hidden danger inside.
Tree falls on car in NE Ohio with driver inside
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A tree fell on an occupied truck in Cleveland Heights on Friday morning. It happened at Yellowstone Road and Monticello Boulevard at around 8:30 a.m. when a man was driving down the road. The tree fell and crashed through the top of his truck, leaving him trapped. A FOX 8 […]
Ohio Veterans Memorial Park provides moving tribute to fallen Ohio heroes
A candlelight tribute was held for Ohio soldiers who gave their lives in service to our country at Ohio Veterans Memorial Park in the Village of Clinton, ten miles Southwest of Akron.
Wild turkeys are making themselves at home in Northeast Ohio’s suburbs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Humans aren’t the only creatures that feel at home living in suburbia. Wild turkeys – like whitetail deer before them - are finding life can be cozy in the land of bird feeders and backyard gardens. Completely driven from Ohio more than a century...
Lake Effect snow creates wet roads Sunday morning, use caution
As Lake Effect snow continues to fall in portions of Northeast Ohio, motorists should use caution as the Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting crashes due to slick road conditions.
clevelandmagazine.com
Cleveland Travel Agencies Put Vacationing in Reach for Seniors
From Alaskan cruises to one-day bus trips, adventure knows no age. By Vince Guerrieri. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept a lot of people close to home. But now, with fewer restrictions and more opportunities for travel, peoples' wanderlust is on its way to being sated. “We’re swamped,” says Gail Cochran,...
Parallax in Tremont is Now Closed, and May or May Not Reopen
Owner Zack Bruell blames staffing issues, former GM says Bruell neglected the restaurant
