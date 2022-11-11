Read full article on original website
Related
An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom
Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.
The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World
In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
News-Medical.net
Pancreatic cancer could be detected up to three years earlier than current diagnoses
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Saving your baby’s umbilical cord blood: Is it worth it?
It can be a lifesaver for families who chose to bank the cells. But others wonder, “Will I ever use it and more importantly will it work?’”
What An Early Pregnancy Looks Like: Doctors Explain Viral Photos
Photos taken of pregnancy tissue removed from the uterus at four to nine weeks look nothing like the image anti-abortion activists would have you imagine.
How a British-made facemask could help 60,000 patients avoid eyeball injections to prevent diabetic sight loss while saving the NHS £240 a year
An NHS Trust has begun treating diabetics at risk of blindness with a pioneering mask that can save their sight while they sleep. Following years of clinical trials on the British-made Noctura 400, Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in Surrey has put it to use on patients with diabetic retinopathy – a common side effect of the disease where high blood sugar levels result in serious damage to the retinas.
MedicalXpress
New treatment could significantly increase the efficacy of chemotherapy and prevent metastasis
A new treatment developed at Tel Aviv University may significantly enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy in breast cancer patients, reducing the risk for lung metastasis following chemo from 52% to only 6%. Conducted in an animal model, the study identified the mechanism that generates a cancer-promoting inflammatory environment in response to chemotherapy. Moreover, the researchers found that by adding an anti-inflammatory agent to the chemotherapy, metastasis can be prevented.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Identify a Unique Set of Proteins That Restore Hearing
A study demonstrates how transcription factors support cell regeneration. Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have identified a particular protein network that is necessary for cell regeneration to restore hearing in zebrafish. Researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) led the research, which may help in the creation of human hearing loss treatments. The findings were recently published in the journal Cell Genomics.
Incredible case of woman who could help ‘cure cancer’ after surviving 12 tumours in different organs
THE "incredible" case of a woman who survived 12 tumours in different organs could help "cure cancer", scientists hope. The unnamed patient, now in her 40s, was diagnosed with her first tumour when she was a toddler. Every few years throughout her life, she was diagnosed with new tumours -...
New test can detect four cancers in one go – years before diagnosis
A REVOLUTIONARY new test which could detect up to four different types of cancer at once has been developed by scientists. The new test can accurately test for cell changes that could lead to deadly cervical cancer. It can also pick up DNA markers for some other cancers, meaning it...
Woman Who Should Not Have Developed Beyond Embryo Astonishes Scientists
A 36-year-old Spanish woman has survived having 12 different tumors–five of which were malignant–over a 34-year period. Doctors are perplexed as to how she was able to progress through even the earliest stages of embryonic development, let alone overcome so many malignant growths. The patient developed her first...
Scientists Found a Way to Boost Human Hearing in Noisy Situations
If you struggle to keep up with fast-paced chatter or conversation in noisy rooms, it might be down to problems with the brain processing rapid changes in sound. A new study presents a training technique that could help manage the issue, and boost listening ability. Known as rate discrimination training,...
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Adcetris Plus Chemotherapy for Children With High-Risk Hodgkin Lymphoma
The Food and Drug Administration approved Adcetris plus chemotherapy for pediatric patients with classical high-risk Hodgkin lymphoma. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) plus standard-of-care chemotherapy for the treatment of children aged 2 years and older with high-risk classical Hodgkin lymphoma that has not previously been treated.
More accurate test for cervical cancer ‘great news’, say campaigners
A more accurate test for cell changes that could lead to cervical cancer has been developed by scientists. The test can also pick up DNA markers for some other cancers, meaning it could in future be used as a predictive test for breast, womb, cervical and ovarian cancer. When tested...
healthcareguys.com
What Are the Different Treatments for Hearing Loss?
If you are one of the millions of people who suffer from hearing loss, you know how debilitating it can be. Not being able to hear well can make it challenging to communicate with others and lead to social isolation. In addition, hearing loss can have a negative impact on your job and your ability to do everyday tasks. Thankfully, various treatments are available for those who suffer from this condition. In this blog post, we will discuss the different treatments for hearing loss and how they can help improve your quality of life!
legalexaminer.com
Study Finds Link Between Hair Straighteners and Uterine Cancer
In a new study released last month, researchers from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) have found a link between hair straightening chemicals and an increased risk of uterine cancer. The findings are alarming for the millions of women who use these products. These chemicals are used in hair salons by professionals but are also sold in grocery stores and beauty supply shops for people to use at home. Many hair straightening labels advertise natural ingredients without warning about the serious adverse health effects the products can cause. According to the study, Black women may be at a higher risk of developing the disease because hair straighteners are more popular among the demographic.
MedicalXpress
Scientists identify molecule that could help treat Parkinson's
Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University have discovered that the neurotransmitter adenosine effectively acts as a brake to dopamine, another well-known neurotransmitter involved in motor control. Scientists found that adenosine operates in a kind of push-pull dynamic with dopamine in the brain; the discovery published today in the journal...
MedicalXpress
Implanted pump safely delivers chemo straight to brain in patients with brain cancer
A significant obstacle to treating brain cancer is not the cancer, but the brain itself. The blood-brain barrier is an important aspect of the brain's blood vessels that prevents poisons, viruses, and bacteria in blood from infiltrating the brain—but it inadvertently blocks most therapeutic substances. Nanoparticles, focused ultrasound, clever...
scitechdaily.com
Want To Fire Up the Dance Floor? Scientists Figure Out the Secret
Scientists turned a live electronic music concert into a lab study to find out how different aspects of music influence the body. Researchers introduced levels of bass over speakers that were too low to hear and monitored the crowd’s movements. The scientists found that people danced 11.8 percent more when the very low-frequency bass was present. The study was published on November 7 in the journal Current Biology.
labroots.com
The development of a thermostable vaccine for tuberculosis
Tuberculosis is the deadliest infectious disease worldwide (prior to, and aside from COVID-19 infections). According to the World Health Organization, close to 10 million people worldwide are infected with tuberculosis and develop symptoms yearly. And 1.5 million people die from the disease each year. While tuberculosis infection occurs in all countries around the world, including approximately 8,000 infections per year in the United States, the disease disproportionately affects low and middle-income countries.
Comments / 0