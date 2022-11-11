Read full article on original website
Veterans Day: 5 things to do and say to honor America's heroes
On Veterans Day, there are a number of smart ways to reach out to veterans and to military service members to thank them for all they do — here are five things families can do to honor heroes.
Veterans Day 2022: Quotes to honor U.S. veterans
On Friday, those who have served their country will be honored with Veterans Day parades and ceremonies across the U.S. Here are some quotes about veterans from people across the decades in honor of the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. military. “Duty,...
Dad is just one hero on this Veterans Day
Dad was a war hero. No doubt about that. All who serve are heroes. I include those who were in Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf, and Afghanistan. I believe those who know they may put their lives on the line at any given moment to defend freedom are considered heroes. My...
Citrus County Chronicle
5 interesting facts about Veterans Day
Every year, Americans celebrate Veterans Day on November 11 to honor the country’s veterans for their patriotism and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Here are five facts you may not know about this important day. 1. Veterans Day was initially called Armistice Day. Armistice Day...
Washington Examiner
On Veterans Day, reflect on why America is worth fighting for
A defining characteristic of our American republic is service and devotion. No group exemplifies these civic virtues better than America’s veterans. On Friday, this Veterans Day, it’s more important than ever to remember the sacrifice our veterans made for this country. Every Nov. 11, on what was once...
Veterans Day Facts That May Surprise You
How much do you know about Veterans Day? While every November 11, we honor those who’ve served our nation, Veterans Day remains one of the least understood holidays. Let’s look at a few lesser-known facts about a holiday that illustrates why the source of our nation’s greatness has always been its people.
americanmilitarynews.com
Here is the history of Veterans Day
The month of November is a special time for the nation’s veterans. While Memorial Day honors fallen soldiers and service people, Veterans Day, is an opportunity to commemorate the efforts of all who served in the armed forces, with a special emphasis on living veterans. While people are encouraged...
15 facts to know about Veterans Day, from the celebrations to the correct spelling
Veterans Day is an annual federal holiday that honors and celebrates all military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Originally called Armistice Day, the holiday was first recognized in 1919 when the armistice, also known as a formal truce, officially ended the World War I feuds between the Allied Powers and Germany. The name was formally changed to "Veterans Day" in 1954 to encompass veterans in all conflicts.
satnews.com
Veterans Day, Lest We Forget…
They represent the United States of America. They come from all walks of life. They represent all ethnicities. They serve while they are in the prime of their lives. They remember long ago battles, friendships, and harrowing experiences. Some are physically, mentally or spiritually wounded. All wear the scars of...
shorelocalnews.com
Veterans Day facts and figures
Veterans Day, once known as Armistice Day, was first celebrated on November 11, 1919, the anniversary of the end of World War I. In 1928, the United States Congress passed a resolution for Armistice Day to be an annual observation, and by 1938, the day became a national holiday. Differing...
