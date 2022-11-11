ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDermott: Case Keenum has that 'it' factor

By Extra Point Show, Sal Capaccio
 4 days ago

Buffalo N.Y. (WGR 550) - After another loss to an AFC East rival this past Sunday against the New York Jets, and the biggest concern heading into Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings is whether or not quarterback Josh Allen is going to start under center.

Allen has been unable to practice all this week with a right elbow injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Jets during the team's final drive of the game.

While Allen's unavailability in practice does not bode well for the likelihood of him playing on Sunday, head coach Sean McDermott would not rule him out of the equation just yet.

"We are taking it, as I mentioned at the beginning of the week, one day at a time. Today, we're literally going to have to take it one hour at a time. We're going to see how things go through the course of today, and then go from there," said McDermott on Friday during his weekly appearance on the "Extra Point Show" on WGR.

If Allen cannot go for the Bills on Sunday, it will be backup quarterback Case Keenum making the start in his place.

Keenum, 34, is in his first season with the Bills after spending last year with the Cleveland Browns. He has also spent time with five other organizations since coming into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Houston in 2012.

It was in 2017 when Keenum helped lead the Vikings to an NFC Championship Game appearance, where they went on to lose to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. It was that experience with the Vikings and his several years spent in the NFL that has McDermott confident in the veteran if he has to start this week.

"He's kind of a below-the-radar guy," McDermott said with Sal Capaccio. "He's very humble from a personality standpoint, but he also has a great way about him, in terms of he's got the 'it' factor. He has a great way of influencing the locker room, he's very positive, he has a good feel for the game instinctively. I mean, he's won games. So he's got that 'it' factor that you look for and his teammates play for."

In terms of other injury news, McDermott did rule out both safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) defensive end and Greg Rousseau (ankle) for Sunday’s matchup. Meanwhile, he says players like linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (heel), Tre'Davious White (knee) and Kaiir Elam (ankle) will all be looked at closely as the hours go by between now and Sunday's game.

Even with the loss to the Jets on Sunday, the Bills still hold on to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

However, the race for the division, and the conference for that matter, is tightening up with the Bills only a half-game ahead of the Jets and Miami Dolphins, who are both 6-3 in the standings.

As for the Vikings, they are riding high heading into the contest with wins in six-straight games. Their only loss this season came back in Week 2 against the unbeaten Eagles.

It has been a tough two weeks for the Bills' run defense, as the unit has taken some hits against both the Green Bay Packers and Jets. The defense gave up over 200 rushing yards against the Packers right out of the bye week, followed by more than 170 yards on the ground to the Jets.

McDermott is looking for the adjustments to get better this week against Dalvin Cook and the Vikings.

"Through the course of every season, you have to make adjustments," McDermott said. "Whether it’s run game or pass game or personnel, there’s always adjustments that need to be made."

Hear more from McDermott's appearance during the "Extra Point Show" in the player below:

