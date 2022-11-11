Edina-based Capital Partners teamed up with Bahrain-based alternative investment firm Investcorp to buy 16 properties across the Twin Cities for $249 million, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported. The seller is Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Artis REIT, which made about $148 million off of the sale, the outlet reported. The properties, which...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO