ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Capital Partners buys 16-property portfolio for $249M

Edina-based Capital Partners teamed up with Bahrain-based alternative investment firm Investcorp to buy 16 properties across the Twin Cities for $249 million, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported. The seller is Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Artis REIT, which made about $148 million off of the sale, the outlet reported. The properties, which...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy