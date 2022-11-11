ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

easttexasradio.com

Officer-Involved Shooting In Wood County

One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Wood County last Friday, according to DPS. Officials said the incident involved the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, and the Texas Rangers are investigating the case. They have not released the deceased’s name.

