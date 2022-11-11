Read full article on original website
Ariana Grande Just Went an Unexpected Shade of Blonde
When the autumn and winter months hit, most people tend to change their hair color in line with the seasonal mood. The weather gets colder and darker, and Halloween rolls around, prompting us—consciously or not—to switch from lighter shades to those darker, more vampy choices. In other words, it’s not the obvious time to go blonde.
Ariana Grande And Liz Gillies Share more Hilarious Videos Of Their 'Best In Show' Recreation
Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies are very successful in the entertainment industry, appearing in several productions and releasing many hit songs. However, despite their numerous achievements, many may only know the stars for starring together in the Nickelodeon series Victorious. In the show, Elizabeth played mean Jade West while Ariana took on the role of Cat Valentine, a slightly disturbed girl.
The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Lupita Nyong’o, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and More
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally here. Actor Lupita Nyong’o geared up for the film’s release on November 11 by showing her fans her character’s look up close and personal on Instagram. In the clip, the actor entered her trailer in a robe and then exited in a green and blue armored bodysuit, appearing all-powerful and radiant. We can’t wait to see the ensemble on screen, too.
Katy Perry freezes mid-show prompting fans to worry and wonder if she’s a robot
Katy Perry’s Las Vegas performance experienced an unexpected glitch. The singer, who’s performing in her Vegas residency, was captured in a video with one of her eyes shutting down against her will. @katyperrytv. KATYYYYY!#PLAY🍄. ♬ sonido original - Katy Perry TV. Perry is dressed in a striking leotard...
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With 2022 MTV EMAs Red Carpet Appearance, Wardrobe Change
Taylor Swift, the top winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, made an unannounced appearance at the awards show to accept her honors in-person. After taking with selfies with fans and posing for photographers on the red carpet on Sunday (Nov. 13), Swift took home four awards: best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” One dress wasn’t enough for Swift, who arrived in a dress featuring a low-cut, black bodysuit with a bejeweled, netted skirt, but had changed into a bedazzled minidress with a polo collar by the time of her best...
Woman claiming to be former classmate of ‘petty’ Taylor Swift says ‘most people hated her’
A woman who claims she went to high school with Taylor Swift has revealed that most of her peers “hated her”. Jessica McLane, who attended Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, says other students would spread rumours about how the icon got her start in music, saying she bought her fame.
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'
"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
Dua Lipa Turns Up The Heat In A See-Through Bodysuit
Dua Lipa is the one to watch for her daring fashion choices, amazing talent, and incredible figure. The brunette beauty has the magic to make any look work. She has done that in the last couple of months, thrilling us with her electrifying performances while donning cute outfits to her red carpet appearances. Dua never seems to miss! It's one of the reasons her fan loves her However, on today's episode of keeping up with the New Rules singer, she set pulses racing in this sexy outfit she wore while wrapping up her tour in Australia, and it is so cute.
Jennifer Hudson On Whether She Thought She’d Win American Idol And How She Felt After The Loss
Jennifer Hudson got candid about whether she thought she'd win American Idol, and how she felt after her upsetting loss.
Fans React to Taylor Swift Becoming First Artist Ever to Occupy Entire ‘Billboard’ Top 10
Taylor Swift's Midnights is officially a history-maker. On Oct. 31, Swift became the first artist to occupy all top ten slots simultaneously on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The songs featured in the top 10 on the Hot 100 include TikTok ear worm "Vigilante Sh--" and fan-favorite "Lavender Haze," as well as Lana Del Rey collaboration "Snow on the Beach."
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Pete Davidson Has Reported Meltdown on Set, Breaks TV in Half
Pete Davidson allegedly had a meltdown on the set of his upcoming series Bupkis back on Thursday. According to The Daily Mail, the 28-year-old reportedly "threw two candles through his trailer" and damaged a nearby truck's windshield. He also allegedly threw coffee and "folded" a television in his trailer in half.
Taylor Swift Gets Daring in Bejeweled Gown and Peep Toe Sandals at MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13. She has already won the award for “Best Longform Video” for her short film “All Too Well”. The “Blank Space” singer wore a fitted black David...
2023 Grammy nominations predictions: Official odds say Adele will sweep again, but watch out for Beyonce and Harry Styles
The 2023 Grammy Award nominations are scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, November 15, at 9:00am Pacific/12:00pm Eastern Time. You can watch the Grammy nominations live on live.GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok channels. But who will be nominated? Scroll down for our complete predictions in the top four general field categories – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist – with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of music fans who have placed their bets...
Lindsay Lohan wanted to recreate Mean Girls 'Jingle Bell Rock' dance in Falling for Christmas
But she revealed that after further consideration, she went back on the initial pitch: "I was like, 'Oh, no, no, you can't touch Mean Girls! Sorry, you can't do that." Falling for Christmas was a bright time for Lindsay Lohan, but it wasn't the right time for the Mean Girls actress to recreate her iconic "Jingle Bell Rock" dance sequence from the 2004 teen comedy.
Robert Plant Stuns Fans at Local Open Mic
Stars. They’re just like us. They too enjoy going to an open mic night at a local watering hole, kicking back, and hearing singers belt out mediocre covers. At least, that’s the case for legendary songwriter and performer Robert Plant, who found himself at a local open mic night in Aberdeen, according to the BBC.
Victoria Beckham Stuns In Backless Slip Dress For Night Out With 'The Spice Girls'
Victoria Beckham is stunning as she goes backless in a gorgeous spaghetti-strap dress. The former pop star and fashion mogul has been reuniting with her Spice Girls bandmates, and she made sure to keep her Instagram followers updated on it all. Victoria was quick to ensure Geri Horner's 50th birthday bash was one to remember recently - Ginger Spice has hit the big FIVE OH, and Victoria shared photos of herself with the Girl Power crew, also turning heads as she flaunted her famous figure.
