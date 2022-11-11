Read full article on original website
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both
We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee
So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
Love Staying Warm Indoors At These Area Fun Spots
Autumn has been awesome in 2022. The forecast says it's going to change this week and the two week forecast is calling for hi temps no higher then the low 40's. I think fall and the weather it brings is here. It's time to start thinking about what you and...
Flypaper Was Founded and Created in Grand Rapids, Michigan
It's possible you may have seen some old black and white film comedies from the 1930s through the 1940s where someone was always getting stuck on a flat piece of flypaper. Well, that was no stage prop...that stuff – flypaper – was created here in Michigan...Grand Rapids, to be exact.
Michigan’s 5 Oldest Towns Are Loaded With Amazing History
The other day I stumbled onto some cool facts about the history of Grand Rapids and how much it's changed since the early 1800s. At the bottom of this article, I share some really cool historic pics of Grand Rapids that take you back in time. While looking into the...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
We’re Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes
You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
Who Has the Best Takeout in Lansing?
You've got to eat right? Sometimes it takes a moderator, full session of congress, and possibly more to answer one of life's toughest questions: "What are we getting for dinner tonight?" Here in Lansing, we're blessed with some pretty good choices. Now, there are a ton of restaurants and I...
Silver Bells in the City Friday in Downtown Lansing
It's all coming together this Friday, November 18, in downtown Lansing, "Silver Bells in the City." It will be the most amazing premiere holiday event ever, taking place in the Greater Lansing area. We're talking about millions of lights, thousands of people, and one very special guest. Silver Bells in...
School Bus Crashes Into Michigan Elementary School
School was canceled Monday at an elementary school in Saline, Michigan after a school bus crashed through the school's exterior wall. Police in Washtenaw County say the 69-year-old bus driver was transported to a local hospital after he crashed the bus into the Harvest Elementary School on Sunday (11/13) afternoon.
New Lego Resale Store Opening in Grand Rapids
All you have to do is mention Legos and I'll come running. That's because Legos are so much fun to work with. Skies the limit when it comes to Legos and all the fun you can have with them. My son and step-son used to build all kinds of crazy things with Legos, including a Batman cave and a well put together castle.
First Snow Accumulation of the Season Expected in Lansing This Week
Ready for Lansing's first significant snow of the season?. Regardless of how you just answered - it looks to be on its way anyway. While there's debate on how much snow the Lansing area will see and when, there's relative agreement that there'll be some. The general consensus among forecasters with the National Weather Service, AccuWeather, and Lansing area television stations is that Mid-Michigan can expect several rounds of intermittent snow beginning Tuesday (11/15) and continuing through at least Friday (11/18).
Chonk Alert: These Michigan Squirrels Have Definitely Not Missed A Meal
Growing up my mom always told me you're not supposed to feed animals human food because it's not good for them. After looking at pictures posted online of some chonky squirrels on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor it definitely appears to be true. The Reddit Ann Arbor...
Ann Arbor Pizza Vending Machine Closes Too Soon
I don't know about you, but I love using vending machines. We have a vending machine in our building at Townsquare Media that I use just about every day. I love getting little snacks after my radio show along with an ice cold beverage. Vending machines are easy to use and very convenient for just about everyone.
Amazing Local Eateries Want To Thank Veterans On Veterans Day
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11th. Please remember to thank a Veteran for their service to protect our freedoms that we enjoy as Americans. My grandfather was a pilot in WWII and my uncle served in Vietnam. I am proud of my family line of military service. I am sure that I am not alone.
Holly Michigan Dickens Festival – What You Need To Know
The oldest and longest-running Dickens Festival in the United States is in Holly, Michigan. This annual Dickens Festival brings people from all over the Great Lakes State to the quaint village of Holly. The Holly Dickens Festival is a holiday tradition for many families. You will love strolling the streets...
Portable Generators Being Recalled Due to Serious Injuries
I've always wanted to own a generator just in case my wife and I lose power due to a major storm in the Greater Lansing area. About several years ago, we had a major ice storm in Michigan that knocked out power to thousands of homes all across Michigan, and yes I was part of that mess.
Check Out What Grand Rapids Looked Like Over 150 Years Ago
I've always been a history buff and I love learning new things. When I moved to Grand Rapids to start working in radio back in 2007, I tried to learn as much as I could about my new hometown. In 2014, I left Michigan for another radio job. Last year, I had the chance to move back and fell back in love with G.R.
